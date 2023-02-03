Philly schools will teach a unit on MOVE, part of the refreshed African American history curriculum

Read full article on original website
How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots
'We have such a rich history in this neighborhood ... Black History Month is the perfect time to bring some of it back to life,' an official said. The post How Philly’s Northern Liberties business district highlights the city’s Black roots appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Germantown museum celebrates veterans of color, teaches youth about Black heroism
ACES Veterans Museum, located in Parker Hall, the building where the original Black USO was created during World War II, is adding a gold congressional medal to their gallery, donated to them by Latin American Post 840 of Philadelphia.
Bishop Michael Curry visits Philly to celebrate first Black Episcopal priest in U.S.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church Michael Curry paid a special visit to Philadelphia. He's the first Black person to serve in that role.It was a historic visit as the Most Reverend Michael Curry spoke during Sunday service at the African Episcopal Church of Saint Thomas in Overbrook."This really is the mother church of African Americans and Blacks in the Episcopal church," Curry said. "So it's like coming home to mama."CBS Philadelphia went behind the scenes with Bishop Curry as he prepared to preach during the celebration of the church's founding father Reverend Absalom Jones. Jones was the first...
billypenn.com
$500M to fix Philly water pipes; Teaching MOVE in schools; Help navigating city permits | Sunday roundup
Philadelphia’s water system is one of the oldest in the nation: the average water main is 76 years old. The city’s renewal effort, which already replaces over 25 miles of pipe each year, is getting a boost. Biden was in West Philly to announce a $160 million federal grant and $340 million EPA loan. The funding will also go toward swapping out home service lines still made from lead — the toxin doesn’t usually leach into water, but still presents a danger. Will the new money mitigate the pending water rate hike? No, says the Water Dept., because it was already factored in. [BP 2022/White House/Phila Gov/WHYY]
Fishtown’s West enters at-large race
Donavan West, a Fishtown resident, has announced his candidacy for the Democratic nomination for City Council at large. West, 48, received his bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Penn State University and his master’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Eastern University. As the founder and president of...
fox29.com
Mount Airy organization holds monthly workshops for teen boys to explore trade, entrepreneurial careers
MOUNT AIRY - A local program is jump starting the future for a group of young boys and, Saturday, they got to test their culinary skills, which will ignite a passion that could lead them to careers as chefs. This month, DiscoverYou invited longtime chef Andy Marin, who is also...
Black Dolls Matter made by West Philadelphia native Mark Ruffin
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A West Philadelphia doll maker is inspiring young children through play. Mark Ruffin is the founder of Black Dolls Matter."When a child sees a doll that reflects their beauty back, in them, there's something that happens," Ruffin said.The West Philadelphia native is making sure all little girls have a place in this world. He's the mastermind behind the inclusive doll collection. Ruffin remembers being told he could not make Black or brown dolls because, he was told, "Black dolls don't sell." He proved that was far from the case.After exhibiting at several tradeshows inside the Philadelphia Doll...
Local solutions for police reform, latest on Philadelphia Mayor's race | Inside Story
The death of Tyre Nichols during a traffic stop has renewed calls for police reform. Our panel examines local solutions for reform and how race factors into these cases. Plus, the latest on the Philadelphia Mayor's race.
Here Are 4 Essential Hoagie Shops in Delaware County
Here are four Delaware County locales that you can rely on for an outstanding hoagie experience, part of a list of 25 essential shops in the Philadelphia region, writes Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, and Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine. 1.-Lynn-Ro Deli in Brookhaven offers up its signature sandwich, the...
billypenn.com
Missing crossing guard has North Philly students scrambling across a busy street
On a cold Monday morning at the end of January, cars whipped down both lanes of Diamond Street as students waited to cross the four-way intersection to get to school at William Dick Elementary. Many of the children were without an adult. Most waited for the light to change, and...
SEPTA driver who thwarted Philadelphia carjacking invited to State of the Union address
"Chris's brave actions on that night should be recognized. He is a true example of an ordinary person who did an extraordinary thing," said Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle.
philadelphiaweekly.com
15 Best Luxury Hotels in Philadelphia: Fancy Boutiques to Historic Stays in Philly!
Between spacious suites housed in historic buildings, posh digs attached to top-rated Italian restaurants, and even environmentally-conscious boutiques, the City of Brother Love has some of the best luxury stay options in the country. Keep on reading for our list of must-stay luxury hotels in Philadelphia!. 1. Four Seasons: Best...
Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage
The current average pay for Temple University graduate employees is $19,500 a year. The post Temple U graduate students go on strike for a living wage appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
5 of Our Favorite Philadelphia Rappers
PHILADELPHIA - This article is perfect for you if you are looking for Who are The Top Philadelphia Rappers. Many talented rappers from this city have created Billboard charting songs and critically acclaimed albums.
A brief history of the Black church's diversity, and its vital role in American political history
Millions of enslaved Africans were forcefully converted to the Christian faith. The Black church came about when African Americans began to establish their own congregations.
Drexel, protect the people’s townhomes!
Written by: Drexel Community for Justice and Drexel for PILOTs. Since July 2021, residents of the People’s (UC) Townhomes have been fighting for their homes, families and livelihoods. With a new eviction deadline of Feb. 21, they urgently call on students and Philadelphia community members to stand with them in this fight.
Phillymag.com
Secrets to the Perfect Hoagie Roll
Hoagies are perfect when the bread is perfect. In Philly, that perfection is achieved via a few dedicated families. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. As I’ve come to understand it, the English language has few redeemable qualities. It’s difficult to...
underthebutton.com
Ice Spice to Receive Honorary Doctorate From Wharton Marketing Department
Isis Gaston, the artist more widely known as Ice Spice, will receive an honorary doctorate of Marketing Sciences from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania during a commencement ceremony at Franklin Field where she will address graduates of 2023 as well as all the munches in the crowd.
Phillymag.com
All Hail the Hoagie
By Bradford Pearson, Regan Fletcher Stephens, Victor Fiorillo, Sandy Hingston, Hannah Albertine, Adam Erace, Carla Shackleford, and Laura Swartz. We take them for granted, these overgrown sandwiches, these irreplaceable vessels of flavor, brimming with crunch and heft and oregano. But whether it’s a $5 Italian from down the block or one served in a dimly lit private dining room at one of our city’s finest restaurants, all hoagies have this in common: They’re ours. — Edited by Bradford Pearson.
Pa.’s GOP has a serious problem in the Philly suburbs. There are ways to overcome it. | Opinion
Political pundits rate Pennsylvania among the swing states. Reviewing the Keystone map, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are overwhelmingly Democratic strongholds. Rural Pennsylvania – what political pundits call the “T” – has always been Republican and now has gone super-red. So, the critical battle concerns Philadelphia’s suburbs, with about 22% of the state’s registered voters, and higher turnout than other areas.
