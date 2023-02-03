ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Should I wash my car with Dawn dish soap?

A trip through the car wash usually has your vehicle sparkling clean, but not everyone has the time and money for that sort of thing. Cleaning your car yourself can be a good alternative, but just be careful that you don’t use Dawn dish soap. According to Carwash Country, these types of soaps can do some damage over time.
Bed sheets to shop on Amazon

Select independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more. Although your mattress and pillows play a major role in how soundly you sleep, a quality set of bed sheets can be just as integral to your rest as other sleep tools. Experts previously told us a good set of sheets can help thermoregulate your body and have either a cooling or thermal effect depending on the material you choose. The experts we consulted noted there are several factors to consider when shopping for a new set of bed sheets, including material, thread count and eco-certifications, and you can find plenty of high quality bed sheets on Amazon across various brands and price points.
domino

I Owe My Clutter-Free Countertop to This Steel Frame Dish Rack

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Hand-washing dishes has long been a laborious yet comforting chore for me. Manual cleaning gives me peace of mind, and since I don’t cook often, scrubbing isn’t typically a heavy lift. But the dish rack I’ve been working with for the past several months makes the process anything but smooth. It’s a too-small, all-plastic number that can’t keep up with my lenient organization tactics and routinely disappears beneath piles of container lids, a corkscrew, a pot, and other miscellanies that quickly turn into an eyesore.
Cut Your Heating Bill by Using a Space Heater at Night: We Do the Math

If you're looking for a way to trim serious money from your monthly heat bill but keep those toes warm, using an energy-efficient space heater may have crossed your mind. Space heaters won't stand in as a full replacement for central heat, but using one strategically can cut down your energy bill, especially during the colder months.
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Say These Bags Are 'Stronger & Sturdier' Than the Famous IKEA Bags & They're Over 50% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. A trip to IKEA isn’t complete without those amazing blue bags. The iconic oversized shopping bag makes a perfect overnight bag, catchall trunk bag, or even grocery-run bag when you don’t want to use plastic. Don’t want to go to IKEA? Amazon is selling a “stronger and sturdier” version, and it’s 50% off right now! The TICONN brand extra-large moving bags are a number one best-selling item in the tools and home improvement section, with over 15,000 reviews on Amazon. They...
Boring Products That Will Wow You with Their Results

At first glance, a lot of products probably look boring. At least when they’re advertised next to the latest devices and fancy gadgets. But at the end of the day, many of these “boring” products can have incredible results. We’ve found 38 items that, beneath the standard veneer, will change your mind about what’s worth picking up on Amazon. These are products you can use in your home, car, or while traveling that is so understated that it’s almost criminal. Don’t wait to discover what terrific items have been hiding under your nose.
Future vehicle interiors could be made out of coffee pulp, lentils, and eggshells

As more cars go electric, automakers are also starting to look at the environmental impact of more than just the powertrain. With that in mind, Callum, the design firm founded by automotive designer Ian Callum, restomodded a Porsche 911 interior using products made from food waste and other refuse. Designers...
A Full Guide To Bathroom Cleaning

I’ve written extensively about cleaning your home and keeping it tidy. With bathrooms, I want the fastest path to clean. I asked my longtime friend Becky Rapinchuk, an author and owner of the Clean Mama website, for her advice on bathroom cleaning. Rapinchuk is a natural-cleaning expert, so I knew she would have the best knowledge and hacks.
How to Clean Your Coffee Maker

Whether you use a traditional coffee maker or a single cup coffee maker like a Keurig, both need to be cleaned on a regular basis. If your coffee maker is not cleaned, the coffee can start to taste bitter. This can be caused by hard water scaling that builds up inside the water reserve tank and the machine itself. There can also be caffeine that builds up and creates sludge inside the filter area, the glass pot, and inside the machine. A Keurig machine has the added problem of water that constantly stays in the reserve tank and throughout the system. The water is kept warm to give you a quick cup of coffee but it also becomes a breeding ground mold, mildew and bacteria. This combination can actually make you ill.
