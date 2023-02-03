Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted
Louisiana Grand Jury Indicts Two Felons on Firearms Charges, Each Faces Up to 15 Years if Convicted. New Orleans, Louisiana – On February 2, 2023, Michael Williams, 28, and Nolan Long, 31, both of New Orleans, Louisiana, were charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. If...
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle
Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.
calcasieu.info
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase
Louisiana Felon Arrested Suspected of Multiple Crimes After Crashing into a Waterway During a Police Chase. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has been arrested and is suspected of multiple crimes after he crashed into a waterway during a police chase. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet reported on...
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds
64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
fox8live.com
Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child
Louisiana Man Arrested Accused of Shooting Another Man and Fleeing While Holding an Infant Child. Ascension Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested after being accused of shooting another man and fleeing the scene while holding an infant child. According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies...
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana
36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
an17.com
Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery
AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
fox8live.com
Attorney alleges ‘cover-up’ in death of Eric Nelson while in Bogalusa Police custody
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - More than a year after Eric Nelson died in Bogalusa police custody, his family members are renewing their calls for justice, saying they still have unanswered questions. “There is a cover-up going on down here in Bogalusa,” Nelson family attorney Carol Powell Lexing said Monday (Feb....
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine
Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NOLA.com
16-year-old carjacking suspect shot by JPSO deputies charged as adult with armed robbery
A 16-year-old carjacking suspect who was shot in the leg after Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies say he opened fire on them has been charged as an adult with armed robbery, according to court records. Cedric Payne, of Algiers, appeared in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty...
NOLA.com
Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say
In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
Louisiana bank teller sentenced for bank fraud
A former Louisiana bank teller was sentenced on Feb. 1 for bank fraud.
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash
Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty in Connection with Possession of 2+ Pounds of Fentanyl, Firearms, and $120k in Cash. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana felon has pleaded guilty in a case in connection with possessing more than two pounds of fentanyl, firearms, and $120,000 in cash. Wayne Handy, age...
WDSU
Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
fox8live.com
Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
Report: Woman arrested for firing a shot at Popeyes worker following an argument
NEW ORLEANS — A woman has been arrested after allegedly firing a shot at a Popeyes worker following an argument. The shooting happened Thursday at the Popeyes in the 1200 block of St. Charles Avenue. As The Times-Picayune reports, Jean Netter, 50, was arrested Friday in connection with that...
80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for
80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 80, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty on February 1, 2023, to access device fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1029(a)(2) and (c)(1)(A)(i), in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A.”
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
18K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 0