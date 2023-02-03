ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

How safe do you feel in downtown Orlando? Share your thoughts

By Sarah Wilson
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
The City District Main Street wants to know how safe you feel downtown.

The City District Main Street is asking the community to participate in a story to gauge how safe people feel downtown and what could be done to improve safety.

“It’s critical that we allow for our growing and diverse community to have a say in finding an equitable solution and this survey is the quickest way to gather that sentiment,” City District Main Street Executive Director Nikki Aviles said.

The 18-question survey takes about 5 minutes to complete and leaves space for participants to propose their own solutions to issues that they feel need to be addressed.

The survey is available through Wednesday, Feb. 28.

You can click here to take the survey.

Comments / 2

Jerre Huckeba
3d ago

Been in Orlando for over 70 years and I've never seen crime as bad as it is now. I wouldn't go downtown if everything was free. Our elected officials and their lack of responsible planning make me sick!

Reply
3
 

Comments / 0

Community Policy