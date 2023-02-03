Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
Kait 8
Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus. The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.
Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
The media may have misled you about Hickory Hill, Tyre Nichols’ neighborhood
It’d be understandable if a casual observer assumed Tyre Nichols was beaten to death on the streets of a violent, impoverished neighborhood. After all, the Memphis Police Department’s Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods unit was created to reduce violent crime by focusing on “hot spots.”
actionnews5.com
Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
Kait 8
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
Protesters block Memphis streets for hours to demand justice for Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Another round of protests is underway in Memphis after the death of Tyre Nichols. For a second consecutive weekend, Memphians are pounding the pavement in honor of Nichols. It’s a declaration coming after the death of the 29-year-old father who died three days after being beaten by Memphis Police officers during a […]
South Reporter
City to launch Operation Clean Sweep
Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
Kait 8
One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
Demetrius Haley didn't tell Tyre Nichols why he'd been pulled over. The Memphis cop was talking on the phone during the stop, documents show.
At the Memphis traffic stop, Demetrius Haley walked over to Tyre Nichols while actively on the phone and never gave him a reason for the stop.
actionnews5.com
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
A Memphis Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Vanished Without A Trace
25-year-old mother Marlaquinta McGhee worked as a security guard in Memphis, Tennessee. On May 12, 2015, Marlaquinta stopped by her parent's home in Memphis. She told her parents she was going to stay for dinner, but later changed her mind and decided to go home around 6:00 pm, reports the Charley Project.
Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
Deputies looking for suspects in carjackings and robberies across Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The search continues for the people driving these two stolen cars: a 2016 Infiniti Q50 and a white 2010 Chevy Tahoe. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office told FOX13 criminals are stealing cars to commit crimes like carjackings, car thefts, home robberies and more. “You...
Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
Kait 8
Student with loaded gun removed from basketball game
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Administrators and the Trumann School District Resource Officers received information during a basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6 that a student had a loaded gun. According to a social media post, the ninth grader was discreetly removed from the stands and found with the loaded gun....
