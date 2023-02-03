Read full article on original website
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon Was Upset That Stephanie McMahon & Triple H’s Relationship Was A Secret Kept From Him
Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been regarded as the ultimate power couple of wrestling. The duo has been together for a long time, first being paired onscreen and later on becoming partners in real life. However, there was speculation that Shane McMahon was not happy about The Game’s relationship with his sister, and Shane decided to clear the air on the subject.
wrestletalk.com
Jey Uso Addresses SmackDown Absence Amid Bloodline Uncertainty
Jey Uso has addressed his SmackDown absence amid uncertainty surrounding his allegiance to the Bloodline faction. At Royal Rumble, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns, after the Tribal Chief ordered Zayn to brutalize Kevin Owens with a steel chair. Reigns, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso then beat Zayn down, after...
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Name Believes Rhea Ripley Needs ‘To Get Rid Of All That Goth Stuff’
A former WWE name believes Rhea Ripley needs “to get rid of all that goth stuff”. Rhea Ripley has become one of WWE’s fastest rising stars since joining The Judgment Day last summer. Since her heel turn and alliance with the group, the former Raw Women’s Champion has dyed her hair black and wears darker makeup to stand out from the rest of the roster.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
wrestlinginc.com
Jake Roberts Refused To Work With This WWE Hall Of Famer
Many wrestlers have been known for being stiff in the ring, but crossing that line to injuring an opponent is something that can legitimately anger opponents. On the latest episode of "The Snake Pit," Jake Roberts revealed that Vader was one man who he refused to work with after he broke Roberts' sternum when they competed at the 1996 King of the Ring event.
Lita Returns, Helps Becky Lynch Beat Bayley In Steel Cage Match On 2/6 WWE Raw
Becky Lynch has been feuding with Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY) for months, dating back to the group's arrival at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The trio took Lynch out with a vicious attack in August, and she later returned ahead of WWE Survivor Series in November. There, she scored the win for Bianca Belair's team in a WarGames Match against Damage CTRL, whose team also included Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Announced For This Week's WWE NXT
WWE announced on social media that Bayley is returning to "WWE NXT" on February 7. The Damage CTRL leader is going to be bringing her "Ding Dong Hello" segment to the show. The former "SmackDown" Women's Champion guests are Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. As noted, Dolin and Jayne faced WWE "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez on Saturday for the title at "NXT" Vengeance Day. While neither of the two was successful, their efforts did get praised by their former leader and WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. As reported earlier, Rose had tweeted, "Proud of my girls."
PWMania
New Matches Set For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Updated Card
You can officially pencil in some updates to the lineup for the WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 event. During this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, Montez Ford and Damian Priest qualified for the final two spots in the men’s Elimination Chamber match, while Carmella emerged victorious in a fatal-four-way match to earn a spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber bout.
ringsidenews.com
Beth Phoenix Scolds Edge For Getting Handsy During WWE RAW
Edge made his triumphant return from retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble premium live event. He had an excellent feud with Randy Orton that culminated at WrestleMania Backlash the same year. Edge formed The Judgment Day in 2022, but was kicked out of the group in June. The storyline also prompted the televised return of Beth Phoenix.
PWMania
Latest News on Ticket Sales for Monday’s WWE RAW (2/6/2023)
This Monday’s WWE RAW will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, FL. According to WrestleTix, 8,260 tickets have reportedly already been issued, at the time of publication (2/2/2023), leaving 1,109 seats still available. The venue’s capacity is currently reported to be 9,369. Below is the updated...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Results (02/06) - Steel Cage Match, Fatal Four Way Elimination Chamber Qualifier Match, And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results of "WWE Raw" on February 6, 2023, coming to you live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida!. After weeks of animosity, "The Man" Becky Lynch will finally have the chance to get her hands on "The Role Model" Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. Lynch coerced Bayley into accepting her challenge for the match after dragging her fellow Damage CTRL teammate Dakota Kai out to ringside and looked to attack her with a chair if she was given the answer that she wasn't looking for. The bout was originally set to take place at "Raw XXX", but never came to be after Bayley, Kai and IYO SKY blindsided Lynch with an attack before the bell rang.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (2/6): Becky Lynch Vs. Bayley Steel Cage Match, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
Becky Lynch is finally set to face Bayley inside a steel cage on tonight's episode of "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. The former friends will collide in the gimmick match after their original caged clash was called off during "Raw XXX" after Damage CTRL attacked "The Man" before the bout could even get underway. Last week, following a war of words that saw Bayley claim Lynch wasn't even good enough for her real-life husband Seth "Freakin" Rollins, the Irish star issued the steel cage challenge to give fans the match they were robbed of last month. Lynch eventually coaxed "The Role Model" into accepting after threatening to strike a vulnerable Dakota Kai with a steel chair on the stage.
wrestlinginc.com
HOFer Turned Down Beating Ric Flair For NWA Title Twice
One of the most intimidating and ferocious wrestlers of the 80s, Nikita Koloff debuted in Jim Crocket Promotions in 1984. Equipped with his devastating Russian Sickle clothesline, Koloff quickly moved up the ranks and by 1985 was challenging Ric Flair for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship in the co-main event of the inaugural Great American Bash.
wrestletalk.com
Real Reason For ‘Last Minute’ Change To Ronda Rousey Title Plans
The real reason why Charlotte Flair defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at the end of 2022 has been revealed. Flair made her WWE return on the December 30 edition of SmackDown, after months away from TV. On this show, she challenged for Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Title...
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
WWE RAW (2/6/23) Results: Steel Cage Match, Brock Lesnar Appears, Elimination Chamber Qualifiers
WWE Raw (2/6) Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Carmella vs. Michin vs. Candice LeRae vs. Piper Niven. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins. Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Elias vs. Montez Ford. - The show begins with Edge and Beth Phoenix. A video package recounts their history with Judgment...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Bray Wyatt Shows Off Gruesome Injury
WWE SmackDown star Bray Wyatt has shown off a hand injury of his own following Dijak’s injury at NXT Vengeance Day. At the February 4 special, Dijak appeared to suffer a broken finger in his NXT North American Championship match against Wes Lee. Following the bout, Dijak shared a...
