Memphis, TN

Kait 8

7 additional MPD officers violated policy in Tyre Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council met on Tuesday to discuss Memphis police and plans to correct the behavior of its officers, in the wake of the Tyre Nichols death investigation. Memphis City Chief Legal Officer, Jennifer Sink, says seven additional officers violated policy in the Tyre Nichols investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Police Chief commends school for swift action, ‘The school did a phenomenal job’

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann Chief of Police Jonathan Redman praised the Trumann School District for the actions it took after a student brought a loaded gun to campus. The student brought a loaded gun to a basketball game at the school gym. The incident report states the student was showing the gun to other students at the game. Those students notified a student resource officer working at the event. It was their actions that led to the student’s eventual arrest.
TRUMANN, AR
WREG

Body found lying in the street in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a dead body was found lying on the ground early Tuesday morning. According to MPD dispatch, they responded to a call around 1 a.m. between Clearbrook Street and Leven Road. Officers found a victim lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Shelby Co. deputy relieved of duty over use of force

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County sheriff’s deputy was relieved of duty Monday pending an investigation, Sheriff Floyd Bonner announced. The investigation is over use of force stemming from an arrest made in November 2022. Bonner says video of the encounter was discovered on social media and the...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s deputy found himself on the wrong side of the bars and out of a job. According to a preliminary incident report, the Poinsett County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:46 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, to an undisclosed home regarding a “physical altercation.”
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
South Reporter

City to launch Operation Clean Sweep

Holly Springs Mayor Sharon Gipson held a mid-afternoon press conference Friday to announce a campaign to make the city safe again. In the following two weeks, there have been three drive-by shootings on South Chesterman Street, with the third drive-by sending one of the shooters to the Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tenn., and another under arrest in the incident.
HOLLY SPRINGS, MS
WREG

Woman breaks into cars at Northwest Prep Academy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police charged a woman with breaking into two cars at Northwest Prep Academy on Monday. MPD says they viewed surveillance footage that showed Frelandra Womack burglarizing vehicles in the 2600 block of Ketchum Road. According to reports, Womack broke into a silver Honda and stole a Microsoft computer. She then broke […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

One shot in ‘ongoing dispute’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police say an “ongoing dispute” led to multiple shootings, sending one person to the hospital. Sgt. Robin Haught-Angel, public information officer for the Blytheville Police Department, said Tuesday that officers responded to calls of shootings at two different locations on Sunday, Feb. 5. One...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
actionnews5.com

Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man spoke out after a heartbreaking discovery of finding infant twins left all alone in a Frasyer home. On Friday, 33-year-old Nicholas Garrett found one of the babies. “I heard some kids like they were getting whooped. Like they were screaming,” he said.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officer saves suicidal teen on I-40 bridge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis police officer was able to talk a suicidal 17-year-old off the I-40 bridge Thursday. Memphis Police posted a touching picture on their Facebook page of the teenage boy hugging the female officer who came to his rescue. MPD said officers responded to a call about a suicidal person on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman carjacked by 5 people in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is counting her blessings after she survived being carjacked in East Memphis on Friday. Memphis Police said that they responded to a carjacking call near Barry Road and Shady Grove. Police were advised that the woman was approached by five armed suspects and they took her Honda Pilot. The suspects […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead after shooting in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead on Sunday after a shooting in Whitehaven. Police arrived on the scene of the 4600 block of Mill Stream Drive in response to a shooting. Police said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. MPD said the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found on Jackson Avenue in Nutbush

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call Thursday and found an unresponsive man on Jackson Avenue. Police confirmed that a man was found on the 3700 block of Jackson in Nutbush around 2:30 a.m. and was taken to the hospital. He was later pronounced dead. This is a developing story and will be […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC News

1 dead, officer critically wounded in shooting at Memphis library

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting at a Tennessee library on Thursday left one person dead and a police officer “critically” wounded, authorities said. Officers were called to the Poplar-White Station Library around 12:30 p.m., the Memphis Police Department tweeted. Both the person and the officer were shot, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the library and the officer was taken to a hospital and “remains in extremely critical condition,” police said.
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Student with loaded gun removed from basketball game

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Administrators and the Trumann School District Resource Officers received information during a basketball game on Monday, Feb. 6 that a student had a loaded gun. According to a social media post, the ninth grader was discreetly removed from the stands and found with the loaded gun....
TRUMANN, AR

