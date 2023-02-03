Look: Loose cow in California breaks windshield, poops on Tesla

Feb. 3 (UPI) -- Police in California wrangled a loose bovine that managed to shatter a windshield and leave an unsavory mess in a "cow-llision" with a Tesla.

Police in Pleasanton, Calif., said a loose cow broke the windshield of a Tesla and left a mess on the hood before being rounded up with help from local ranchers. Photo courtesy of the Pleasanton Police Department/Facebook

The Pleasanton Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers responded late Wednesday night about a loose cow wandering into traffic along Bernal and Stanley.

Officers arrived to find the brown cow running around the area. They determined the animal had been in a "cow-llision" with a sedan that shattered the vehicle's windshield and left its hood covered in what appeared to be feces.

The cow was not injured and was safely returned to its owner with some help from local ranchers, police said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com