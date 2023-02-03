ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 28 Spokane

Off-duty New York City police officer shot in robbery dies

NEW YORK (AP) — An off-duty New York City police officer who was shot in the head during a botched robbery has died, while officials say the suspected shooter is in custody. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell says Officer Adeed Fayaz died Tuesday, three days after being shot in Brooklyn. He was 26. Police had announced earlier Tuesday that they arrested 38-year-old Randy Jones at a suburban motel Monday. Charges are pending. It’s not clear if Jones has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Police say Jones lured Fayaz and his brother-in-law to Brooklyn on Saturday on the pretext of selling them a car posted on Facebook Marketplace.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

New Year’s Eve machete attack suspect in federal custody

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve has been transferred to U.S. custody and made his initial court appearance. Trevor Thomas Bickford, handcuffed and shackled at the ankles, shuffled into a Manhattan federal courtroom Monday for an initial appearance. Charges in a federal complaint allege he tried to murder officers and employees of the U.S. government. In a soft voice, he answered routine questions from a U.S. magistrate judge before he was returned to a federal jail. His court-appointed lawyer did not seek bail.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

Owl who escaped from zoo is NYC’s latest avian celebrity

NEW YORK (AP) — An owl who escaped from the Central Park Zoo after someone damaged his cage has become New York City’s latest avian celebrity. The owl has been attracting gawkers as he surveys the park from one tall tree or another, but he has been stoking fears that he can’t hunt and will starve. Zoo officials say the Eurasian eagle-owl named Flaco escaped on Feb. 2. Since then, he has been spotted at various locations in the southeast section of the park. Zoo officials say last week that they were seeking to recapture Flaco, but they have not issued any updates on their efforts since then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX 28 Spokane

NYC ending COVID-19 vaccination mandate for city employees

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is ending its COVID-19 vaccination mandate for municipal employees including police officers, firefighters and teachers. Mayor Eric Adams says the vaccine mandate will end Friday. Adams said Monday that with more than 96% of city employees and more than 80% of city residents having received their initial vaccine shots, this is the right moment for this decision. The vaccination mandate for city employees was one of the last pandemic measures still in place in New York City. The city ended its vaccine requirement for employees of private businesses last November.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

