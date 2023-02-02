Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Wreck at Dam B injures 3 and closes bridge for hours
Three people are reported to have been injured in a three vehicle auto crash that occurred on Sunday evening on the Highway 190 bridge crossing Dam B between Jasper and Woodville. The crash involving an eighteen wheeled tractor trailer truck and two cars occurred shortly before 9:00 on the two...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
itinyhouses.com
34′ Tiny Home For Four Is Under Construction, Will Be Done Soon!
Whether you’re looking for a luxurious creative retreat or a permanent 34’ tiny home for four, this one does it both. Including a porch that surrounds the entire perimeter, built on 4 x 6 skids and insulated all over, it’s jam-packed with features. 12 of these homes are under construction and will be completed by the second week of January, so make sure you set a reminder for the same!
Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring
SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
East Texas man arrested for theft after sting operation
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was arrested on Wednesday for theft after a sting operation, said the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Amos Lewis Keil, 36, of Lufkin, was charged with theft of property with previous convictions. This offense is a state-jail felony. The sheriff’s office said Keil was suspected of taking wheels, […]
KBTX.com
Huntsville PD investigating fatal shooting at party
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Huntsville Police Department is investigating a shooting at a large house party early Saturday morning, leaving one person dead and three others injured. HPD said they responded to the area of 19th Street and Avenue O just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday and located the four...
bluebonnetnews.com
Family: No sign of Cleveland man missing since New Year’s Eve
Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 41-year-old missing Cleveland man who was last seen on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, 2022. Richard “Rick” Simpson’s last known location was the Burger King near the intersection of SH 105 and US 59 in Cleveland. His parked vehicle, with the keys still inside, reportedly was found in the Burger King parking lot.
a-z-animals.com
How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?
Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
2 arrested after deadly shooting at off-campus-party near Sam Houston State University, police say
According to police, one of the suspects has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with more charges expected soon, police say.
Local NASA scientist explains Chinese spy balloon
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A scientist with the NASA Scientific Balloon Program in Palestine, discussed the suspected Chinese spy balloon spotted flying over the U.S with KETK on Friday. Ross Hayes’ job is to check the stratosphere and surface weather conditions to determine if it’s safe for NASA to launch and land their weather balloons […]
OnlyInYourState
Zanti Cucina Italiana Is An Italian Restaurant In Texas That Makes All Of Its Pasta From Scratch
You don’t have to travel to Italy to enjoy fresh pasta. One of the best Italian restaurants in Texas, Zanti Cucina Italiana makes its pasta (and most everything else on the menu) entirely from scratch. The taste is truly out of this world, and you’ll find yourself coming back time and again to savor the authentic flavors.
bluebonnetnews.com
Crime Stoppers names this week’s Featured Felons
The persons in the attached photo were named as this week’s Featured Felons by the Multi-County Crime Stoppers organization, which serves Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto counties. All persons had active warrants as of Feb. 2, 2023. If you see one of the persons pictured, do not attempt to...
kwhi.com
ONE ARRESTED AFTER SHOOTING INCIDENT NEAR BEDIAS
One Bedias man was arrested, and another was hospitalized following a shooting incident this past Monday. Deputies from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3:15pm to the 300 block of County Road 117 just north of Bedias. According to a report in the Navasota Examiner, the victim,...
