FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WFMJ.com
Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center relocates due to East Palestine evacuation
The Norfolk Southern Family Assistance Center has relocated due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in East Palestine. According to the Columbiana County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the Family Assistance Center has relocated to 46469, State Route 46 in New Waterford. Norfolk Southern worked throughout the night...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week
East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
WFMJ.com
Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract
As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
Doctor at Akron Children's Hospital building powerful connection with patients
AKRON, Ohio — When 3News followed along with Dr. Christopher “Raffi” Najarian at Akron Children’s Hospital for a portion of his day, one thing became apparent quickly - he is a very busy physiatrist. Also known as a physical medicine and rehabilitation doctor, Dr. Najarian’s schedule...
WFMJ.com
East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone
The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
WFMJ.com
Animal Welfare League offering shelter for pets evacuated during East Palestine derailment
Animal Welfare League (AWL) of Trumbull County has announced that it will be offering shelter to pets who have been evacuated due to the train derailment in East Palestine. According to a Facebook post, folks who have been evacuated and are unable to take their pets with them can contact AWL on Tuesday, February 7 at 9:00 a.m. at 330-539-7300.
Ohio Train Derailment Prompts Urgent Evacuations as Officials Work to Avoid Explosion
Ohio officials are urgently calling for evacuation orders as they scramble to burn off chemicals left over from a train that recently derailed. According to reports, after the Norfolk Southern train derailed on Friday in East Palestine, Ohio, officials are now doing everything they can to prevent a major explosion.
Controlled release of chemicals from train derailment underway
Gov. Mike DeWine and Columbiana County officials are urging residents of East Palestine who live within one mile of the train derailment to evacuate the area.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces 'controlled release' at 3:30 p.m. amid explosion concerns at train derailment in Columbiana County
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — With concerns of a potential explosion connected to the train derailment in Columbiana County, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced a plan to begin a "controlled release" around 3:30 p.m. Monday. It comes as Gov. DeWine said the contents of five rail cars are “currently unstable...
WFMJ.com
Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School
Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
WFMJ.com
Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine
Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio
LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
spectrumnews1.com
Summa Health opens new behavioral health hospital
Highlighting the growing demand for mental health services in the region, Summa Health opened the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion in January. The state-of-the-art-facility in Akron offers integrated inpatient and outpatient programs that include treatment services for mental health and addiction, and a Traumatic Stress Center. Dr. Joseph Varley, chair...
WFMJ.com
Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone
Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
WFMJ.com
DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has activated in the Ohio National Guard to East Palestine to assist local authorities, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio EPA. An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter landed at the high school football field late Sunday. In...
WFMJ.com
Shelters open in East Palestine; call if you need assistance
Anyone who needs help to evacuate in East Palestine should 330-426-4341, according to the mayor. Due to developments within the derailment zone of potential explosion of one of the hazardous materials rail cars, emergency measures must be taken. Anyone within the evacuation zone of one mile from 1020 E. Taggart Street in the village needs to leave immediately.
Overcharged: Reports detail price mistakes at Ohio’s Dollar General, Family Dollar stores
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Bandages, fruit snacks, coffee, cleaning supplies and deodorant all have one thing in common at Dollar General stores in Greater Cleveland. The prices at the register and on the shelf often don’t match. Inspectors visited 14 Dollar General stores in Summit County in late December to...
Shelter-in-place for East Palestine residents
As nearly 2,000 East Palestine residents are affected by a mandatory evacuation, others are under a shelter-in-place.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire
With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
