Pelicans (29-27), Hawks (27-28) New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack. As a result, over a four-day span, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak, following a frustrating 10-game losing skid. On Tuesday, New Orleans took command in the third quarter, then held on in the final minutes to beat Atlanta, improving to 3-0 on a four-game homestand. “This is a resilient group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team bouncing back from a difficult month of basketball. “We went through a tough stretch this season. We did the same thing last season. We’re learning that we have the ability to navigate adversity. We do it together, stay connected. We don’t point fingers. It’s good to get on the winning side of things.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 6 HOURS AGO