Tractor-trailer overturns, catches fire on I-76 in Portage
It happened just before noon on Tuesday, Feb. 7, along Interstate 76 in Edinburg Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
‘Shelter in place’: Officials advising Mahoning County residents stay indoors
The Mahoning County HAZMAT Team is advising that Valley residents stay indoors following the controlled release of the train derailment in East Palestine.
cleveland19.com
38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
Summit County car crash leaves woman dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
Ohio man dies after house trailer falls on top of him
An Ohio man died on Sunday after a house trailer fell on top of him. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call on Sunday afternoon in reference to a male trapped under a house trailer on Keene Twp Rd 47. Officials say they found 52-year-old Robert Guthrie dead at the scene. Officials […]
WFMJ.com
Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway
State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
WFMJ.com
Man accused of bomb threat at Mecca Township Dollar General
A Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against a Dollar General store in Mecca Township. According to a police report, an employee at the store had called 911 on Thurday, February 2 in reference to a man in the store claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
cleveland19.com
22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second-floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive...
cleveland19.com
Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
cleveland19.com
Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on I-77 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., just north of the Turnpike. Cuyahoga County officials said the deputy was working a traffic detail as part of the department’s High Visibility...
Several shots fired at Youngstown home
No one was injured after several shots were fired Sunday evening at a home on the West Side.
cleveland19.com
$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
Akron store workers rescue woman, lock doors to protect her from man threatening her, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman reportedly being followed by a man who was threatening to shoot her found safety inside a small tobacco shop in the North Hill neighborhood when workers locked the doors to prevent the man from getting inside. According to police, officers were called to Bill’s...
One dead after car hits pedestrian in Trumbull County
One person died Sunday night after a car hit a pedestrian in Weathersfield Township.
cleveland19.com
80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
Evicted tenants return to trailer: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a trailer park at 6:02 p.m. regarding two evicted former residents seen on the property. The couple was told they had 10 days to remove their belongings from the trailer or they would face trespassing charges. Drugs: Marks Road. A Valley City woman was cited for...
cleveland19.com
2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
Austintown police investigating death of toddler who ingested fentanyl
A coroner's report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of "multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl" and ruled his death an accident.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary
Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
