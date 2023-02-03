Read full article on original website
Related
wtvbam.com
Women Who Care of Branch County sets next meeting for February 15
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The next meeting for Women Who Care of Branch County is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at the ProMedica Community Care and Conference Center at 370 East Chicago in Coldwater. The doors will open at 5:00 p.m. with the meeting at 5:30 p.m.. The members...
Bomb Threats Received at Multiple Walmart Stores Throughout the State of Michigan
Three Walmart locations in Michigan were forced to evacuate Monday (2/6) after bomb threats were reported at those stores. The Oakland County Sheriff's Department reports that the threats were received at the Walmart stores in Rochester Hills, White Lake, and Clinton. A similar threat was made at a Walmart store...
wtvbam.com
On line application deadline for CCS Superintendent position passes
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The search for the next Superintendent of Coldwater Community Schools is about ready to enter the next phase. Whoever is selected will take over for Terry Ann Whelan who is retiring on June 30. The deadline for applicants to submit their resume for the opening...
wtvbam.com
Sprague cases bound over to Branch County Circuit Court
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The cases filed against the suspect charged in connection with the alleged stabbing of two men on January 2 on Burlington Road just south of the Branch-Calhoun County line have been bound over to Branch County Circuit Court following a nearly four hour preliminary exam last Thursday in District Court.
wtvbam.com
St. Charles auction called a success as over $105,000 was raised
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – St. Charles Borromeo Catholic School Principal Brenda Mescher says the 24th Annual Mardi Gras Auction was a big success this past Saturday night as the gross amount for the event, including business and individual sponsorships and the cash raffle was just over $105,500. The auction...
wtvbam.com
Go Fund Me page started for new Little River Railroad wheelchair lift
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Little River Railroad of Coldwater has started a GoFundMe page to raise funds for a wheelchair lift. The current ramp was built to help those with mobility issues get aboard the train. But this ramp is said to be cumbersome and heavy, requiring four people to lift in position.
Jury fails to reach verdict in fatal Kalamazoo shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI – A jury could not decide whether to acquit or convict a man of murder after hours of deliberation. A mistrial was declared in case of Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave, who is charged with open murder and felony firearms. Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridenstine declared the mistrial on Monday, Feb. 6, Kalamazoo County Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Williams said.
Kalamazoo buys 10 public safety vehicles; switches from Ford to Dodge
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The Kalamazoo City Commission approved a $423,740 purchase of 10 Dodge Durango public safety vehicles. At the Monday, Feb. 6, commission meeting, commissioners approved buying the vehicles from LaFontaine Dodge in Lansing, through the MiDeal Purchasing Program. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety maintains a fleet of...
fox2detroit.com
DNA leads investigators to suspect in 2005 southwest Michigan rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A suspect in a 2005 rape of a 14-year girl in southwest Michigan was caught recently thanks to DNA. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, of Kalamazoo, was charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and turned himself in last week. According to Michigan...
The Root Beer Stand in Kalamazoo Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season
Forget the Punxsutawney Phil or Michigan's Woody the Woodchuck, this is the only true sign of spring's imminent arrival in Michigan: The opening of The Root Beer Stand. It's been a long, cold winter without Kalamazoo's favorite drive-in diner but this news gives me hope. You'll soon be able to satisfy your root beer and Coney dog cravings as The Root Beer Stand has announced their opening date for the 2023 season!
wtvbam.com
Coldwater Walmart shuts down for three hours due to phony bomb threat
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – What turned out to be a phony bomb threat that was phoned into the Coldwater Walmart store at U.S. 12 and Willowbrook Road forced the store to be shut down for nearly three hours early on Monday afternoon. Coldwater Director of Public Safety Joe Scheid...
wkzo.com
Representative Lightner claims Governor is attempting to block an automatic income tax cut for Michigan residents
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – An area lawmaker is criticizing Governor Whitmer for reportedly attempting to block an automatic income tax cut set to take effect this year that is expected to return $700 million to Michigan families. State Representative Sarah Lightner, Republican vice chair of the House Appropriations...
Second person charged in Kalamazoo Township murder
KALAMAZOO, MI – A second person was charged in the death of a Kalamazoo Township man. Andrew John McCormack, 51, was arraigned Tuesday, Feb. 7, on one felony count of open murder, second-degree arson and tampering with evidence in a criminal case in Kalamazoo County District Court. Shawna Fay...
wtvbam.com
Groups to rally at Pfizer Monday to protest reported vaccine experimentation
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Members of the Michigan State legislature, Michigan for Vaccine Choice, the Grand New Party PAC, the Michigan Conservative Coalition, and other groups will hold a rally Monday at the Pfizer plant in Kalamazoo Monday. The groups claim that Pfizer is conducting experiments on COVID-19...
Man killed after snowmobile leaves trail, hits trees in Northern Michigan
A man from Mason, just south of Lansing was driving his snowmobile on Friday southwest of Cadillac when he lost control and crashed into multiple trees.
One killed in Lansing house fire, neighbors came to help
Smoke is still billowing from the house and could be seen from the highway nearby.
State bomb squad called in after 'incendiary device' discovered at West Michigan business
The discovery of an “old incendiary” device at a business in West Michigan prompted a local police response, including a call in to the state police’s bomb squad, before it was determined safe, authorities said on Friday.
wtvbam.com
Sheriff’s Department asking for public’s help in recent rash of catalytic converter thefts
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The Branch County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help after several businesses in the county have reported thefts of catalytic converters in recent weeks. The Sheriff’s Department that while there have been many converter thefts in recent years from homes and...
wtvbam.com
BUSINESS BEAT: Coldwater’s McDonalds lobby reopens after remodeling project
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – The lobby at the Coldwater McDonalds store is back open following a recent renovation project. The Maynard Family owns the restaurant and would to thank every one for their patience as the service area was remodeled. The drive-thru remained open during the project. You will...
A Sad Look Inside Battle Creek’s Declining Lakeview Square Mall
Malls in Michigan are just not what they use to be. Take a look at a scene that is all too common nowadays when it comes to malls. In the past, malls were a great place to go to hang out with friends, get all of your shopping done for the holidays, and get some entertainment. Now, walking through a mall in most places has an almost eerie and empty feeling.
Comments / 0