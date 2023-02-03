ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

WIFR

Rockton coffee shop goes mobile and selects new name

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the community’s help, DeeDee’s Main Street Coffee and Decor selected a name for their trailer that not only represents the flavors of coffee but also has a unique tie to the owner’s family. “My husband and I kind of had an idea...
ROCKTON, IL
Q985

New Attraction Opening In Former Laser Quest Space In Rockford

Remember when Laser Quest in Rockford was the coolest place to have your birthday party in middle school? Well, Sector 815 is bringing live action laser tag back!. After Laser Quest in Rockford closed their doors in 2020 after 27 years of business, the space has been vacant for nearly three years.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Art abounds this week in Rockford. Here are 15 things to do

ROCKFORD — Arts abound this week in the Rockford area with a host of things to do to awaken your inner artist. You could do yoga in the Rockford Art Museum‘s main gallery, explore unsettling art at 317 Art Collective, paint pottery at The Pottery Lounge, check out a new exhibit at Kortman Gallery or see art in the snow at Sinnissippi Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Looking for the best pizza restaurants in Rockford, Illinois? Here are the Top 10 highest-rated pizzerias in the city, according to Trip Advisor reviews. The best pizza place is Linos, at 5611 E. State Street. Lino’s has been a staple of Rockford for 50 years, and offers pizza topped with cheese […]
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Photos: 815 Ale Fest at Tebala Event Center

CHERRY VALLEY — Hundreds of people filled the Tebala Event Center on Saturday for the sold out 815 Ale Fest. The annual celebration of craft beer and other spirits is put on by Mid-West Family Broadcasting in partnership with a host of breweries around the region. More photo galleries:...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Q985

Highest Rated Rockford Spots for a Night of Fine Dining

You know what sounds amazing, you and the face you love staring at, nicely dressed, and eating a fantastic meal at one of these romantic Rockford spots. Don't let that magical night out with the person (or people) you love, be something you just dream about having, book it. Book it now.
ROCKFORD, IL
100fmrockford.com

Grassroots food bank in Rockford at risk of losing its space without fast fundraising

ROCKFORD — A grassroots food bank on the city’s northwest side is making a last-ditch effort to raise enough money to stay in its home on Rockton Avenue. Voices of Inspiration, a nonprofit started by Vivian Lott about five years ago, allows anyone in need to shop its food bank for free groceries once a week. It also helps residents connect with job training, navigate Link and social security or obtain necessary IDs.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

15 people hospitalized after exposure to hazardous materials at Rockford airport

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fifteen people were hospitalized after coming in contact with hazardous chemicals at the Chicago Rockford International Airport on Tuesday. According to the Rockford Fire Department, around 11:44 a.m., a forklift operator at the RFD cargo center, located at 6020 Cessna Drive, caused the breach of a barrel containing toxic dry powder […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular, upscale casual restaurant and winery is coming to the Madison area this fall. In a Facebook post Monday morning, Greenway Station revealed Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant will soon move into the Middleton shopping center. Few details were offered in the post,...
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com

Chicago factory goes up in flames

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Investigators are working to determine the cause of a massive fire that swallowed a warehouse on Chicago's South Side Monday morning. Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street...
CHICAGO, IL
WIFR

Car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigation is underway Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Injuries have not been confirmed, but 23 News reports the coroner’s office is on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Woman shot in the jaw at a liquor store in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A woman was shot in the parking lot of N N Food and Liquor on West State Street in Rockford Saturday afternoon. Rockford police say the woman was approached by two men outside the liquor store. Following a short exchange, two shots were fired and she was struck in the jaw. Authorities say the suspects immediately fled and the woman ran inside the store looking for help.
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin bank robbed again, same location targeted twice in a week

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Credit Union in southcentral Wisconsin was once again the target of a robbery after another suspect left the bank with cash for the second time in a week. According to the Madison Police Department, the second robbery happened on February 2 around 10:45 a.m.,...
MADISON, WI
WIFR

Sunday afternoon house fire displaces three people in Rockfrord

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Three people are displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in the 1200 block of Crosby Street in Rockford. Investigators say what started as a coffee table fire spread quickly filling the whole house with smoke. No word yet on the damage totals or cause of the fire but no one was injured. Crews got to the scene around 3:30 Sunday afternoon and was able to contain the fire within minutes.
