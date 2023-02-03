Read full article on original website
Two former football players accused of 2020 rape and kidnapping begin trial, footage and testimony spearhead discussionThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Knowles using spring practice to enhance defense ‘to win every game’ in Year 2 at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Baseball: Mosiello not going to wait in first year as head coachThe LanternColumbus, OH
Get super full: A student’s restaurant guide to Super Bowl LVIIThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Open Season, New Stadium This Weekend
The Ohio State women’s lacrosse team will play its first games in its new home, and of the 2023 campaign, this weekend. The Buckeyes will host Robert Morris at 3 p.m. Friday and Temple at noon Sunday in Ohio State Lacrosse Stadium. Admission and parking are free for all regular season home contests.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Head to Seattle for ITA Indoors
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State women’s tennis team is seeded sixth as it heads to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship in Seattle, Wash., this week. The Buckeyes are 5-0 this season and competing in ITA Indoors for the seventh time in the last eight years. The...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts St. Thomas This Weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 1/2 Ohio State women’s hockey team hosts its final regular season home series this weekend, Feb. 10-11 against St. Thomas. The Buckeyes (25-3-2, 20-3-1 WCHA) and Tommies (8-21-1, 3-20-1 WCHA) faceoff at 6 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday at the OSU Ice Rink.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Top-Ranked Buckeyes Hit the Road for First Time
Wake Forest TC – Winston-Salem, N.C. / Boar’s Head Sports Club — Charlottesville, Va. Live Scoring: WFU Match Scoring / UVA Match Scoring. COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State hits the road for the first time this season as the No. 1 Buckeyes will take on No. 9 Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, N.C. on Thursday evening and No. 5 Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., on Saturday afternoon.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Opens Season This Weekend In Orlando
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The 52nd season of Ohio State softball opens this weekend under clear skies and warm temperatures in Orlando, Fla. at the Black & Gold Classic on the campus of UCF. The Buckeyes have a challenging opening-weekend slate, as they’re scheduled to face two ranked teams (No....
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
No. 11 Buckeyes Open MIVA Play Thursday at Covelli
Season Stats: Ohio State | McKendree | Lewis | MIVA | NCAA. COLUMBUS, Ohio – No. 11 Ohio State (7-3, 0-0) open Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association play this week against McKendree (5-2, 0-0) Thursday and Lewis (6-5, 0-0) Saturday. Both matches are set for 7 p.m. at the the Covelli Center and each will be streamed live on B1G+.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Travels to Clemson and Vanderbilt
Venue: Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex (Clemson, S.C.) Event: Schedule | Meet Information | Live Results | ACCNX (Friday) (Saturday) Dates: Friday, Feb. 10, 2023 and Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Venue: Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility (Nashville, Tenn.) Event: Schedule | Meet Information | Live Results | SEC+ (Friday) (Saturday) Rosters:...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
James Trotter Named B1G Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State senior James Trotter led the Buckeyes to a pair of sweeps over ranked opponents last weekend and has been named the Big Ten Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week. The Buckeyes beat No. 23 Texas A&M 7-0 on Friday night and then blitzed...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Blanchard, Myers Named B1G Players of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State men’s lacrosse players Drew Blanchard and Jack Myers were named Big Ten players of the week, the conference announced Tuesday. Blanchard earns the league’s Specialist of the Week award for the first time in his career and Myers is tabbed the Offensive Player of the Week for the fifth time in his career.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Halliday Selected Big Ten Third Star of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Forward Stephen Halliday of the No. 7-ranked Ohio State men’s hockey team has been named Big Ten Third Star of the Week after leading the Buckeyes with five assists and points in a split with then-No. 9 Penn State last weekend. This is the second B1G weekly honor of the campaign.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeye Spotlight – Feb. 7
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Week in and week out, Buckeye student-athletes raise the standard of excellence set at Ohio State, whether that be in competition, in the classroom, or in the community. ‘Buckeye Spotlight’ recognizes student-athletes who had noteworthy accomplishments both in contests and beyond the box score.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Hoops-Packed Week at The Schott
The Ohio State men’s and women’s basketball teams share a pair of two-game homestands this week at the Schottenstein Center. Fans can enjoy numerous promotions at each event, detailed below …. OSU Wexner Medical Center Heart Health game – rally towel giveaway (2,500) The Buckeyes just opened...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Wilcox Earns his Black Shirt
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Junior Isaac Wilcox is the 14th Buckeye all-time and the 10th on the 2022-23 roster to earn Black Shirt status, Tom Ryan, head coach of the Ohio State wrestling Buckeyes, announced Tuesday. Wilcox, who has wrestled at three weight classes this season with wins in each,...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Mikesell Named to 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Atlanta Tipoff Club released the 2023 Naismith Women’s Player of the Year Midseason Team on Tuesday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell made the list. Mikesell has also been named to the Wooden Award midseason top-25 watch list and to the midseason top-10 for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award. She appeared on the preseason watch lists for the Ann Meyers-Drysdale Award, Naismith Women’s Player of the Year and Wooden Award. Mikesell was also selected to the Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches (unanimous) and the media. She earned Big Ten Player of the Week honors on Jan. 9 and was on the weekly honor roll on Dec. 5.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
This Week in Buckeye Athletics: Jan. 30 – Feb. 5
Big time action in Buckeye Land this past week! Check out some of the top moments …. Men’s lacrosse opened our wonderful new stadium Saturday with a 15-7 win over Air Force in front of 1,168 fans. Our women’s team will play their first game in their new home Friday at 3 p.m. vs. Robert Morris.
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes’ 2023 TV Schedule Announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State men’s lacrosse team will play six games on national television during the 2023 regular season. The Buckeyes will be featured on Big Ten Network, ACC Network and ESPNU during the 2023 regular season. The Buckeyes’ TV slate begins March 11 at Notre...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Ohio State Hosts Minnesota For Black History Month Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The No. 13/10 Ohio State women’s basketball team (20-4, 9-4 B1G) hosts Minnesota (9-14, 2-10 B1G) on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. ET tip. The game will be broadcast live on B1G+ and AM1460. The Buckeyes will be honoring Black History Month and also the...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com
Buckeyes Defeat North Dakota State, 6729-5996
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Katelyn Abeln took first place overall and top honors in the air pistol and sport pistol as Ohio State defeated North Dakota State over the weekend in Fargo, ND. The Buckeyes had a final team score of 6729 while North Dakota State fired a 5996. Ohio...
