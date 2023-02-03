ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Women Who Care of Branch County sets next meeting for February 15

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The next meeting for Women Who Care of Branch County is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at the ProMedica Community Care and Conference Center at 370 East Chicago in Coldwater. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the meeting at 5:30 p.m.. The members...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Sprague cases bound over to Branch County Circuit Court

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The cases filed against the suspect charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of two men on January 2 on Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line have been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court following a nearly four hour preliminary exam last Thursday in District Court.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

St. Charles auction called a success as over $105,000 was raised

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Principal Brenda Mescher says the 24th Annual Mardi Gras Auction was a big success this past Saturday night as the gross amount for the event, including business and individual sponsorships and the cash raffle was just over $105,500. The auction...
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Go Fund Me page started for new Little River Railroad wheelchair lift

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Little River Railroad of Coldwater has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a wheelchair lift. The current ramp was built to help those with mobility issues get aboard the train. But this ramp is said to be cumbersome and heavy, requiring four people to lift in position.
COLDWATER, MI
MLive

Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting

KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
KALAMAZOO, MI
fox2detroit.com

DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder

KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
KALAMAZOO, MI
US 103.1

A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall

Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy