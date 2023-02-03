Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip

Read full article on original website
Chinese Spy Balloon Carried Explosives to Self-Detonate Once it Gathered All Vital Intel, Shooting it Down Was for Show
Navy divers are currently retrieving debris from the fallen Chinese spy balloon. A high-ranking general announced that the U.S. is exploring the possibility that the balloon was carrying explosives.
US-China could be at war soon. Beijing threatens retaliation after Biden Administration shoots down Chinese spy balloon
The US Government ordered the Pentagon to destroy the alleged Chinese spy balloon. The US Air Force shot down the balloon with a single missile as it drifted over the Atlantic Ocean. China hit back at the decision, threatening a strong retaliation. YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Over the last few days,...
New Photos Show the Navy Recovering Downed China Spy Balloon Off U.S. Coast
The U.S. Navy released photos showing the recovery of the remnants of a Chinese spy balloon that was shot down on the orders of President Joe Biden off the coast of South Carolina. The photos were taken a day after an American fighter jet fired on the 200-foot-tall balloon, sending...
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'
Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Ukraine Inflicts Deadliest Day of Fighting on Russia So Far: Report
Ukraine's armed forces said on Tuesday that more than 1,000 Russian troops had been killed over the previous 24 hours.
Turkey's President Erdogan Declares 3-Month State of Emergency for Quake-Hit Regions
At the time of writing, the death toll from the quakes is above 5,100, with many still missing and critically injured. Rescue efforts are continuing — Turkey's government has deployed nearly 25,000 search and rescue personnel — but emergency workers in both Turkey and Syria say they are completely overwhelmed.
Biden's Stock Buyback Tax Isn't Working. In State of the Union, He's Asking Congress for More
President Biden is expected to push for a quadrupling in the tax on stock buybacks in his State of the Union address on Tuesday night. The 1% buyback tax passed by Congress last year was judged by many critics to be insufficient to deter corporate spending on share repurchases, even if it secured the vote of Kyrsten Sinema.
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union will be closely watched for clues on America's growing tension with China.
Watch Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Discuss Inflation, Interest Rates and the Economy
[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 a.m.ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday afternoon in a question-and-answer session with Carlyle Group Chairman David Rubenstein. The event is being held at the Economic Club in Washington, D.C.
How to Help Victims in Turkey and Syria After Deadly Earthquakes
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. A frantic race is underway to find more survivors and help the wounded as the death toll surpassed 7,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude quake, have hampered the rescue efforts.
European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
