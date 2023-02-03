ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 16

Doug Heath
3d ago

Every time he threatens big business it ends up costing the american public. He threatened the oil companies with a tax and they also said we will just raise prices.

Reply(2)
11
Anthony Mitchell
4d ago

I remember the airlines got a lot of money from the government I don't think you should get any other money you guys are Overcharging The average man To the Max Karma

Reply
8
245
3d ago

Biden doesn’t know how to tell the truth. Lies lies lies, that’s him. Ruining America.

Reply
20
