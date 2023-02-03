Read full article on original website
Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57
The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Talks About How Booking Derailed His WWE Career, Paul Heyman, and More
Former WWE star Jack Swagger, AEW’s Jake Hager, recently appeared on Dutch Mantel’s podcast. Hager discussed how the booking derailed his WWE career. He also mentioned Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) briefly having Paul Heyman as his manager in 2014:. “At that time, Claudio, Antonio, whatever his name is, he...
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Jim Ross Reflects on Jim Crockett Facing Financial Pressure in 1988
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the NWA Bunkhouse Stampede event, which happened at a time when Jim Crockett was facing financial pressure at the time. Here are the highlights:
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Update on Billy Graham’s Health; Has Lost 45 Pounds in 3 Weeks, GoFundMe Launched, More
“Superstar” Billy Graham’s wife Valerie shared more information about her husband’s health issues on a GoFundMe account that was recently set up to assist him with medical bills. Graham “is going on over three weeks in the Mayo hospital ICU, checked into a rehab center, and is...
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
Cody Rhodes Addresses Viral Photo of AEW’s Ricky Starks With Him Backstage at WWE Royal Rumble
Ricky Starks, an AEW star, went to the WWE Royal Rumble with Cody Rhodes to support him on a big night for Cody, who won the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, earning the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. Starks and Rhodes were...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer as His Favorite Opponent
WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
Exclusive: AKIRA Opens Up About Signing With MLW, His Journey Into Pro Wrestling, His Death Matches and Future
Highly touted indie name, AKIRA, who has signed with Major League Wrestling, recently sat down with PWMania.com to take part in an exclusive in-depth interview regarding signing with MLW, his journey into pro wrestling, death matches, what fans can expect from him in MLW, and more. AKIRA, originally from the...
Trish Stratus Reveals 2 Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame
Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
Jerry “The King” Lawler Hospitalized After Having a “Serious Medical Episode”
WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler was rushed to the hospital on Monday after experiencing a medical emergency. Lawler is currently being treated in a hospital in Fort Myers, Florida. The WWE Hall of Famer has a condo in the neighborhood. Ricky Morton took to Twitter...
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon
While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
Sonya Deville Suffers Injury at WWE Supershow in Pensacola, FL (Photos)
WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair faced off against Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville at the Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida, on Sunday. The match was called off due to Deville suffering an injury. She was assisted to the back by medical personnel. The good news is that...
MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.
Dijak Suffers Broken Finger at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Photo)
WWE NXT Vengeance Day show on Peacock began with a bang. In a match praised by many fans on social media, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Unfortunately, Dijak appears to have a broken finger. Dijak posted a photo of his injured finger after the...
Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 6, 2023
Matt Menard & Brent Tate start us off then Menard gives a clean break out of the corner. Brent avoids a cheap shot but Menard can hit a kick then he tags in Angelo Parker. Some minor strikes from Parker then he tags Menard back in. Menard with some strikes...
Big Rumor on Two Top Stars Returning to In-Ring Action at WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW Monday night to prevent WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from assisting Bayley in winning the Steel Cage main event. Lita and Lynch then hugged and celebrated to bring the show to a close.
