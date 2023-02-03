Vehicle Accident, Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices – At 9:37 a.m. Jan. 21, a 2018 GMC Sierra driven by a 78-year-old West Lawn man accompanied by a 74-year-old Sinking Spring man was traveling south on SR 419 and failed to proceed properly after coming to a stop sign. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a 16-year-old Newmanstown female was traveling east on SR 897 when the Chevrolet struck the passenger’s side of the GMC. The Chevrolet continued after the impact and hit the rear-end of an unoccupied 2005 Buick Rendezvous parked off SR 419. The GMC and the Chevrolet were towed from the scene. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts, although the West Lawn man was wearing his seatbelt improperly, and no injuries were reported. Police charged the West Lawn man with obedience to traffic-control devices.

JONESTOWN, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO