“Doug” Donald Douglas Opdahl
Doug Opdahl, age 88 of Starbuck, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Glenwood Retirement Village in Glenwood, MN. Visitation for Doug Opdahl will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Starbuck Funeral Home in Starbuck, MN. Visitation will continue from 10:00...
Donald Edward Rasmussen
Donald Rasmussen, age 88 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2023. Visitation for Donald Rasmussen will be held Friday, February 10, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Morris, MN. Memorial services Donald Edward Rasmussen will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 10,...
Gervais Jewelers – Morris – Part Time Associate
Gervais Jewelers in Morris is looking for a part time employee. If interested stop by Gervais Jewelers on main street Morris and fill out an application.
UMM Alumni wins a Grammy Award as part of a choral ensemble
UMN Morris alumni Anika Kildegaard, ’13, is a member of the Philadelphia-based ensemble, The Crossing, which won a Grammy on Sunday for best choral performance for its Born album. Anika is the daughter of Arne and Athena Kildegaard of Morris. She graduated from UMM in 2013 with a BA...
Storm Girls Get No. 6 Seed In 6A Playoffs, Face River Lakes
Morris/Benson Area received the no. 6 seed for the section 6A playoffs in girls hockey, sending the Storm to Richmond on Thursday for a quarterfinal matchup with no. 3 River Lakes. Puck drop between the Storm (8-12-1) and Stars (7-16-1) is set for 7:00. Other quarterfinal games including no. 2...
Rohloff Lights Up Battle Lake, Tigers Lose Heartbreaker To Cardinals
REDWOOD VALLEY – Drew Huebner led four Tigers in double-figures scoring with 18 points and Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta rolled past Redwood Valley 77-59. Huebner was 9-10 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds, Riley Asmus had 17 points with seven boards and three steals, Tyler Berlinger scored 11 points with six assists and Charlie Hanson added 11 points off the bench.
Stevens County HRA Office will be closed Thurs 2-9 from 9am-Noon
Stevens County HRA will be closed from 9:00 am to noon on Thursday February 9th due to no water in the building. The water will be shut off due to work being done. This will affect residents of Grandview Apartments.
Cougars T&F Compete At Gopher Classic, Hoops Earns Split
MORRIS, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Morris men’s basketball team dropped its second straight contest on Friday night in a 96-86 loss to the University of Northwestern. The Cougars fall to 10-9 (5-4 UMAC), while the Eagles improve to 11-9 (6-3 UMAC). Northwestern felt unstoppable at times...
