Cinnamon Bun Casserole
This simple, sweet breakfast casserole transforms ordinary cinnamon rolls into fluffy, ooey gooey, tender bites of a Cinnamon Bun Casserole!. If you're looking for a delicious way to satisfy your sweet tooth, then look no further than this scrumptious Cinnamon Bun Casserole! Everyone loves a good cinnamon roll and with this recipe we transform your classic cinnamon bun into the perfect breakfast casserole. Plus, this couldn't be easier or faster to whip up! Perfect for breakfast, a snack, or an evening dessert, it's sure to be a hit whenever it's served!
How To Bake A Cake From Scratch Like A Pro
There is a universal love for cake. It's part of birthdays, weddings, and holidays, and it is easily adaptable to various fillings and icings. While it is easy to grab a box of cake mix for an upcoming event (and we do love desserts made with mixes), making a cake from scratch is nearly as easy. This simple vanilla cake has a deliciously light texture and wonderful flavor, and best of all, it includes many pantry ingredients you likely have in your cupboard already.
Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake
When you don’t know what to make for dessert, a cake is always a great solution. This Oreo Chocolate Cheesecake Cake is a creamy bundt cake with a cookie cheesecake filling and it is topped with a cream cheese glaze and more Oreo cookies. Ingredients:. For chocolate cake:. 2...
Peanut Butter Pie Recipe
If you love peanut butter and chocolate, my Peanut Butter Pie with a chocolate graham cracker crust and chocolate ganache will make you do a happy dance!. Wouldn’t a slice of this decadent dessert satisfy the sweet tooth of the peanut butter lovers in your house?
Marbled Brown Sugar Fudge
If you prefer fudge that has a tantalizing tango of flavors, this easy fudge is the one for you. Our Foolproof Brown Sugar Fudge is married with bittersweet chocolate chips for a twisty, swirly look that will be a gorgeous addition to cookie plates and dessert platters. Test Kitchen Tip:...
Healthy Recipe: Chocolate Almond Loaf
This easy cake is delicious as a simple dessert with raspberries, or as a sweet treat with a cup of good coffee. The trick with this simple recipe is to use only good quality unsweetened cocoa powder — not sweetened drinking chocolate — and to make sure the butter is soft before you make the cake. It couldn’t be easier to make!
Penne With Spinach and Ricotta
When making tortelloni filled with spinach and ricotta, I sometimes ended up with leftover filling. It occurred to me that it would make a very nice pasta sauce, so I added a little cream to the mixture and it was delicious—so much so that I’ve been making it just to use as a pasta sauce. If you use packaged baby spinach, it is also very quick and simple to prepare.
2-Minutes Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Quick and simple, this 2-minute chocolate peanut butter cake is the best choice when you want to eat something sweet and delicious! This dessert is just for one person but if you want to make it for two or more just double or triple the ingredients of the recipe. Try it!
German Chocolate Cake
When it comes to German Chocolate Cake, nobody does it better! My recipe for German Chocolate Cake features a gooey coconut pecan frosting, a decadent, dark super-moist chocolate cake, finished with a creamy chocolate buttercream frosting.
Amazon slashed the prices on adorable kitchen gadgets — get up to 50% off, today only
Not everyone enjoys getting their hands dirty in the kitchen — but if a cute little crab is watching over your pot of vegetables or the Loch Ness Monster is peeking up from your soup, you might find a little bit more joy out of cooking. If your kitchen is in need a little cheer, you're in luck! These oh-so-adorable gadgets can make meal prep and cleaning up after dinner a lot more fun and they're on sale! For today only, you can get these cute kitchen helpers for up to 50% off at Amazon.
Doodle Mom's Formula for Healthy Homemade Dog Treats Couldn't Be Easier
Odds are good you have the ingredients in your pantry.
Shopper puts Walkers Crisps up against Lidl, Aldi and Asda and two came out top
A shopper looking for a quick and simple way to cut his bill has put the flavour and price of national favourites Walkers up against own-brands from Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and other supermarkets. Ashleigh Summerfield tried cheese and onion crisps from six shops - including Asda and Morrisons - against the market leader.
Kohler Is Bringing Back Two Vintage Colors for a Limited Time
You don’t have to be a design expert to know that Kohler has been a kitchen and bath industry leader for over a century—150 years, to be exact. This year, the company is celebrating its sesquicentennial anniversary with a series of celebrations (dubbed Come All Creators) and, in exciting news for vintage-lovers everywhere, a limited-edition product line featuring two beloved colors from days gone by: Peachblow and Spring Green.
I'm an interior designer — and this Joanna Gaines toaster is worth your well-earned bread
Whether you're a KitchenAid aficionado, a diehard Joanna Gaines fan or just like things pretty, I found a toaster you're going to flip over. As an interior designer, I recommend that my clients don't skimp on countertop appliances, especially if you lack the space to tuck them away. If you want to upgrade your kitchen aesthetic, there are some stunning finds that deserve center stage, and this toaster is one.
Woman Plants Enough Garlic for a Whole Year Despite Having Small Garden Area
Now that's the best use of a small space!
Best Frying Pans of 2023
There’s a reason the frying pan is the go-to piece of equipment for so many cooks: versatility. You can use it to make everything from a grilled cheese sandwich to a gourmet sauce. Consumer Reports tests five types of frying pans, including nonstick and copper, and we can help...
French Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Have you ever tasted French Chocolate Mousse? I’m talking about real chocolate mousse, not the instant or quick versions that use gelatin or cool whip. It's not difficult to make, and I promise this will be the Best Chocolate Mousse you've ever had!
Le Creuset’s Newest Color Is So Stunning, We Want Every Piece—But Hurry, It’s Already Selling Out
When we think of durable kitchen workhorses that stand the test of time, Le Creuset tops the list. The iconic French cookware brand is home to heirloom-quality cast iron and stoneware that can last generations. Another signature? Le Creuset is unmatched when it comes to cookware styling with fresh colors and seasonal collections. And it just launched its newest color that’s sure to always stay in fashion: Matte Navy.
Baked Oats [Vegan]
Pre-heat your oven to 200°C/400°F/gas 6. Put oats, yoghurt, vanilla, and eggs into a large bowl and mix with a spoon until combined. Gently fold in your fruit. Line an 8 inch cake tin with baking paper, pour the mixture into it, and cook for 30 minutes.
