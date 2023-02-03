Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.

