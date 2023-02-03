Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
Jim Ross Reflects on Jim Crockett Facing Financial Pressure in 1988
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the NWA Bunkhouse Stampede event, which happened at a time when Jim Crockett was facing financial pressure at the time. Here are the highlights:
Sonya Deville Suffers Injury at WWE Supershow in Pensacola, FL (Photos)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The match was called off due to Deville suffering an injury. She was assisted to the back by medical personnel. The good news is that...
Cody Rhodes Addresses Viral Photo of AEW’s Ricky Starks With Him Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble
Ricky Starks, an AEW star, went to the WWE Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes to support him on a big night for Cody, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Starks and Rhodes were...
Trish Stratus Reveals 2 Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
Exclusive: AKIRA Opens Up About Signing With MLW, His Journey Into Pro Wrestling, His Death Matches and Future
Highly touted indie name, AKIRA, who has signed with Major League Wrestling, recently sat down with PWMania.com to take part in an exclusive in-depth interview regarding signing with MLW, his journey into pro wrestling, death matches, what fans can expect from him in MLW, and more. AKIRA, originally from the...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 6, 2023
Matt Menard & Brent Tate start us off then Menard gives a clean break out of the corner. Brent avoids a cheap shot but Menard can hit a kick then he tags in Angelo Parker. Some minor strikes from Parker then he tags Menard back in. Menard with some strikes...
Big Rumor on Two Top Stars Returning to In-Ring Action at WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW Monday night to prevent WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from assisting Bayley in winning the Steel Cage main event. Lita and Lynch then hugged and celebrated to bring the show to a close.
Bray Wyatt Confirms Hand Injury (Photo)
Since rejoining WWE, Bray Wyatt hasn’t competed in many matches, which may be related to a hand injury. Dave Meltzer reported last month that Wyatt was injured during a live event in December. Meltzer stated, “Wyatt suffered a broken finger on his left hand in his 12/29 match with Mahal in Miami. He will likely be working through the injury as talent working with broken fingers is commonplace.”
Spoiler: Two Angles Planned for Tonight’s WWE RAW
Dexter Lumis will reveal a new drawing on tonight’s WWE RAW, Fightful Select reports. There’s no word on what storyline Lumis is booked for, but he’s recently accompanied Johnny Gargano to the ring. Lumis defeated WWE NXT’s Charlie Dempsey on the January 19 edition of WWE Main...
Konnan Believes Karrion Kross Will Eventually Leave WWE for Hollywood
Konnan recently spoke on his podcast, “K100 w/ Konnan & Disco,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including one name he thinks will make the jump from WWE to Hollywood. The Rock, John Cena, and Dave Bautista have all made the transition successfully. Karrion Kross, according to...
Cody Rhodes Reveals Who Decided to Air Hype Videos for His WWE Royal Rumble Return
WWE had been airing hype videos for Cody Rhodes’ return for several weeks prior to his appearance at the Royal Rumble. Rhodes was rumored to return at the show after being sidelined after wrestling Seth Rollins in the main event of the Hell in a Cell premium live event last June. Instead of keeping it a surprise, WWE announced it ahead of time after airing the hype videos.
