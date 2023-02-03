ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former WCW Star Charlie Norris Dead At Age 57

The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran. On Monday, news broke that former WCW star Charlie Norris has passed away at the age of 57. The Cauliflower Alley Club released the following statement confirming the news:. We are once again hit was sad news with the passing of Charlie...
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card

You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
Jim Ross Reflects on Jim Crockett Facing Financial Pressure in 1988

WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross recently spoke on his podcast, “Grilling JR,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including the NWA Bunkhouse Stampede event, which happened at a time when Jim Crockett was facing financial pressure at the time. Here are the highlights:
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)

This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
Hacksaw Jim Duggan Names WWE Hall Of Famer as His Favorite Opponent

WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan recently spoke on an AdFreeShows live stream for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about his favorite opponent, which was Ted DiBiase. “[Ted] DiBiase,” Duggan said. “I wrestled Ted a bunch, all over the place....
Trish Stratus Reveals 2 Names She Feels Belongs In WWE Hall Of Fame

Trish Stratus recently appeared as a guest on The Casual Conversations with The Classic for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke about two names she feels belongs in the WWE Hall of Fame with her. Featured below are...
WWE Star Responds to a Fan Who Hopes the Company Will Drop His Gimmick Soon

While on the WWE main roster, Brennan Williams has had to deal with some interesting gimmicks. In 2016, the former NFL player joined WWE, where he was introduced as Dio Madden and provided color commentary. In 2020, he was renamed Mace while participating in Retribution. He worked with T-Bar, who...
MJF Defends Former WWE Star That Was Released in 2022

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE released Nash Carter (now wrestling as Zachary Wentz) of MSK just days after he and Wes Lee reclaimed the NXT tag team titles at the 2022 Stand and Deliver PLE. Carter, who was released shortly after his wife published a photo of him dressed as Adolf Hitler, issued a statement on the matter.
Dijak Suffers Broken Finger at WWE NXT Vengeance Day (Photo)

WWE NXT Vengeance Day show on Peacock began with a bang. In a match praised by many fans on social media, Wes Lee defeated Dijak to retain the NXT North American Championship. Unfortunately, Dijak appears to have a broken finger. Dijak posted a photo of his injured finger after the...
Kurt Angle Reflects on Breaking a Former WWE Star’s Arm

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently spoke on his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including wrestling Hardcore Holly on an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2000 and breaking Holly’s arm with a moonsault. Angle said, “We were trying to...
AEW Dark: Elevation Results – February 6, 2023

Matt Menard & Brent Tate start us off then Menard gives a clean break out of the corner. Brent avoids a cheap shot but Menard can hit a kick then he tags in Angelo Parker. Some minor strikes from Parker then he tags Menard back in. Menard with some strikes...
Big Rumor on Two Top Stars Returning to In-Ring Action at WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita are rumored to return to the ring at WWE Elimination Chamber. Lita made a surprise appearance on RAW Monday night to prevent WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY from assisting Bayley in winning the Steel Cage main event. Lita and Lynch then hugged and celebrated to bring the show to a close.

