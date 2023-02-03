ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chatsports.com

Introducing our 2023 Detroit Tigers top 30 prospect list

So far this offseason, the farm system bequeathed to new President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris has been pretty widely maligned. There are plenty of good reasons for that, but there is also some commentary that probably has more to do with the prior regime’s reputation in terms of scouting and player development as with the actual talent on hand. The system isn’t good but it isn’t a disaster either.
DETROIT, MI
chatsports.com

Talking Friars Ep. 331: Reacting to 2023 Padres FanFest

Today was a day San Diego Padres fans have been waiting for for a long time. 150,000 tickets were claimed by the Friar Faithful within days of tickets being made available so we knew it was going to be packed. It was great to see Petco Park packed again with all of us so excited for the season to begin. You can find my thoughts on the day and my takeaways from Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and Fernando Tatis Jr.’s comments to the media in the latest episode of Talking Friars!
SAN DIEGO, CA
chatsports.com

Notable Braves prospects heading to big league camp

As the calendar flipped over to February, spring training month is officially here with pitchers and catchers set to report to camp on the 15th and the first games being played on the 24th. The Atlanta Braves announced their list of non-roster invitees to big league camp earlier this week...
chatsports.com

Top 25 Mets Prospects for 2023: Other Players of Note

In addition to the 25 prospects that our minor league crew designated as the most impactful in the system, there are a number of other players in the Mets’ minor leagues that deserve a mention. With any luck, a few of these will turn into productive Mets in just a few years.
QUEENS, NY
chatsports.com

Sunday Bird Droppings: Where Mike Elias says the Orioles rebuild “is behind us”

There are now 53 days remaining until Orioles Opening Day. That’s a Zack Britton number of days to wait until baseball is back. The jersey number is currently active courtesy of Mike Baumann, who seems like he will be sticking with it if he pitches a third straight season on the O’s. World Baseball Classic-participating pitchers report in just eight days. The rest of the pitchers and catchers will be showing up in ten.
BALTIMORE, MD
chatsports.com

Finding positivity in the Royals’ off-season

Here at Hok Talk on Royals Review, I’ve taken a lot of flak for being overly negative this off-season. However, insinuations that I hate this team, hate baseball, or only think negatively simply don’t hold up if you look at the body of work I’ve produced. 2016 and 2017 in particular were chock full of positive articles extolling the virtues of Cheslor Cuthbert and predicting the return of Kendrys Morales as a productive hitter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy