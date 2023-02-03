ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What Is the Average Credit Card Debt in the US?

Carrying thousands in credit card debt has become normal for many Americans. The average credit card balance is $5,589, according to a 2022 Experian report. Last year, total credit card debt in the US rose by $38 billion from Q2 to Q3, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. With high inflation driving up the cost of everyday essentials, it's not surprising that some are turning to credit cards to finance purchases.
IOWA STATE
CNBC

Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock if you believe in A.I.

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down why they see the market in a holding pattern until Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday. Jim breaks down a strong earnings report from one holding in the Charitable Trust. He also shares his thoughts on another Club stock kicking off a special event centered around integrating artificial intelligence.
NASDAQ

The S&P 500 Chart Just Flashed a Major Warning to Investors

I worked in dealing rooms around the world for a couple of decades and have made a living from markets, one way or another, for another two decades, so when people come into my workspace, they are often surprised. They expect to see me surrounded by screens showing charts, each one buried in a mass of squiggles, lines, and drawings. What they find instead is one screen that is more likely to be focused on a news feed than a chart, and an armchair where I am often found, seemingly staring into space. That is because I generally rely more on fundamental analysis than I do technical for idea generation. Once I have an idea, I use charts for timing a trade or investment, but they are rarely the spark.
CNBC

35% of millionaires say retirement is 'going to take a miracle,' report finds

Fewer Americans feel confident about their financial well-being and retirement plans amid persistent high inflation and market volatility. Even high net worth individuals say their savings won’t cut it anymore, according to a report from Natixis Investment Managers. These days, fewer Americans — including millionaires — feel confident about...
DailyWealth

The Stock Market's 'New Phase' Will Go Beyond the Fed

The Weekend Edition is pulled from the daily Stansberry Digest. The Federal Reserve's message is changing... As many expected, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75% this past Wednesday. The central bank also said it will continue reducing its holdings of Treasurys and other debt, like mortgage-backed securities.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Michael Reagan: IRS tightens the screws on the gig economy

Our most beloved federal agency has delayed until next year a new income-reporting law it has carefully designed to squeeze the last drops of tax revenue out of many of us. The new IRS rule is aimed at millions of self-employed people and small business people who sell goods or services on places like eBay, drive part-time for Uber or earn income through social media companies like Airbnb.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ballotpedia News

States sue Biden administration over ESG in retirement plans

Twenty-five states announced on January 26 that they had filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration alleging that, in their view, the Department of Labor’s new rule allowing for the consideration of ESG factors in Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA)-governed retirement investments increased portfolio risk and violated the law:
UTAH STATE
earth.com

Future water crisis could be much worse than expected

New research shows that climate change can lead to greater water crises than previously expected. Climate change affects precipitation and evaporation around the world. This impacts the amount of river water that can be used locally. The climate impact on streamflow has been estimated using projections from the IPCC (Intergovernmental...

