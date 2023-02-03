Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
Related
100fmrockford.com
Here are your ‘Best of’ winners for 2023 Rockford Region Restaurant Week
ROCKFORD — Local foodies said for the second year in a row that Ernie’s Midtown Pub has the best vibe and atmosphere. When it comes to the most flavorful bite, they liked The Norwegian. Those were a few of the winners from the annual “Best of” awards handed...
WIFR
Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford
Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
100fmrockford.com
Art abounds this week in Rockford. Here are 15 things to do
ROCKFORD — Arts abound this week in the Rockford area with a host of things to do to awaken your inner artist. You could do yoga in the Rockford Art Museum‘s main gallery, explore unsettling art at 317 Art Collective, paint pottery at The Pottery Lounge, check out a new exhibit at Kortman Gallery or see art in the snow at Sinnissippi Park.
Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Corner In Wisconsin That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
Every year, something magical appears outside of a Lake Geneva area resort. Destination Geneva National hosts an annual event that takes visitors into another world: Ice Castles. These colorful frozen creations don’t last long but they are one of Wisconsin’s best winter attractions. Here’s what you need to know about the ice castles.
100fmrockford.com
Photos: 815 Ale Fest at Tebala Event Center
CHERRY VALLEY — Hundreds of people filled the Tebala Event Center on Saturday for the sold out 815 Ale Fest. The annual celebration of craft beer and other spirits is put on by Mid-West Family Broadcasting in partnership with a host of breweries around the region. More photo galleries:...
Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining
You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
WIFR
Two Stateline locations offer “anti-Valentine’s Day” events for those who’ve fallen out of love
DEKALB, Ill. and BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Most Valentine’s Day traditions are reserved for those who have fallen in love, but there are a couple of opportunities for those who have recently fallen out of love to celebrate heart day; or I guess in the case of some, broken heart day.
100fmrockford.com
Grassroots food bank in Rockford at risk of losing its space without fast fundraising
ROCKFORD — A grassroots food bank on the city’s northwest side is making a last-ditch effort to raise enough money to stay in its home on Rockton Avenue. Voices of Inspiration, a nonprofit started by Vivian Lott about five years ago, allows anyone in need to shop its food bank for free groceries once a week. It also helps residents connect with job training, navigate Link and social security or obtain necessary IDs.
100fmrockford.com
Live-action laser tag to return to former Laser Quest in Rockford with new technology
ROCKFORD — A laser tag business that ran for nearly three decades is being revamped to reopen under new ownership and with new technology that brings the game into the modern era. Sector 815 is preparing to take over the former Laser Quest, 293 Executive Parkway, which operated for...
15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MyStateline.com
Chicago factory goes up in flames
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street...
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this week
A growing grocery store chain is set to open at least two new supermarket locations in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more about when and where. On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Hy-Vee will be opening two new grocery store locations in Wisconsin, according to local sources.
WIFR
Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
Robber smashes car into Rockford Rent-A-Center, steals 3 TVs
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for a burglar who smashed their way into a rental store over the weekend. Police said it was 3 a.m. when officers responded to an alarm at Rent-A-Center, at 3818 W Riverside Blvd. When officers arrived, they found the front window and doorway had been shattered. Police […]
WIFR
Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
WIFR
Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
Comments / 0