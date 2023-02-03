Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says to Not Lose Sight of Investing Fundamentals Despite the Bull Market
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors to stay selective with stocks despite the market's strong run. Stocks rose on Tuesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the disinflationary process is in its early stages during a speech at The Economic Club of Washington, D.C. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Pinterest, Chegg, Take-Two Interactive and More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Pinterest — The social media stock shed more than 7% after revenue for the recent quarter fell short of analysts' expectations. Pinterest also shared guidance for the first quarter that was lighter than expected and said it expects sales to increase by "low single digits" versus the 6.9% growth rate expected by analysts.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Chegg, Hertz and Oak Street Health
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Pinterest — Pinterest shares tumbled 5.2% on Tuesday after the image discovery company posted mixed quarterly results. While its adjusted earnings per share of 29 cents was greater than Refintiv analysts' estimate of 27 cents per share, its posted revenue of $877 million fell below the $886 million estimate. Companies that rely on ad revenue have struggled with demand amid a macro downturn.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Chipotle, Enphase Energy, Fortinet and More
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. Chipotle Mexican Grill — Shares fell more than 4% in extended trading after Chipotle Mexican Grill missed analysts' expectations on the top and bottom lines. The burrito chain reported earnings of $8.29 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were anticipating earnings of $8.90 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
January's U.S. Jobs Reports Was Stunningly Good
This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here. What you need to know today. January's U.S. jobs report...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stock Futures Dip Slightly as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures inched lower in overnight trading Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 19 points, paring most of earlier losses following President Joe Biden's State of the Union. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures was last down less than 0.1%. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Google announces AI program Bard, its rival to ChatGPT. President Biden delivers the State of the Union address at 9 p.m. ET. What does the future of TV look like? We asked over a dozen industry insiders. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jim Cramer Says Activision Blizzard Is a Buy, But Wait on Take-Two Interactive
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game companies reported quarterly earnings this week. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said Activision Blizzard is better positioned in the short term than rival Take-Two Interactive. Both video game...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft Likely to Reveal ChatGPT-Related Service at Event on Tuesday
Microsoft on Monday announced plans to host a news event Tuesday that could be related to the AI chatbot ChatGPT. The company confirmed the event minutes after rival Google announced its own answer to ChatGPT, called Bard. Microsoft's event follows the company's January announcement regarding its new multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hertz Fourth-Quarter Profit Beats as Costs Come Down and Travel Rebounds
Hertz's fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share beat Wall Street's expectations as cost improvements took hold. Technology improvements helped reduce costs, CEO Stephen Scherr said, as did an ongoing effort to hire new employees to replace contractors. The rental car giant saw year-over-year gains in business from corporate travelers, international travelers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Google CEO Issues Rallying Cry in Internal Memo: All Hands on Deck to Test ChatGPT Competitor Bard
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told employees in a companywide memo viewed by CNBC that it will need all employees to test its AI chatbot, Bard, "in the spirit of an internal hackathon." Pichai also said the company would soon begin enlisting developers and enterprises to test an API based on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says
Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union will be closely watched for clues on America's growing tension with China.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
What Will TV Look Like in Three Years? These Industry Insiders Share Their Predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Billionaire Tesla Bull Ron Baron Says Musk Suggested He Would Make Multiples on His $100 Million Twitter Investment
Billionaire investor Ron Baron said Elon Musk told him he thought Baron would make "two or three times" his money when he invested $100 million in Musk's take-private Twitter deal. Baron, a longtime Tesla investor, said Musk's explanation for the Twitter investment was focused on cost cuts and improving management.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Used Vehicle Prices Swing Higher Amid Unseasonably Strong Demand in January
Stronger-than-expected demand for used vehicles last month led to the largest increase in wholesale values since late 2021, according to Cox Automotive. The automotive data firm's Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index was down 12.8% in January from inflated levels a year earlier, but was up 2.5% compared with December. Used...
Comments / 0