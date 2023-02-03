Read full article on original website
Upgrade Your Valentine's Day With These Gift Ideas For Every Relationship Stage
Whether you're in a long-term relationship, or situationship, or have just been on a few dates, getting someone special a gift for Valentine's Day can be fun. But knowing which gift is appropriate for each stage can be challenging. Gifting can help you set the tone for the relationship and is an excellent way to show extra care and affection on this special day. There's no better time to make someone feel like a million bucks!
Hollywood Minute: 'Black Panther' sequel sets streaming record
'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' sets a record, a 20th anniversary edition of 'Chicago,' and a look at 'Seriously Red.' David Daniel reports.
Meet the innocent looking cat that upended the chess world
This harmless looking cat-themed chess bot called "Mittens" has a single digit Elo score, but it has bewildered the world of chess while evolving into an internet meme.
Actress turns latest movie into freestyle rap on late night talk show
Alison Brie stole the spotlight on "The Tonight Show" when she turned the plot of her latest movie "Somebody I Used to Know" into a freestyle rap. Brie co-wrote The Amazon Prime film with her husband and director Dave Franco.
