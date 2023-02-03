ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage County, OH

cleveland19.com

38-year-old woman dies in Springfield Township crash

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 38-year-old Louisville woman died as a result of injuries from a crash in Springfield Township, according to police. The Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Township Police Department investigated the single-car crash, which occured on Sunday around 11:15 p.m. Officials said the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Summit County car crash leaves woman dead

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead following a single-car crash in Summit County late Sunday night. The sheriff's office says deputies were called to Tisen Road in Springfield Township around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a wreck. A Pontiac G6 was apparently going westbound when it crossed over the center line and went off the road before crashing into a pole.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles woman struck, killed along Weathersfield highway

State Troopers are investigating the death of a woman struck by a car in Trumbull County, closing a highway in Weathersfield Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 67-year-old Sally May Hubbert of Niles was walking across State Route 169 at around 8:30 p.m. Sunday when she stopped and stood in the eastbound lane as a car approached near Glenwood Avenue.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Man accused of bomb threat at Mecca Township Dollar General

A Lake County man has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat against a Dollar General store in Mecca Township. According to a police report, an employee at the store had called 911 on Thurday, February 2 in reference to a man in the store claiming to have a bomb in his backpack.
WICKLIFFE, OH
cleveland19.com

22-year-old suspect jumps from window to avoid Canton police

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported to a shooting Monday morning, and said after locating the shooter, he jumped from a second-floor window. According to police, they reported to the 900 block of Dueber Avenue for a call of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found the victim unresponsive...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood under investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning fire broke out at a house in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood Tuesday. Cleveland fire officials said that nobody was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were sustained in the fire at West 30th Street & Clark Fulton Avenue. The cause of...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Duo steal Jeep from Dollar General parking lot, Akron Police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from the parking lot of Dollar General, Akron Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The silver 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee was stolen from 1529 S. Main St. around 9 p.m. on Nov. 14, according to police.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident

BRECKSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a car crash on I-77 early Tuesday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m., just north of the Turnpike. Cuyahoga County officials said the deputy was working a traffic detail as part of the department’s High Visibility...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

$500K bond for Elyria woman accused of shooting husband

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The 66-year-old Elyria woman accused of shooting her husband in the head at their home, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Elyria Municipal Court Tuesday morning. Cheryl Johnson was arrested around 6:30 a.m. Monday at the couple’s home in the 500 block of N.. West...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

80-year-old Akron woman shoved to the ground during purse snatching

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old Akron woman was pushed to the ground during a purse snatching over the weekend in what Akron police are calling a “heartless attack.”. The robbery happened around 4:50 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot in the 1300 block of N. Portage Path.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 years probation for man convicted of stabbing Cleveland EMS captain

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Brooklyn man who stabbed a Cleveland EMS captain in September 2021 was sentenced to two years probation in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Monday morning. Justin Chalmers Nevius, 42, pleaded guilty last month to the charges of attempted felonious assault, OVI and not stopping...
CLEVELAND, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown man charged with murder during Warren burglary

Police have now charged a Youngstown man with murdering a Warren man during a burglary at his home. Ronieque Requel, 26, was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability. The charges came after Warren police were called out...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

