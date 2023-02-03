RCC’s Bennett to serve on task force with National Organization

Bennett

LUMBERTON — John Bennett, a math instructor at Robeson Community College, has been invited to serve on a task force with AMATYC, the American Mathematical Association of Two-Year Colleges, a national organization for those who teach at math at the collegiate level.

“The task force will be about how to deal with local affiliates,” stated Bennett. “There is evidently five task force meetings that will be held to rewrite policies for the organization.”

Bennett currently serves as the President of the North Carolina chapter of the organization, and feels it is a privilege that he was asked to serve in this capacity.

“It is a way to help promote mathematical excellence,” stated Bennett.

Just recently, Bennett was selected to present during an International Conference for AMATYC held in Toronto, Ontario.

“It was my first time presenting, I have been to the AMATYC conference several times. It feels good to be selected,” stated Bennett. “They get hundreds of applications, it’s very competitive. It was an honor to be chosen.”

The title of his presentation was “Teaching Experimental Design with a web-based simulated population.”

“It was based on a website that students could use to collect data and conduct statistical studies,” Bennett said. “It is hard to simulate statistics in a classroom setting normally, so this helps students to see the types of things in creating statistical studies.”

Bennett says there were more than 20 people in his breakout session from schools across the country.

“It was a great opportunity to serve the organization,” Bennett said.