Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBA
NBA family reacts as LeBron James breaks career scoring record
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, fellow Lakers legend Magic Johnson, all three franchises he’s played for — and led to championships — and scores of teammates, colleagues and admirers took to Twitter on Tuesday to honor LeBron James as he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Nets Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 11/12/22 | BKN 110- LAC 95 | Paul George: 17 PTS – Kevin Durant: 27 PTS. The Nets have won five of the last six over the Clippers, including a 110-95 victory on November 12 this season in Los Angeles. The Clippers' only win in that span was in Brooklyn on January 1, 2022, a game the Clippers trailed by 13 points with under six minutes to play.
NBA
Thunder Holds Off Lakers
The eyes of the entire NBA world were locked on the Thunder’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night, and in a primetime game on national television, the youngest team in the NBA stood tall against a veteran-laden, record-setting Lakers squad for a 133-130 road victory. On...
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 111, Pistons 99
Something clicked for the Boston Celtics early in the third quarter of Monday night’s matchup with the Pistons. A minute and a half later, the C’s had left Detroit in the dust. Boston required only 96 seconds to rattle off an 11-0 run that gave it control of...
NBA
Pre-Deadline Trade Chatter On The Brief Case, Episode 22
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers having a homestand until the All-Star break and since we're just a few days away from the 2023 NBA Trade Deadline, it seemed like the right time to record the 22nd edition of The Brief Case podcast, which you can listen and subscribe to below...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 116, Hawks 107
Pelicans (29-27), Hawks (27-28) New Orleans recently endured a stretch of games in which it was a chore to reach 100 points, but suddenly the Pelicans have regained their early-season form as a high-octane offensive attack. As a result, over a four-day span, they’ve put together a three-game winning streak, following a frustrating 10-game losing skid. On Tuesday, New Orleans took command in the third quarter, then held on in the final minutes to beat Atlanta, improving to 3-0 on a four-game homestand. “This is a resilient group,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said of his team bouncing back from a difficult month of basketball. “We went through a tough stretch this season. We did the same thing last season. We’re learning that we have the ability to navigate adversity. We do it together, stay connected. We don’t point fingers. It’s good to get on the winning side of things.”
NBA
Just how underrated is Jrue Holiday?
The date is Oct. 31, 2022. The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-0 and facing a test from the Detroit Pistons. The game is tied with under a minute remaining before Jrue Holiday puts on his Superman costume for Halloween and slams the phone booth door on the upstarts. He drills a stepback triple, then on the ensuing defensive possession he funnels the ball towards Brook Lopez for a miss. The game is one of the Bucks’ closest-run contests in their race to 9-0 to start the season.
NBA
Pelicans shootaround update: Trey Murphy erupted on weekend vs. Lakers, Kings
After the best 48-hour span of Trey Murphy’s two-year NBA career, Pelicans head coach Willie Green described the forward’s potential in glowing terms this weekend. “Sky’s the limit for Trey,” Green said following Murphy’s 30-point outing in Sunday’s 136-104 rout over Sacramento. “He’s going to continue to get better. His game is going to continue to open up.”
NBA
Preview: Wizards brace for a battle of the bigs Monday night vs. Cavs
The Wizards (24-28) are coming off back-to-back tough losses on Friday and Saturday night, and are looking to right the ship. Monday evening, the Cavaliers (33-22) come to town for a battle in the DMV. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.) WHEN: 7:00 p.m....
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks Postgame Quotes | 2/7/23
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Sacramento Kings post game quotes from Pelicans head coach Willie Green and players on Sunday, Feb. 5 during the 2022-23 NBA season. “Herb was great. More and more he's looking like the Herb we are used to seeing. He’s flying around defensively and rebounding the ball. He's just making smart plays offensively for us.”
NBA
"Come Up With Energy" | Utah To Host Shorthanded Mavericks On Monday Night
With the trade deadline just a few days away, it seemed like every prominent NBA analyst has had something to say about the Jazz and their contingent of players. Whether it be trading this person, gaining that pick, or something along those lines, many expected Utah to be among the most talked about and busiest teams ahead of the deadline on Thursday.
NBA
Watch: Competing Together
Onward presented by Verizon - Go behind the scenes with the Oklahoma City Thunder. 09:14 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named NBA All-Star 10:08 OKC Thunder vs Houston Rockets.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.07.23
FINAL FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Bulls 128 San Antonio 104. (Bulls: 26-27, 16-11 at home). LEADING SCORERS: Bulls:Vucevic: 22 pts. Spurs: Johnson: 21 pts. LEADING REBOUNDERS: Bulls: Drummond: 15. Spurs: Poeltl: 9. LEADING ASSISTS: Bulls: DeRozan: 5. Spurs: Poeltl: 4. CCI STAT OF THE GAME: The two "bigs" of the...
NBA
Kyrie Irving: I was 'really disrespected' by Brooklyn Nets
LOS ANGELES – Two days after the Brooklyn Nets traded him to the Dallas Mavericks, Kyrie Irving gushed about his current situation before lamenting the circumstances that led to it. “I know I’m going to be at a place where I’m celebrated and not just tolerated,” Irving said following...
NBA
Damian Lillard Named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week For the Second Consecutive Week
PORTLAND, Ore. (Feb. 6, 2023) – Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has been named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 30 through Feb. 5, it was announced today by the NBA. This is the second consecutive Player of the Week honor for Lillard and his third this season.
