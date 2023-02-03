Tefal and Bonne Maman have joined forces to create the ultimate pan and jam combination with a limited edition non-stick pancake pan and a selection of Bonne Maman jams. By using Tefal’s thermo-signal, consumers will be able to identify the perfect heat to cook the ultimate well-cooked crêpes, which will require no oil thanks to the pan’s non-stick properties.

3 DAYS AGO