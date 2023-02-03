Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County has announced that it will be offering shelter to pets who have been evacuated due to the train derailment in East Palestine. According to a Facebook post, folks who have been evacuated and are unable to take their pets with them can contact AWL on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. at 330-539-7300.

EAST PALESTINE, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO