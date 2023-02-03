Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft CEO Nadella Calls A.I.-Powered Search Biggest Thing for Company Since Cloud 15 Years Ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella...
NBC Connecticut
Pinterest Shares Slip on Fourth-Quarter Revenue Miss and Weak Forecast
Pinterest said it expects sales in the first quarter to increase in the "low single digits" from a year earlier. Analysts were expecting growth of 6.9% to $614.8 million. The company's fourth-quarter earnings report comes after digital ad companies like Facebook parent Meta and Google parent Alphabet reported tepid numbers.
NBC Connecticut
Charts Suggest Investors Should Brace Themselves for Declines in the S&P 500, Cramer Says
CNBC’s Jim Cramer warned investors to brace for market turbulence ahead by consolidating their portfolios. "The charts, as interpreted by Carolyn Boroden, suggest that the incredible rally in the S&P 500 might be running out of steam," Cramer said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors to brace for...
NBC Connecticut
Baidu Leaps to 11-Month High as It Reveals Plan to Launch ChatGPT-Style ‘Ernie Bot'
Shares of Baidu jumped as the company said it will launch its own artificial intelligence chatbot. Baidu's AI chatbot project will be named "Ernie bot" in English, or "Wenxin Yiyan" in Chinese. The company will likely complete internal testing in March before being made public, it said. Shares of Baidu...
NBC Connecticut
‘The Worst Is Over': Tech Investors Are Bullish on Investing in China Again
Tech investors are optimistic about China as the country pledges to boost the economy and regulatory headwinds abate. "I do think that they're going to do everything they can to try to spur the economic growth. It would be very surprising if there were other wide ranging regulations that came out to deter that, because it would be sending a very opposite signal," said Chibo Tang of Gobi Partners.
NBC Connecticut
Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Traders Assess Fed Chair Powell's Inflation Remarks
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 42 points, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.12% and 0.06%, respectively. Chipotle shares fell more than 4% after missing expectations on the top and bottom lines in its latest results....
NBC Connecticut
Retailers in China Enact Rare Price Cuts for Apple's High-End iPhone 14 Line
Major retailers in China have slashed the price of Apple's high-end iPhone 14 models amid a slump in smartphone demand in the world's second-largest economy. E-commerce site JD.com, an authorized Apple distributer, is selling the basic version of the iPhone 14 Pro for 7,199 Chinese yuan ($1,062) after an 800 yuan promotion.
NBC Connecticut
Nintendo Cuts Sales Forecast for Its Ageing Switch Console After Disappointing Holiday Season
Nintendo said it now expects to sell 18 million Switch units for the fiscal year ending March 2023, down from a previous forecast of 19 million. The company said the reason for the cut in hardware sales expectations is because the Switch "did not perform as expected" during the holiday season.
NBC Connecticut
Microsoft Will Let Companies Create Their Own Custom Versions of ChatGPT, Source Says
Microsoft plans to release technology to help big companies launch their own chatbots using the OpenAI ChatGPT technology, a person familiar with the plans told CNBC. Companies would be able to remove Microsoft or OpenAI branding when they release chatbots developed with the software. Microsoft is working on incorporating ChatGPT...
NBC Connecticut
Crypto Exchange Binance Will Suspend U.S. Dollar Transfers
Binance will suspend U.S. dollar withdrawals and deposits for international customers beginning Feb. 8, the company said. Binance banking partner Signature Bank in January raised transaction minimums for dollar transfers. Millions of dollars worth of crypto flowed out of Binance after it announced the suspension, but the company says it...
NBC Connecticut
What Will TV Look Like in Three Years? These Industry Insiders Share Their Predictions
CNBC asked media insiders, including Barry Diller, Bela Bajaria, Jeff Zucker and Bill Simmons, for their predictions about what TV will be like in three years. They also weighed in on which companies will dominate streaming and how big a role sports and gambling will play. "It will continue to...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: Steel Dynamics Is an Excellent Company
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. ChampionX Corp: "I have got to do a profile of these guys." Steel Dynamics Inc: "It is an excellent company." Reliance Steel &...
NBC Connecticut
Kelly Evans: How Can Margins NOT Collapse?
Here's the problem with the blockbuster January jobs report: if it's for real, corporate profits are in trouble. And if it's not, then the economy is slowing. Either outcome bodes poorly for the business cycle, which is why I can't get on board with those demanding more Fed rate hikes in response. But if we take it at face value that indeed the labor market is still this strong right now, it may well trigger its own demise, much like the old saw in commodities markets that "the cure for higher prices is higher prices."
NBC Connecticut
Ebay Plans to Lay Off 500 Employees, About 4% of Its Workforce
Ebay on Tuesday announced plans to cut 500 jobs, or about 4% of its workforce, according to a filing with the SEC. CEO Jamie Iannone said the company decided to do layoffs after examining the global macroeconomic environment over the past several months. He said the cuts will strengthen eBay's...
Comments / 0