San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (left adductor tightness) has been ruled out again for Wednesday versus the Toronto Raptors. Langford will remain out for an eight straight game. His next chance to play will be on Friday against the Detroit Pistons. Keita Bates-Diop is expected to draw another start on Wednesday and he could play a larger role if Keldon Johnson (ankle) or Tre Jones (foot) are also ruled out.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO