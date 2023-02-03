ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Sky Sign Guard Courtney Williams

By Brandon Cain
 4 days ago

The 2021 WNBA All-Star helped the Connecticut Sun reach the WNBA Finals in 2019 and 2022.

The Chicago Sky made their first move of free agency by signing Courtney Williams, the guard announced on social media Thursday.

The 2021 WNBA All-Star confirmed the news with ESPN after making a tweet directed at her new teammate and 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Cooper.

The Sky will be Williams' fourth WNBA team after spending time with the Phoenix Mercury (2016), Connecticut Sun (2016-19, 2022), and Atlanta Dream (2020-21). Selected eighth overall in the 2016 WNBA Draft, she helped the Sun reach the Finals in 2019 and 2022.

Williams averaged 11.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists with the Sun this past season.

The Chicago Sky are looking to build a new core around Cooper and Williams after losing four players this offseason. Candace Parker (Las Vegas Aces) , Azura Stevens (Los Angeles Sparks ), and Courtney Vandersloot (New York Liberty) all left in free agency. Allie Quigley, who is married to Vandersloot, will sit out the 2023 season but is not retiring.

