SAN JOSE — Google says its plans to slash office space will not derail the massive transit village the company is planning to build on downtown San Jose’s western edges. The two endeavors, while both tied to Google’s real estate holdings, are fundamentally distinct and have different goals and timelines, according to the tech titan. While cuts to office space are expected to hit in the Bay Area, Google still intends to break ground by the end of this year on the first phase of the transit village, according to a company spokesperson.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO