coinchapter.com
Fetch AI Crypto News: FET Price at 10-Month High — Reversal Ahead?
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Fetch AI crypto, focused on the development of artificial intelligence, saw its FET token jump 380% year-to-date and stand at $0.43 on Feb 6. Moreover, the token jumped nearly 80% on Feb 3-5 alone but recoiled from significant resistance. So, what’s the short-term prediction for FET crypto?
coinchapter.com
11 Warning Signs That You Suffer Bitcoin and Crypto Addiction
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Cryptocurrency, particularly Bitcoin, has been around enough to provoke growing adoption and a passion that can turn into crypto addiction, sometimes bordering on obsession. So is crypto counseling the solution?. In reality, complex problems require complex solutions, so here is an attempt to dismantle the problem...
coinchapter.com
SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Climbs Over 950% in 2023 — What’s Propelling The AI Crypto?
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — SingularityNET (AGIX), a blockchain-based AI marketplace, enjoyed massive gains in the first week of Feb 2023. AGIX price surged more than 182% to form a daily high near $0.48 on Feb 6. Moreover, the AI crypto token has jumped nearly 967% YTD to 2023. The uptrend...
coinchapter.com
AI Smartchain Ecosystem : Ecosystem with various dApps that utilize AI technology and enhance successful solutions.
AI Smart Chain Ecosystem, a project based on ETH blockchain, has launched its token $AISC, as its first step towards building its entire ecosystem that will consist of AI Smart chain and various AI Dapps. AI Meets Blockchain – $AISC. $AISC token with a total supply of 1 Million...
coinchapter.com
Shiba Inu Coin Braces for Incoming 20-30% SHIB Price Crash by March 2023
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — Shiba Inu (SHIB) coin price has rallied nearly 80% year-to-date (YTD), thus turning out to be one of the best-performing crypto assets entering 2023. Nonetheless, its wild upside does not guarantee continuation owing to a mix of alarming fundamental and technical indicators. Buy-the-Rumor Shiba Inu...
coinchapter.com
BudBlockz (BLUNT) Looks to Challenge Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) as a Market Leader
BudBlockz (BLUNT) is a cutting-edge crypto platform that aims to revolutionize the cannabis industry. With its advanced technology and innovative features, BudBlockz (BLUNT) is poised to challenge market leaders Cosmos (ATOM) and Chainlink (LINK) as top players in the blockchain space. One of the critical features of BudBlockz (BLUNT) is...
coinchapter.com
Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) Pump; Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sets its Sights On 60x Returns
The cryptocurrency market has lately been heating up, with Decentraland (MANA) and Monero (XMR) experiencing significant surges. However, one blockchain project that has caught the attention of analysts and investors is Orbeon Protocol (ORBN). This revolutionary project uses fractionalized and equity-backed NFTs to revamp venture capital and crowdfunding. Many experts believe that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could be the best presale of 2023, with some even predicting that it could reach a price of $0.24, resulting in a staggering 60x return for early investors. With the potential for such high returns, it’s no wonder that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is generating so much excitement in the crypto community.
coinchapter.com
FET Price Rockets 281% In 2023 As AI Arms Race Helps Increase Demand For AI Crypto tokens
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — AI-backed blockchain platform Fetch.AI (FET) enjoyed a bullish start to the year. FET price spiked by 281% YTD to form a daily high near $0.343 before bears pared gains. The hype surrounding OpenAI’s ChatGPT has ignited Big Tech’s interest in AI and its applications. Per a...
coinchapter.com
VOLT Sees Price Pump Following Latest Announcements; New ATH Getting Closer
The token has seen a surge in activity on exchanges, reaching the top trends on Twitter and many of the 100+ exchanges they are listed on. The team’s latest announcements add a new dimension to the VOLT ecosystem with developments like Voltiflex and rumors about an upcoming burn worth $10,000,000+ at least. The market reacted positively to the news, as $VOLT’s price increased significantly.
