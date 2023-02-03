9 Best Birkenstock Lookalikes — Starting at Just $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Birkenstocks are back, baby! Everything old is new again. We didn’t expect to see Uggs on our Bingo card last year either, but here we are. The only problem with this fashion resurgence is that the sandal brand doesn’t come cheap. And as much as we want to keep up with the latest trends, we don’t feel like splurging on this luxury style.

Searching for the Birks look without the Birks price tag? We rounded up nine lookalikes that are all a fraction of the cost (we're talking over $100 less expensive!). These slip-on shoes are nearly identical to the originals, so don’t be surprised if people assume you’re rocking Birkenstocks!

This Cushionaire Women's Lane Cork Sandal with +Comfort

Amazon

“Best Birkenstock [lookalikes],” one shopper declared. “I really don’t know if I’ll buy Birkenstocks ever again. I think they’re more comfortable from the get-go and even after being broken in.”

This RBPWU Women’s Suede Clog

Amazon

According to one review, “These are probably the best [lookalikes] of the Birkenstock Boston clogs. The color is everything!! So comfy, fits my foot perfect. If you are on the fence, these are the ones!!!”

These Funky Monkey Women's Double Buckle EVA Flat Sandals

Amazon

With over 58,000 reviews on Amazon, these EVA sandals are the no. 1 bestseller in women’s flat sandals! “I was trying to find a Birkenstock [lookalike] and this didn’t disappoint,” one shopper said. “I wear these everywhere and they are super comfy.”

This Cushionaire Women's Leah Cork Sandal with +Comfort

Amazon

“These are identical to Birkenstocks,” one customer claimed. “You can't tell the difference between these knock offs and the real deal. I bought two pair. I will never buy the originals again.”

This Fitory Women’s Open Toe Slipper with Cozy Lining

Amazon

One shopper gushed, “These are a super cute [lookalike] to the Birkenstocks! They are comfortable and not heavy. They are also warm. I have worn them with and without socks. Both ways feel great!”

These Aerothotic Memory Foam Cork Footbed Slides

Amazon

More comfortable than Birkenstocks? We’ll take it! “I tried Birks but they hurt my feet,” one reviewer reported. “These are so much more comfortable, and they look great too. I bought two pairs because I like them so much.”

These Mysoft Women’s Cork Slide Sandals

Amazon

“I actually like this shoe better than the expensive Birkenstock,” one customer wrote. “It meshes in with the shape of my feet better. Great quality and arch support. I’m very happy with my purchase.”

These Crocs Cozy Sandals

Zappos

Stay cozy with these fleece-lined Crocs! “Love these sandals,” one reviewer raved. “Omg! So comfortable. Like walking on a cloud. Fur helps to keep them on my feet, not too hot.”

These Cushionaire Women's EVA Comfort Footbed Sandal

Amazon

These lightweight sandals are ideal for a pool party or beach day! “I've tried other brands (including Birkenstock) and these are the definitely the most comfortable as well as true to size,” one shopper stated.

