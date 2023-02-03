ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
PWMania

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
PWMania

New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
PWMania

Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
ORLANDO, FL
RadarOnline

Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues

Ben Affleck got some much-needed space from Jennifer Lopez after his wife snapped at him on live television during the 2023 Grammys. In photos obtained by RadarOnline.com, Affleck, 50, was spotted wandering around town on Monday, clearing his head without J Lo as rumors continue to mount that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do."The Justice League actor was photographed decompressing in Los Angeles just one day after cameras caught him being scolded at Sunday's award show. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Hustlers actress, 53, had a tense exchange with her husband of nearly seven months and was unaware...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
PWMania

Jim Ross Reflects on Jim Crockett Facing Financial Pressure in 1988

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the NWA Bunkhouse Stampede event, which happened at a time when Jim Crockett was facing financial pressure at the time. Here are the highlights:
OKLAHOMA STATE
PWMania

Trish Stratus Reveals 2 Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
PWMania

AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 6, 2023

Matt Menard & Brent Tate start us off then Menard gives a clean break out of the corner. Brent avoids a cheap shot but Menard can hit a kick then he tags in Angelo Parker. Some minor strikes from Parker then he tags Menard back in. Menard with some strikes...
PWMania

Big Rumor on Two Top Stars Returning to In-Ring Action at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW Monday night to prevent WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from assisting Bayley in winning the Steel Cage main event. Lita and Lynch then hugged and celebrated to bring the show to a close.
PWMania

Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)

Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
PWMania

Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW

Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
PWMania

Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE for Hollywood

Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including one name he thinks will make the jump from WWE to Hollywood. The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have all made the transition successfully. Karrion Kross, according to...
PWMania

Cody Rhodes Reveals Who Decided to Air Hype Videos for His WWE Royal Rumble Return

WWE had been airing hype videos for Cody Rhodes’ return for several weeks prior to his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was rumored to return at the show after being sidelined after wrestling Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event last June. Instead of keeping it a surprise, WWE announced it ahead of time after airing the hype videos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy