Booker T: It’s Time For WWE To Strap A Rocket To Rhea Ripley
Booker T will be rooting for Rhea Ripley in her upcoming SmackDown Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania 39. Last weekend, Ripley became the sixth Women’s Rumble match winner and has confirmed her plans to face Charlotte Flair this April. On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker said it’s...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Seth Rollins Comments On Becky Lynch vs. Bayley On Next Week’s RAW
At SummerSlam 2022, Becky Lynch unsuccessfully challenged Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship. After the match, Becky turned babyface, before being interrupted by the returning Bayley and NXT call-ups Dakota Kai and IYO SKY (Io Shirai) However, Becky Lynch had to spend several months out of action thereafter,...
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
Roxanne Perez Recalls Story Involving Booker T In Her Formative Years
In a recent interview with Cheap Heat, WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez spoke about her training with Reality of Wrestling. She particularly recalled a story involving her trainer, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and his wife, Sharmell. Here’s what ‘The Prodigy’ had to say:
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
WWE News: Liv Morgan Aims At Charlotte’s Title, Damian Priest’s Plans For RAW
At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Georgia, reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her title. Morgan later shared a photo on Twitter, seemingly hinting at chasing Flair’s title en route to WrestleMania 39.
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
Jake Hager Weighs In On CM Punk/All Out Incident
It’s been 154 days since the post-All Out altercation between The Elite and CM Punk & Ace Steel, but it remains a topic of conversation throughout pro wrestling. Jake Hager became the latest to weigh in with their opinion on the “Brawl Out” press conference. Hager was...
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Ricky Starks Being Backstage At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PPV
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with The Daily Mail to discuss a variety of topics, including the transition from working for Vince McMahon to Triple H. Additionally, Rhodes addressed the photos that surfaced online of AEW wrestler Ricky Starks being backstage at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.
Drew McIntyre Pushes For WWE To Separate The World Titles Again
Scott Fishman recently interviewed Drew McIntyre for Pro Wrestling Illustrated, where the top WWE Superstar was asked what his next milestone is. He noted that he wants to win a title in front of fans again, as his WWE Title reign happened during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. He also thinks the Undisputed WWE Universal Title should go away, and wants WWE to return to having the WWE Title on RAW while the Universal Title is on SmackDown.
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
Gunther Sees Brock Lesnar As His “End Boss”
Gunther is still pushing for a WWE match with Brock Lesnar days after they had a showdown in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. This has been a match that Gunther has talked about wanting to have in the past and nearly got it at WrestleMania 39. As late as December,...
AEW Rampage Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 406,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. The show ranked #28 on cable for the night. Brandon...
Swerve Strickland Reveals How Much Time He Has Left In Wrestling
AEW wrestler Swerve Strickland is a multi-faceted talent. Apart from being known for his high-flying and technical wrestling style, Strickland is also popular for his Swerve City Podcast and his music career. During a recent appearance on the “Wrestling Perspective” podcast, Strickland discussed his projects outside wrestling, noting that he...
Reason WWE Changed Io Shirai’s Name To IYO SKY
WWE’s decision to change the name of Io Shirai to IYO SKY was to maintain ownership of her WWE name, it has been claimed. Shirai signed with WWE in 2018 and is a former NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion. After being called up to...
Chad Gable On Former Partner Jason Jordan Becoming A Producer
In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, current WWE Superstar Chad Gable opined about his one-time tag team partner Jason Jordan and his switch from in-ring performer to producer. Jordan took on the new role after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2018. Gable said, courtesy of 411mania.com:. “So Jason,...
New Match Announced For NWA ‘Nuff Said’
EC3 will be facing off against Alex Riley at NWA Nuff Said, which takes place on Saturday. You can check out the official announcement and the updated lineup for NWA Nuff Said below:. * NWA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona. * No DQ NWA World Women’s Championship...
