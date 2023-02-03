ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San José Spotlight

Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again

A Santa Clara County deputy district attorney who was reinstated after being fired is now suing his boss and the county, claiming District Attorney Jeff Rosen is preventing him from coming back to work. The lawsuit represents the latest salvo in a yearslong dispute that started in early 2021 when Daniel Chung criticized criminal justice... The post Santa Clara County attorney is suing the DA — again appeared first on San José Spotlight.
davisvanguard.org

Bill to Ban ‘Willful Defiance’ School Suspensions Authored by CA State Senator Nancy Skinner

BERKELEY, CA – East Bay State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) announced her SB 274 legislation late last week, which would ban the practice of suspending students for minor behavior issues — or “willful defiance” — in public and charter schools in California, grades TK-12. In a prepared statement, Skinner claimed, “SB 274 puts the needs of students first. Instead of kicking them out of school, we owe it to students to figure out what’s causing them to act out and help them fix it.”
San José Spotlight

15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley

Black residents make up about 3% of Santa Clara County’s population, but the impact of Black leaders on the region is undeniable — even while facing adversity. The Black community in Silicon Valley and across the nation face systemic disparities: The population is overrepresented among the homeless and historical housing segregation has resulted in lower... The post 15 of the most influential Black leaders in Silicon Valley appeared first on San José Spotlight.
wasteadvantagemag.com

How San Jose, CA Mayor Will Tackle Trash, Homelessness and Crime

Like his late father who was a mailman, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said it’s time to “deliver” solutions in America’s 10th largest city – starting with the overflowing trash that’s plagued San Jose streets. During his nearly two-hour inauguration Wednesday, San Jose’s 66th mayor focused on three key areas City Hall needs to fix: blight, homelessness and public safety.
KRON4 News

Silicon Valley bank executive sentenced to prison

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A Los Gatos man’s plan to avoid prison time backfired, prosecutors said. Mounir Gad, 36, worked as vice president of Silicon Valley Bank until he was caught committing securities fraud stemming from an insider trading scheme, prosecutors said. Before U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh sentenced him for fraud in November […]
NBC Bay Area

BART Inspector General Report Raises Questions

A report from BART's inspector general is raising questions about the way the transit agency works with its contractors and is spending its money. Among the findings, the inspector says BART didn't clearly spell out its expectations with one organization and in another case the agency awarded a contract to someone with a clear conflict of interest.
Silicon Valley

Google San Jose village makes progress even as tech titan plans to ax office space

SAN JOSE — Google says its plans to slash office space will not derail the massive transit village the company is planning to build on downtown San Jose’s western edges. The two endeavors, while both tied to Google’s real estate holdings, are fundamentally distinct and have different goals and timelines, according to the tech titan. While cuts to office space are expected to hit in the Bay Area, Google still intends to break ground by the end of this year on the first phase of the transit village, according to a company spokesperson.
Jordan Arthur

ZIPAIR Offering Low-Cost Tickets From California to Tokyo, Japan

The Japan-based airline ZIPAIR is offering low-cost tickets from San Jose, California, to Tokyo in Japan. ZIPAIR provides flight service from Los Angeles International Airport, San Jose International Airport, and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii. The airline travels to Tokyo-Narita International Airport, Soul-Incheon International Airport, Bangkok International Airport, and Singapore Changi International Airport.
tourcounsel.com

Santana Row | Shopping mall in San Jose, California

Santana Row (abbreviated as SR or The Row) is a residential and commercial district of West San Jose in San Jose, California. Santana Row is intersected by Stevens Creek Boulevard, a major thoroughfare, and close to local landmarks like Westfield Valley Fair and the Winchester Mystery House. Santana Row derives...
Silicon Valley

New waves of tech layoffs will wipe out more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs

FREMONT — Six tech companies, including software and hardware firms, have revealed plans to slash more than 1,200 Bay Area jobs, marking a fresh wave of cutbacks, new state government filings show. Lam Research, Salesforce, Workday, Splunk, NetApp and Autodesk have disclosed their intentions to eliminate about 1,237 jobs...
