Can't argue facts
4d ago
I'll sleep better knowing I'm safe in my house with those dangerous criminals off the streets
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Assistance Locating Man Wanted for Violation of Protective Orders, Other Crimes. Union Parish, Louisiana – The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is seeking the whereabouts of Joseph Christopher Corrent, 32. Corrent is described as 5’9” tall, and 158 lbs.
houmatimes.com
LWFC Adopts Amendments to 2023-25 Hunting Reg NOI Regarding Deer and Turkey Tags
The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) adopted amendments to the 2023-25 hunting regulation notices of intent that say deer and turkey tags may only be used by the hunter to whom the tag was issued. The action came during the commission’s February meeting Thursday (Feb. 2) in Baton Rouge.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
The Most Unique and Weirdest Things You Only See in Louisiana
For those of us who have grown up here in the Bayou State, we might all be somewhat guilty of not fully appreciating what we get to see only a daily basis. Maybe we have never realized just how unique our state and lifestyle truly is. But, those who have...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
Louisiana school system hires professional chefs after new federal rules limit sugar
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is preparing a new school menu with more of a variety and healthier options from the Federal Government. According to Tulane University, Louisiana has one of the highest rates of childhood obesity in the country. In the 2016–17 National Survey of Children’s Health, 19.1% […]
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close in a Portion of State Outside Waters
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2022 fall shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the following portions of the state outside waters:. Outside waters between Caillou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island. The eastern boundary line...
NOLA.com
Big year for St. Tammany road work, from I-12 widening to Bogalusa highway
Complaining about traffic congestion might be the most unifying topic of conversation in St. Tammany Parish, where rampant growth has far outstripped road capacity for major corridors like Interstate 12. Social media pages have even been spawned for people to vent. "Treat yourself like I-12 and never stop working on...
OnlyInYourState
Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana
Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
oilmanmagazine.com
LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill
BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash
A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
theadvocate.com
New trout regs put on hold after Legislative committees nix lower limit, size proposal
The speckled trout issue, the move by state fisheries managers to reduce the daily limit and increase the minimum “keeper” size, hit a snag Wednesday when the joint Senate and House Natural Resources committees nixed the plan. The move, proposed in 2022, was to mandate a per-angler 15-trout-per-day...
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop
51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
He broke barriers at Louisiana tracks but 6 decades later his career is in tatters
The Sam family says a horse in their care got very sick, but photos of the sickly gelding essentially destroyed his career without him getting his day in court. Growing up on a farm just outside Opelousas, Thomas Sam fell in love with animals. Especially horses. After he got old...
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
theadvocate.com
Is manglier tea really a cure-all? Curious Louisiana digs into age-old south Louisiana remedy
The groundsel bush, known in French as manglier, is probably flourishing somewhere not far from your backyard. The unassuming shrub is ubiquitous from here to Houston and can be found along fence lines, railroad tracks and road sides. When you see its white or light gold blooms in the fall, make a note of it.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of the names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
