QC girls’ ice hockey coming to River’s Edge

Girls’ ice hockey in the QC area continues to grow and prosper, as for the first time in its history, the Quad City Hockey Association is sponsoring a 19U girls hockey team this season.

Called the Lady Blues, they are the only high school girls’ hockey team in the state of Iowa, according to a release from the Bishop Hill Heritage Association. Consisting of players from the Quad Cities and the surrounding towns, the Lady Blues play all over the Midwest, in cities such as Des Moines, Kansas City, and St. Louis.

The Quad City Hockey Association’s Lady Blues in action. They are the only girls’ hockey team in Iowa.

On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Lady Blues will be playing their only two home games of the 2022-23 season against the Revolution from Bloomington, Ill. These games will be played at The River’s Edge. 700 W. River Drive, Davenport, which is the Lady Blues home ice.

Game start times are 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. It is also Senior Night for the Lady Blues. Admission is free and open to the public.

Before these home games, the Quad City Hockey Association is also hosting a free event for kids to try out the sport. To learn more about this event, girls’ hockey, or QC youth hockey in general, visit the QC youth hockey website HERE. You can also learn more at the QC Hockey Association Facebook page.

