NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dorian Finney-Smith heading to Brooklyn in blockbuster Mavericks trade
The Dallas Mavericks have traded forward Dorian Finney-Smith to the Brooklyn Nets, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Finney-Smith is one part of a larger package headed to the Nets in return for Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris. In full: Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, a 2029 unprotected first-round pick, and second-round picks in 2027 and 2029. It's a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline.
Kings' Davion Mitchell playing with second squad Monday
The Sacramento Kings will start De'Aaron Fox in place of Davion Mitchell in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Mitchell will move back to the bench to start Monday's game while De'Aaron Fox returns to the lineup to take on the Rockets. Our models project Mitchell, who has a $4,100...
Daishen Nix coming off Rockets' bench on Monday
Houston Rockets guard Daishen Nix will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Eric Gordon missed Saturday's game - the second leg of a back-to-back set - due to knee soreness. However, to kick off the new week, the veteran is back in there. He'll start, sending Nix back to the bench.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
Nets' Seth Curry (adductor) ruled out for Monday
The Brooklyn Nets have ruled out Seth Curry (adductor) for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry suffered a core muscle injury in Saturday's game and was unable to return. He will miss at least one more game as he recovers. Curry is averaging 10.6 points, 2 rebounds, and...
College Basketball Betting Guide: Tuesday 2/7/23
Rutgers +4.5 (-110): 1-Star Rating. This should be a good one between two squads jockeying to be the second-best team in the Big 10. Going on the road to Assembly Hall is a tall task for anyone, as Purdue just found out, but I like Rutgers' chances of covering as a 4.5-point underdog today at Indiana.
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Monday 2/6/23
Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make money betting player props. For this article, we are focusing on the NBA odds at FanDuel Sportsbook to pinpoint spots where value can be had tonight. The prop-betting experience on FanDuel Sportsbook...
OG Anunoby (wrist) to remain out Wednesday for Raptors
Toronto Raptors small forward OG Anunoby (wrist) will remain out Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby has resumed light on-court work and is progressing with his left wrist sprain, but he still hasn't been cleared for contact. Wednesday will be Anunoby's sixth straight missed game. Precious Achiuwa is expected to continue to start until Anunoby returns.
Orlando's Mo Bamba suspended four games by NBA for fight
Orlando Magic forward Mo Bamba has been suspended four games, the NBA announced Saturday night. Bamba and Austin Rivers of the Timberwolves got into an altercation Friday night, with the former throwing punches. After 24 hours of deciding on what to do, the association handed down a four-game suspension for the 24-year-old big.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) doubtful for Nuggets Sunday
The Denver Nuggets listed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Caldwell-Pope suffered an ankle injury in yesterday's game against the Atlanta Hawks and was unable to return, so it would appear unlikely that suits up for tonight's game against the Timberwolves. When healthy, Caldwell-Pope...
Spurs' Romeo Langford (adductor) remaining sidelined Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) has been ruled out again for Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. Langford will remain out for an eight straight game. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Keita Bates-Diop is expected to draw another start on Wednesday and he could play a larger role if Keldon Johnson (ankle) or Tre Jones (foot) are also ruled out.
Wizards' Bradley Beal (foot) questionable for Monday
The Washington Wizards listed Bradley Beal (foot) as questionable for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beal did not play in the Wizards' previous game while dealing with foot soreness, but could return for Monday's game against the Cavaliers. Corey Kispert started in Beal's spot on Saturday. If he does...
Immanuel Quickley operating in second unit role for Knicks on Tuesday night
New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Quickley will come off the bench after RJ Barrett was announced as New York's starter. In 29.5 expected minutes, our models project Quickley to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Quickley's projection includes 13.1 points, 4.0...
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga starting Monday; Kevon Looney playing with second unit
The Golden State Warriors listed Jonathan Kuminga as a starter for Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Kuminga will get the nod Monday over Kevon Looney, who will play with the second unit. Our models project Kuminga, who has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel, to score 18.2 fantasy points,...
Gary Payton II (illness) probable Monday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (illness) is probable for Monday versus the Milwaukee Bucks. Payton sat out Friday due to an illness, but he returned for the second half of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back and played 13 minutes off the bench. The veteran guard should see a similar workload on Monday.
Frank Ntilikina (illness) available Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Frank Ntilikina will play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Ntilikina is dealing with a non-COVID illness. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to kick off the new week. Our models project...
Tyus Jones playing with Memphis' second unit on Tuesday night
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Tyus Jones is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago Bulls. Jones will come off the bench after Ja Morant was given his normal starting role on Tuesday. In 20.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Jones to score 19.6 FanDuel points. Jones' current projection includes...
Suns starting Devin Booker (groin) in Tuesday's lineup, Torrey Craig to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (groin) is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Brooklyn Nets. Booker will make his 30th start this season after the Suns' star was sidelined over one month with a groin strain. In 29.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 36.1 FanDuel points.
Santi Aldama coming off Grizzlies' bench on Tuesday
Memphis Grizzlies power forward Santi Aldama is not starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the Chicago Bulls. Aldama has been given second unit duties after Dillon Brooks was announced as Tuesday's starter. In 20.1 expected minutes, numberFIre's models project Aldama to score 18.0 FanDuel points. Aldama's projection includes 8.2 points, 4.5...
