Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says ball of white light followed by helicopters flew over homeRoger MarshSan Jose, CA
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, JapanJordan ArthurSan Jose, CA
Black-Owned Coffee Shop Expands to Bring Bold Flavors to San JoseTiffany T.San Jose, CA
How 3 Self-Care Tips Helped Peter Back on His Feet After Losing His Wife to Cancer 6 Months AgoDr. Adam TabrizSan Jose, CA
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
Related
Jackie Speier joins ABC7 News Bay Area as Political Analyst
Former Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier will provide exclusive political analysis on ABC7 News beginning with State of the Union Tuesday.
Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again
A Santa Clara County deputy district attorney who was reinstated after being fired is now suing his boss and the county, claiming District Attorney Jeff Rosen is preventing him from coming back to work. The lawsuit represents the latest salvo in a yearslong dispute that started in early 2021 when Daniel Chung criticized criminal justice... The post Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
davisvanguard.org
Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner
BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
UCSD Guardian
University of California Plans to Deduct Pay for Employees who Participated in Strike
The University of California is planning to retroactively dock pay of the 48,000 workers who participated in the historic strike last year. The UC distributed attestation forms in mid-January to academic workers that requested each participant report an estimate of the amount of duties they missed. The form asks workers...
15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley
Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
wasteadvantagemag.com
How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime
Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
padailypost.com
City had a $40 million surplus before it asked voters to approve new tax
Opponents of Palo Alto’s new business tax say that the public should’ve known that the city had a $40 million surplus before voting. But the city hid the surplus to get the tax through, even though there was plenty of money in the bank, opponents of Measure K told the Post.
indybay.org
Land Development Lawyer And SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In
Land Development Lawyer, Union Buster and Privatizer SF Supervisor Mandelman Wants To Shutdown Remote Dial In. Your help is urgently needed by, and on, Monday February 6 at 10:00 a.m. to urge the Board of Supervisors to not end taking remote, dial-in oral public testimony. Let’s stop this at the...
Oakland police chief says federal monitor report is inaccurate; calls on mayor to reinstate him
The Oakland police chief says the report produced by the federal monitor is tarnishing his reputation.
Catalytic converter thieves have decimated San Francisco city vehicles
On a chilly January morning, “Arthur,” one of San Francisco’s many departmental investigators, turned the key in his city-issued Prius. He was greeted not with the anodyne hum of San Francisco’s most ubiquitous vehicle but “the roar of an M-1 Abrams tank.”. He was shocked....
Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
NBC Bay Area
BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions
A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
Silicon Valley
Google San Jose village makes progress even as tech titan plans to ax office space
SAN JOSE — Google says its plans to slash office space will not derail the massive transit village the company is planning to build on downtown San Jose’s western edges. The two endeavors, while both tied to Google’s real estate holdings, are fundamentally distinct and have different goals and timelines, according to the tech titan. While cuts to office space are expected to hit in the Bay Area, Google still intends to break ground by the end of this year on the first phase of the transit village, according to a company spokesperson.
Tech executive selling huge Bay Area estate, leaving the region
The sprawling 20-acre property includes an olive orchard and a "fully fenced playground village."
Housing plan in hand, San Francisco basks in YIMBY praise
All of a sudden, San Francisco has found itself the belle of the YIMBY ball. OK, maybe not. But it’s at least on the yes-in-my-backyard housing advocates’ invite list. San Francisco stood above many other cities when it adopted a state-compliant Housing Element on time last week, bucking its reputation as a housing-hating bastion of NIMBYism. ...
ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan
The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour
San Jose, CA. - San Jose is the third-largest city in California and home to a metro area of over 2.6 million people. The region is famous for being a center of technology and innovation known as Silicon Valley.
Bay Area school teaching Black history all year long as study finds US students could learn more
A shocking survey found that one in four students doesn't know that Barack Obama was our nation's first Black president. One Alameda school is making sure "Black History Month is 365 days a year."
tourcounsel.com
Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California
Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Silicon Valley
New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs
FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
Comments / 0