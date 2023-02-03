ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Blinken Tells China Its Spy Balloon Was ‘Irresponsible' After Canceling Beijing Trip

By Amanda Macias,CNBC, Christina Wilkie,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
NBC Philadelphia

Turkey's President Erdogan Declares 3-Month State of Emergency for Quake-Hit Regions

At the time of writing, the death toll from the quakes is above 5,100, with many still missing and critically injured. Rescue efforts are continuing — Turkey's government has deployed nearly 25,000 search and rescue personnel — but emergency workers in both Turkey and Syria say they are completely overwhelmed.
NBC Philadelphia

Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed as Fed Says Inflation Is on the Decline

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell overnight acknowledged that inflation is declining — a sign the central bank may soon pause its rate hikes. U.S. President Joe Biden's State of the Union will be closely watched for clues on America's growing tension with China.
NBC Philadelphia

How to Help Victims in Turkey and Syria After Deadly Earthquakes

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing and injuring thousands of people. A frantic race is underway to find more survivors and help the wounded as the death toll surpassed 7,000 as of Tuesday afternoon. The toll is likely to climb further as freezing weather and multiple aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude quake, have hampered the rescue efforts.
NBC Philadelphia

European Markets Lower as Investors Gauge Economic Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets started the new trading week on a negative note as investors gauge the global economic outlook and efforts to tackle inflation. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was down 0.8% by mid-afternoon, with most sectors and major bourses trading in the...
NBC Philadelphia

Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos

Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.

