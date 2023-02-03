Red Bull reveal 2023 car livery and confirm engine deal with Ford

Red Bull unveiled their 2023 car in a glitzy season launch event in New York City on Friday - and confirmed an engine partnership with Ford from 2026.

Christian Horner ’s team, who coasted to Drivers and Constructors’ success last season as Max Verstappen won his second world title, revealed the RB19 livery in the Big Apple, with a notable difference in design not apparent from last year’s all-conquering RB18.

Verstappen, alongside team-mate Sergio Perez and third driver Daniel Ricciardo , was present stateside with just over a month until the new season starts in Bahrain.

Red Bull also confirmed a deal with Ford as an engine supplier from 2026, forming Red Bull-Ford Powertrains. Ford will return to Formula 1 after a 22-year absence, having last been involved in 2004 alongside Jaguar.

“It’s fantastic to be welcoming Ford back into Formula 1 through this partnership,” said Horner.

“As an independent engine manufacturer to have the ability to benefit from an OEM’s experience like Ford puts us in good stead against the competition.

“They are a manufacturer rich in motoring history that spans generations. From Jim Clark to Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher, the lineage speaks for itself.

“For us as Red Bull Powertrains to open the next chapter of that dynasty, as Red Bull Ford, is tremendously exciting. 2026 is still a while a way, but for us the work already starts as we look to a new future and a continued evolution of Oracle Red Bull Racing.”

Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said: “Ford is going to return to Formula 1 after more than 20 years.

“We looked at a lot of options and we wanted to go in the direction authentic for us. A strategic and techincal partnership with Red Bull Powertrains from 2026.”

