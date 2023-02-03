ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Drill targets for lithium brines defined at Arcadia Minerals’ (ASX:AM7) Bitterwasser project - Kalkine Media

Arcadia Minerals has announced a geophysical interpretation of the helicopter borne electro-magnetic survey that was concluded recently by the geologists of the firm. As per the interpretation, there is structural concurrence between highly anomalous electro-magnetic zones and mineralised lithium clay pans. The company is planning for three stratigraphic boreholes by...
Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) identifies numerous uranium anomalies at Saraya - Kalkine Media

Haranga Resources (ASX:HAR) is riding high with encouraging results from a regional sampling programme covering mostly the northern portion of its Saraya permit. The initial results have highlighted numerous uranium anomalies extending over 25km and displaying the same tenor as the anomaly at the Saraya prospect. At the known Saraya...
Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC) updates on progress at Silumina Anodes project - Kalkine Media

Altech Chemicals (ASX:ATC) continues to develop a 10,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant in Saxony to supply its Silumina AnodesTM product to the burgeoning European electric vehicle market. The construction of Silumina AnodesTM pilot plant project is progressing well and as planned. Altech expects to wrap up the installation and commissioning...
Cleantech company Carbonxt (ASX:CG1) highlights operating efficiencies in latest quarter report - Kalkine Media

Carbonxt develops and sells specialised activated carbon products, including powdered activated carbon and activated carbon pellets. The Kentucky Joint Venture is near completion and is set to become an immediate funding support, the report says. Operating efficiencies were added to the Arden Hills pellet plant and the Black Birch PAC...
Capital Engineering Network To Appoint Laphassarin Kaiwongwanitrung As Acting CEO

* RESOLUTION TO APPOINT LAPHASSARIN KAIWONGWANITRUNG AS ACTING CEO
Bigger utilities to benefit most from Biden's clean-energy funds

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large U.S. electric utilities with renewable power projects in the works will benefit most in the sector from new federal clean energy funding, analysts and researchers said, with those already at the forefront of developing solar and wind cleaning up. The Biden administration's $430 billion Inflation...
Cooper Metals (ASX:CPM) announces encouraging assays for Gooroo Project - Kalkine Media

Cooper Metals has received encouraging results of the 100m infill soil sampling conducted at the Gooroo Project in Western Australia. Five highly anomalous areas have been identified at the Gooroo Project. Anomaly 3 has a peak gold value of 24.7ppb in mafic greenstones, proximal to interpreted faults that may have...
ASX Says Cannon Resources Will Be Removed From Official List On 7 Feb

* CANNON RESOURCES LIMITED WILL BE REMOVED FROM OFFICIAL LIST ON 7 FEB
Borsa Istanbul Says Decides to Halt Transactions In Shares Of 8 Companies In Earthquake Zone

* DUE TO EARTHQUAKE DISASTER, IT HAS BEEN DECIDED TO HALT TRANSACTION SEQUENCES OF BELOW-MENTIONED FIRM SHARES IN EARTHQUAKE ZONE UNTIL A MATERIAL EVENTS DISCLOSURE IS MADE IN PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM REGARDING HOW COMPANIES WERE AFFECTED BY EARTHQUAKE SASA.E (EQUITY, VİOP AND WARRANTS) BOSSA.E BLCYT.E SANKO.E HATEK.E ISDMR.E ARSAN.E RUBNS.E.
Hertz forecasts upbeat revenue after profit tops on strong rental car demand

(Recasts paragraph 1, adds CEO, analyst comment and updates share movement) Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it expects revenue to rise sequentially in the second and third quarters of this year on the back of strong demand for rental cars in the face of economic worries.
Price caps hit Russia's export revenue by about $8 billion in Jan - IEA official

BENGALURU, India (Reuters) - Price caps on Russian oil likely hit Moscow's revenues from oil and gas exports by nearly 30% in January, or about $8 billion, from a year ago period, International Energy Agency (IEA) chief Fatih Birol said on Sunday. He said the growth in global oil demand...
Arab Company For Paints Products FY Income Falls

* FY NET INCOME AFTER TAX JD 568,025 VERSUS JD 1 MILLION YEAR AGO. * FY SALES JD 6.7 MILLION VERSUS JD 5.6 MILLION YEAR AGO
3 TSX stocks to keep an eye on amid slow economic growth in Q4

During the fourth quarter of 2022, Canada’s economy has grown by 1.6 per cent. Per Statistics Canada data, real industry GDP has increased by 3.8 per cent for the year. Loblaw Companies witnessed revenue growth of 8.3 per cent in Q3 2022. According to data from Statistics Canada, the...
Hearing aid maker Demant sees organic growth of 3-7% in 2023

COPENHAGEN, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Hearing aid maker Demant on Tuesday reported operating profits for the second-half of 2022 above expectations and said it expects organic growth this year between 3% and 7%.
Koda Ltd Sees Substantially Lower Profit For 1H2023

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASINGLY HIGHER INVENTORIES IN U.S. WHOLESALE MARKET, AMONG OTHERS
Artroniq Proposes To Undertake Private Placement Of Up To 65.7 Mln Ordinary Shares

* PROPOSES TO UNDERTAKE PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 65.7 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES IN ARTRONIQ. * PROPOSES DIVERSIFICATION OF EXISTING PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES TO INCLUDE ELECTRONIC BICYCLES ASSEMBLY & MANUFACTURING BUSINESS

