Kalispell, MT

3 Glacier HS students face discipline regarding alleged sexual assaults

By Sean Wells
KBZK News
 3 days ago
KALISPELL - We have follow-up coverage on alleged sexual assaults involving members of the Glacier High School wrestling team .

An attorney representing the Kalispell School District has confirmed to MTN News that disciplinary action has been taken against three students at Glacier High School.

Attorney Elizabeth Kaleva says school board trustees approved the recommendation to exclude three students from extracurricular activities for the remainder of the school year.

She says the students must complete a Center for Restorative Youth Justice Program , aimed at rehabilitating behavior, accountability and more.

Kaleva says school district investigations are ongoing and more suspensions may follow.

She says no action has been taken against any school district staff members.

The Kalispell Police Department also has an open investigation into the alleged sexual assaults.

A law firm in Kalispell representing several clients in the case says the alleged assaults took place on school buses and hotel stays dating back to last year.

