Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast

Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'

Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again

Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 42 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.12% and 0.06%, respectively. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest results....
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line

Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says

Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers

Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys." Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company." Reliance Steel &...
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?

Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce

Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...

