Canton, OH

WFMJ.com

East Palestine schools closed for remainder of week

East Palestine schools will remain closed for the remainder of the week due to the ongoing evacuation and shelter in place order in the village. According to a Facebook post from the Columbiana County Career and Techinical Center, East Palestine schools will be closed between Tuesday, February 7 and Friday, February 10.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Hospital workers gather to demand concessions in new contract

As America enters year four of the COVID pandemic, many of its hospital workers say they're tired and fed up. "We've been without a contract since January 9," said Chrissy Lewis with Service Employees International Union District 99. A group of those workers at East Liverpool City Hospital Friday demanding...
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine dispatchers moved out of evacuation zone

The evacuation of an area one mile around the East Palestine train derailment now includes emergency dispatchers. Officials decided early Monday to evacuate dispatch personel from their office on East Main Street and temporarily move them to the New Waterford Community Center. The move will not impact 9-1-1 emergency service.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CANTON, OH
WFMJ.com

Red Cross assists evacuees at East Palestine High School

Authorities in East Palestine hope to get a better idea of what chemicals are burning in fifty tankers that derailed and caught fire near East Taggart Street shortly before 9 p.m. Friday. The media was given an update at 6:30 a.m. Saturday by East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway, Fire Chief...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull County first responders to discuss assisting East Palestine

Trumbull County emergency agencies are working on a plan to help keep East Palestine safe as the dangerous situation continues in that community. Representatives from Trumbull County EMA and local fire departments plan to meet Monday morning to discuss sending manpower and fire equipment to assist in the crisis. First...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Summa Health opens new behavioral health hospital

Highlighting the growing demand for mental health services in the region, Summa Health opened the Juve Family Behavioral Health Pavilion in January. The state-of-the-art-facility in Akron offers integrated inpatient and outpatient programs that include treatment services for mental health and addiction, and a Traumatic Stress Center. Dr. Joseph Varley, chair...
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Pennsylvania officials contact residents in derailment evacuation zone

Friday’s fiery rail tanker derailment in East Palestine happened less than 600 feet from the state line and the evacuation area extends into Pennsylvania. Beaver County Emergency Services has posted a map of the one-mile evacuation area that includes part of Darlington Township. Officials in Darlington have contacted residents...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

DeWine activates National Guard to assist in East Palestine disaster

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has activated in the Ohio National Guard to East Palestine to assist local authorities, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ohio Emergency Management Agency and the Ohio EPA. An Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter landed at the high school football field late Sunday. In...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Shelters open in East Palestine; call if you need assistance

Anyone who needs help to evacuate in East Palestine should 330-426-4341, according to the mayor. Due to developments within the derailment zone of potential explosion of one of the hazardous materials rail cars, emergency measures must be taken. Anyone within the evacuation zone of one mile from 1020 E. Taggart Street in the village needs to leave immediately.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine families seek shelter following massive fire

With the safety of residents in mind, the major accident involving a derailed train forced hundreds out of their homes after a massive fire broke out in East Palestine Friday evening. 21 News' Erin Simonek followed the scene of neighborhoods being notified to seek shelter and how the East Palestine...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

