Springfield, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop

Louisiana Felon Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges After Police find Firearm During Traffic Stop. New Orleans, Louisiana – The Department of Justice U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana announced that Ronnie Davis, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana pleaded guilty on January 31, 2023, to being a felon in possession of a firearm before United States District Judge Susie Morgan.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle

Louisiana Felon Sentenced on Firearms Charges After Police Find Multiple Firearms in His Vehicle. New Orleans, Louisiana – Nelson Raymond, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, was sentenced to seventy months (5 years and ten months) in prison by U.S. District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter on January 31, 2023, after pleading guilty to a one-count indictment. Raymond will be on supervised release for three (3) years after his release from prison, according to Judge B. Vitter. Raymond was also fined $100 for failing to pay a mandatory special assessment fee.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds

64-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Charged with Theft of Over $194K in Government Funds. New Orleans, Louisiana – United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Dedra Bright (“Bright”), age 64, of New Orleans, Louisiana, was charged on February 2, 2023, by an indictment for Theft of Government Funds, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 641.
LOUISIANA STATE
fox8live.com

Hammond man arrested for domestic abuse battery held without bail

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond man is being held without bail following an arrest related to domestic abuse battery, according to information from the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office. Court records show that Brad McKee was arrested around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 by Hammond police. He’s...
HAMMOND, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana

36-Year-Old Louisiana Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Marijuana. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that Solomon Burke, age 36, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana, pled guilty on February 1, 2023, before U.S. District Court Judge Jane Triche Milazzo to a violation of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
an17.com

Indy man sentenced to 30 years for 4th offense domestic abuse battery

AMITE---On Feb. 2, Dejuan Otta Kelly, Jr., 43, of Independence, LA was sentenced to the maximum sentence of 30 years incarcerated for the felony charge of Domestic Abuse Battery-4th Or Subsequent Offense, according to the Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Scott M. Perrilloux. The first three years are to be served...
INDEPENDENCE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine

Authorities Searching for Louisiana Couple and 2-Year-Old Child After Child Tested Positive for Cocaine. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann said that the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a Poydras, Louisiana couple wanted in connection with their child being taken from state custody.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Gunman flees into Gentilly Walmart after killing man at bus stop, New Orleans police say

In a brazen killing that emptied the Gentilly Walmart of midday shoppers, a gunman shot a man a nearby bus stop Tuesday then ran into the store. New Orleans police locked down the business in hopes of catching the killer inside, and debriefed employees and customers at the front door, letting them leave five at a time, Deputy Police Superintendent Hans Ganthier said. The Police Department's SWAT team then entered and cleared the store.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Covington police: Bus chase ends in crash on school campus

COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department responded to a pursuit with a bus Tuesday morning. According to police, a Florida woman was driving an old repurposed school bus and led St. Tammany deputies on a chase. Covington police assisted with the pursuit. Police say no children were inside...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Zurik: Mayor Cantrell’s security detail sometimes outnumbered those policing an entire NOPD district

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office says all residents deserve to feel safe in their community. However, records show that on some days in 2022, Cantrell had more officers assigned to protect her than were on patrol for a 12-hour stretch in the NOPD’s Sixth District, which includes Central City, the Irish Channel and the Garden District.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for

80-Year-Old Louisiana Accountant Pleads Guilty to Misappropriating Funds from a Band She Worked for. New Orleans, Louisiana – On Thursday, February 2, 2023, U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that Alice C. “Shannon” Chabaud, age 80, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty on February 1, 2023, to access device fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1029(a)(2) and (c)(1)(A)(i), in relation to her theft from her former accounting client, a New Orleans-based band named as “Band A.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish News

ABOUT

News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.

 https://calcasieu.info/

