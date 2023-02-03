Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City, laborers reach tentative agreement to end strikeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
WWEEK
People in Their 40s Are at the Tipping Point Between Loving and Leaving Portland
This week’s cover story examines why, after decades of consistent boom, Portland’s population is suddenly shrinking. Depending on how long you’ve lived here or where you immigrated from, you may have an entirely different perspective on how this city looks, how it got to where it currently is, and whether or not better days lie ahead. You might have a different conception of what constitutes better days in Portland. And, honestly, it’s so emotional to get into. When we talk about Portland like this, I feel like I’m talking about a bestie or partner or a family member who is at rock bottom. I feel like I’m talking about someone I love deeply and intimately enough to fight for, you know?
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
PDX Moon Market
Find unique gifts just in time for Valentine’s Day at the PDX Moon Market. The market blends local artisans and makers and food and cocktail vendors with fun activities and a welcoming environment. Here are the details about the upcoming event. Additional markets taking place this weekend are Portland...
hereisoregon.com
Portland restaurants new (and old) mount a brunch revival
During the pandemic’s earliest days, Portland brunch standbys — Arleta Library Cafe, Helser’s, Trinket — were among the first restaurants to fall. Many had dining rooms too cozy to accommodate social distancing, and as their owners quickly learned, eggs don’t travel well in takeout boxes.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ll Love the Homestyle Meals at This Cozy Country Restaurant in Oregon
Estacada, a charming town located in the heart of the Clackamas River Basin in Oregon, is known for its stunning scenery, friendly community, and delightful dining options. One of the most popular places to eat in Estacada is the Country Restaurant and Lounge. This family-owned and operated eatery has been serving up delicious homestyle meals to locals and visitors alike since Linda and Glen Parsons first opened their doors over 42 years ago.
‘Incredible stop’: Giant SE Portland fire limited to garage
A fire ravaged a home in Southeast Portland and spread to cars in the driveway in the early hours of Saturday.
Channel 6000
Dry Monday in Oregon gives way to super soaker Tuesday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drier skies are expected Monday as the Pacific Northwest prepares for a super soaker Tuesday. Monday won’t start off completely dry for everyone. A stray rain shower or two is possible for the Portland metro area before sunrise Monday. Overcast conditions will replace the rain potential by the mid-morning hours.
kptv.com
Portland city workers celebrate tentative agreement, end of strike
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - What was intended to be another rally for Portland city workers on strike turned into a celebration Sunday as the union and city came to a tentative agreement. Starting Thursday, city workers have been striking for better pay. Will Tucker, a Portland Wastewater employee, said over...
KGW
Portland to open its first outdoor shelter for those living in their RVs
The Sunderland RV Safe Park has the capacity to hold 55 vehicles. The city of Portland hasn't announced an official opening day yet.
Tributary Hotel Is Your Excuse to Plan a Trip to Oregon Wine Country
About 40 minutes south of Portland, a little town called McMinnville is quietly becoming the center of hospitality for Oregon wine country. With old-growth trees, mountain views and a historic downtown area, it’s easy to see why visitors are drawn to this city as a home base while exploring the rolling vineyards that surround it. Its appeal is different when it’s your hometown — as it is mine. It might make me laugh that Third Street, the downtown area where I hung out as a high schooler, is now a destination for visitors from Portland, San Francisco and beyond. It’s also not the same place where I grew up, strictly speaking.
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: New Jersey Tavern-Style Pizza, "Thiccflurries," and Sushi
This week's batch of food news includes a new sports bar serving tavern-style pizza, a donburi bowl destination, and two new sushi spots. Plus, read about some exciting upcoming openings and Ice Queen's vegan "thiccflurries." For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide. NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS. Donburi...
thatoregonlife.com
Revisit The Glory Days At This 50s Themed Diner In Oregon
There’s almost nothing I love more than eating at a vintage diner. The delicious aroma of fresh-brewed coffee, sweet sounds of oldies music in my ears, the feeling of my legs sliding into the vinyl booth, and all the nostalgia of times gone by. Can you feel it? Almost makes you wish for a time machine to transport you back to the 1950s, doesn’t it? Well, this coastal Oregon restaurant may be just the ticket.
Portland Winter Lights Festival begins this weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's no secret that winter in Portland can feel like a dreary time for some people, thanks to continuous months of gray skies and rain. But the organizers of an annual event this weekend are encouraging people to get outside and celebrate winter. The Portland Winter...
kptv.com
Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape. Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan. “I’m astonished at how much red tape there is...
Family-owned business in Southeast Portland hit by burglars three times since mid-January
PORTLAND, Ore. — Comics, Magic: The Gathering cards and disc golf equipment is what Portlanders can find inside Disc Heroes, a shop owned and operated by John Thomas and his wife, in Southeast Portland. "I call myself semi-retired," Thomas said. "You don't get rich doing this, but it's what...
Portland area preschool taxes and predatory tactics: Steve Duin column
Nate Gelbard has been living in Multnomah County since 2001, most recently in Arbor Lodge. He has an uncomplicated, uncompromising approach to paying taxes. “I pay my property taxes every year because they send me a bill,” says Gelbard, who just left Oracle – where he spent eight years providing cloud security – to work for a tech firm based in Holland.
waheagle.com
Disabled ship heads to Portland shipyard
Guided by four tugboats, the disabled Panamax cargo ship GSL Eleni headed up the Columbia Tuesday for a Portland shipyard. According to reports, the river was closed to all cargo shipping during the process. For more information, listen to the North Coast Radio KMUN Ship Report podcast at. https://shipreport.net/ship-report-podcasts/. Photo...
kptv.com
3 break-ins in 3 weeks: SE Portland comic book shop loses thousands to thieves
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The owner of a comic book store in southeast Portland is frustrated after the third break-in in three weeks. John Thomas has owned Disk Heroes for 10 years, selling vintage comic books and an extensive variety of ‘Magic the Gathering’ cards, but the last three weeks have been the most difficult.
MADE Bike Show sells out registration in record time
A new handmade bike show is coming to Portland, Oregon this fall with 145 builders and brands registered to show off their craft
kptv.com
Portland woman asked for ride then robbed driver, Gresham police say
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A 24-year-old Portland woman was arrested for armed robbery Sunday evening in Gresham, according to police. Shortly before 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Northeast Burnside Road after the victim reported the robbery. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Daisy Techur,...
Therapy dogs help create ‘connection’ with Portland students
Returning to the classroom for kids after the pandemic has revealed learning issues, focusing problems and struggles to socialize. However, more Portland schools are bringing in therapy dogs to help make those connections again.
