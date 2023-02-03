TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus. The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.

TRUMANN, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO