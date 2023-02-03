ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plaquemines Parish, LA

Comments / 9

Can't argue facts
4d ago

I'll sleep better knowing I'm safe in my house with those dangerous criminals off the streets

Reply(3)
10
Related
OnlyInYourState

Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Breakfast In Louisiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem

We all have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but sometimes we just don’t have the time or the motivation to fire up the kitchen first thing in the morning. This one unassuming joint has got you covered. La Pines in Louisiana has a fabulous breakfast that’ll keep you coming back again and again to eat your way through the entire menu.
SLIDELL, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Shrimp Season to Close in a Portion of State Outside Waters

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced the 2022 fall shrimp season will close at official sunset on Monday, February 6, 2023, in the following portions of the state outside waters:. Outside waters between Caillou Boca and the Atchafalaya River Ship Channel at Eugene Island. The eastern boundary line...
LOUISIANA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Roll The Windows Down And Take A Drive Down The Longleaf Pine Scenic Byway In Louisiana

Louisiana is well known for its flat, swampy wetlands, but if you want to see a completely different side of Louisiana, head to the central portion of the state. The Kisatchie National Forest is Louisiana’s only National Forest, and it’s a beauty. The 600,000-acre forest sprawls across multiple parishes and boasts hundreds of primitive trails that would take a lifetime to traverse. One of the best introductions to this hidden gem is to take the Longleaf Trail Scenic Byway, a short, sweet, and scenic byway in Louisiana that’ll give you a taste of the Kisatchie.
LOUISIANA STATE
oilmanmagazine.com

LSU Petroleum Engineering Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells

BATON ROUGE, La. — Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Edy Zoo

Mothers can now recover half of pregnancy expenses from fathers proposes Louisiana new paternity bill

BATON ROUGE, LA. - A new bill has been introduced in the Louisiana legislature to address paternal obligations and pregnancy-related medical expenses. House Bill No. 5, introduced by Representative Frieman, seeks to amend and reenact the heading of Part 1-B of Chapter 1 of Code Title VII of Book I of Title 9 of the Louisiana Revised Statutes of 1950 and to enact R.S. 9:399.2.
LOUISIANA STATE
darkhorsepressnow.com

Louisiana woman dead in weekend coast crash

A 26-year-old Louisiana woman is dead after a wreck on I-10 in Hancock County Saturday. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, around 2:40 a.m. Saturday troopers responded to the fatal crash. A 2013 Honda Accord driven by 26-year-old Meagan Schwaner of Mandeville, LA, was headed east on Interstate 10 when officials...
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop

51-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Police Find Approximately $10k Worth of Methamphetamine During Traffic Stop. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A 51-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after police reportedly found approximately $10,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop. On February 6, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announced...
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

First Democrat Announces Run for Louisiana Governor

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Of&nbsp;the&nbsp;names that have been tossed around for a possible run at Louisiana Governor from the Democrat side of the aisle, this name wasn't expected. Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson - who has roots in Lafayette, Louisiana Democratic Party Chairperson Katie Bernhardt, State Representative Helena Moreno out of New Orleans, and activist Gary Chambers&nbsp;are just four names that have been thrown out there by political pundits as possible candidates who could join a race for the Governor's Mansion that features&nbsp;at least five Republicans and an independent. The presumed front...
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

Lake Charles, LA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

Comments / 0

Community Policy