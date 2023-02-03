Read full article on original website
Nashville Parent
Studio Tenn Announces New Home Theater
Franklin theater company Studio Tenn announced its new, permanent performance home will be in The Factory at Franklin and named the Turner Theater, formerly Jamison Hall. Studio Tenn’s 2023 – 24 season begins in October. It will be the first time in the organization’s 14-year history that all of a season’s performances will occur in one location.
‘Cuddlegrams’ return to Williamson County Animal Center for Valentine’s Day
Cuddlegrams are back at the Williamson County Animal Center just in time for Valentine's Day!
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro's Alex Belew in Final 3 of "Hell's Kitchen"
Murfreesboro's very own Alex Belew has made it to the season finale of "Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages." He has competed all season on the Fox television show, which airs on the network Thursday nights at 7pm. This week is the season finale. Hell's Kitchen is an American reality...
Nashville Parent
Paws For A Cause Pet Event Returns Feb. 11
Paws for a Cause is Rutherford County’s Pet Adoption Animal Services’ (PAWS) way of saying thank you for the community’s support. The local animal shelter and control service receives donations of food and pet needs. Items, like food, have a date sensitive shelf life. On Saturday morning, Feb. 11 from 8 – 10 a.m., PAWS invites individuals, local rescue groups and others to come by and get some of these pet supplies while they last. They ask that bring bags in which the food can be carried and stored.
Nashville Parent
Belmont University to Host Annual Community Night
Belmont University will hold its annual community night on Wednesday, February 15 in the Curb Event Center. Hosted by the Office of Community Relations, the event will offer free admission into the men’s basketball game against the University of Evansville along with family fun and activities throughout the evening.
‘A masterpiece’: TSU marching band makes history with Grammy win
Tennessee State University's marching band -- the TSU Aristocrat of Bands -- celebrated a historic accomplishment on Sunday after their album, "The Urban Hymnal", won Best Roots Gospel Album in the Grammy Awards.
See Inside Secret Nashville Speakeasy 'The Late Great' Designed By Johnny Cash's Granddaughter!
Nashville is quickly becoming the must-go US city for an unforgettable party time, recently piping Las Vegas as the top destination for bachelorette parties. While the influx to Nashville certainly has the city buzzing, the heart of Nashville will always be its eclectic music scene and rich music history. The Richard Branson owned Virgin Hotel Nashville has zeroed in on this with the opening of The Late Great, a Nashville private members club that doubles as an impromptu music venue for visiting and local artists. The Speakeasy has flown way under the radar since opening in May 2021, keeping with...
7 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN - You'll find it all here: whether you're looking for a place to eat hot chicken, Southern farm-to-table dishes, or a casual pub with a good beer list. And if you're looking for a place to celebrate with family and friends, the city has plenty of great options.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this historic spot in Tennessee.
Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to expand after a century of serving up the dish
Prince's Hot Chicken will be expanding its enterprise soon with two new locations in Music City, which would mark a total of six locations for customers to enjoy its famous deliciously spicy dish.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
8 Nashville Apartments Under $800 a Month
Nashville, TN. - The Nashville metro has been one of the top-ten fastest-growing regions in the United States for the last several years. As such, the demand for rental properties has pushed prices higher.
Tennessee State Univ. Marching Band Earns Historic GRAMMY Win
Tennessee State University’s marching band has made history as the first HBCU marching band to win a GRAMMY award. The Aristocrat of Bands scored two gramophones in the category of “Best Roots Gospel Album” for The Urban Hymnal, and for their feature on J. Ivy’s “The Poet Who Say By The Door.” TSU is also nominated for “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song” and “Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album” for the 54th annual NAACP Image Awards, set to air on Feb. 25. The Urban Hymnal was co-produced by songwriter/producer Dallas Austin, artist/songwriter/producer Sir the Baptist and TSU professor Larry Jenkins.More from VIBE.comLizzo Gives A "Special" Performance...
This Nashville Hotel Has a 3,000-square-foot Suite Where You Can Host Movie Screenings and Dinner Parties
Bookmark this hotel if Nashville is in your travel plans this year.
This Nashville Restaurant Makes OpenTable’s List of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America
OpenTable just released its list of 100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America. The list was created by analyzing over 13 million U.S. diner reviews. “Over the 2022 holiday season and into January, dining exceeded pre-pandemic levels – we anticipate this trend to continue through Valentine’s Day,” said John Tsou, VP of Marketing for OpenTable. “Data from our Q1 Diners Survey also revealed that US diners are looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past.”
travellemming.com
30 Free Things to Do in Nashville in 2023 (By a Local)
If you’re planning a trip to Nashville, then costs for accommodations, transportation, and food can get expensive. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do in Nashville to help save your budget. While in Music City, you can visit some of the best museums, enjoy Nashville’s sites, and...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Places For Brunch In Nashville TN You Must Try
Are you looking for the best brunch in Nashville? The Music City is overflowing with amazing places to have brunch! When wondering where to brunch in Nashville, you should know that you have many options that provide various atmospheres and menus for you to choose from. You can enjoy lunch...
Slim & Husky’s Pizza Plans to Expand After Becoming First Black-owned Business on Nashville’s Broadway
Slim & Husky’s owners have already made history as the first Black-owned business on Nashville’s historic Broadway. Now they want more. With all of the company’s success, Slim & Husky’s has taken a slice out of the music and retail industries, telling WATE 6 it’s called PRM or Pure Relentless Manifestation.
Nashville Parent
Donate to United Way’s Community Baby Shower
United Way of Rutherford & Cannon Counties (UWRCC) has announced its Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon event on Friday, February 17 at Patterson Park Community Center. The Community Baby Shower Sort-a-Thon provides basic baby items for 500 moms and newborns in our local community. As a part of the Bold Goal Initiative to increase Early Childhood Development, the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties works to give moms and newborns a healthy start.
Serial lamp thief wanted in Franklin
The man is accused of visiting Abby Leigh Gifts in Berry Farms on at least three occasions and took decorative lamps and accessories.
