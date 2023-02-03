Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look With Girlfriend During WWE Hiatus
Matt Riddle made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. He was taken off WWE television after failing a second drug test. Right after that, Riddle became embroiled in a lot of controversy on social media for his past tweets. In fact, he was also accused of cheating by his previous partners. Things seem to be better for him now, as Riddle showed off his new look with his girlfriend after recovering from rehab.
wrestletalk.com
Photo: Matt Riddle Shows Off New Look Amid WWE Return Rumors
Matt Riddle has shown off his new look on social media amid his WWE hiatus and rumors about a return to the ring. Riddle was written off TV on the December 5 edition of Raw, after he was attacked by Solo Sikoa and stretchered out of the arena. A report...
PWMania
Former WWE Star Set for In-Ring TV Return for the First Time in Years
For the NWA’s Nuff Said pay-per-view, a number of matches have been announced, and one name on the card hasn’t wrestled on television or on pay-per-view in a number of years. The promotion revealed the match between EC3 and Alex Riley. Riley will go by Kevin Kiley, his...
ringsidenews.com
The Usos Will Have Trouble Making WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE Elimination Chamber is set to take place on February 18th, 2023 from the Centre Bell arena in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The show will be headlined by the two Elimination Chamber matches, one for the United States Championship and the other to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship. Apart from this, the biggest focal point of the show will be the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.
wrestlinginc.com
Al Snow Was Proud Of WWE Star Who Left On Their Own Terms
Unfulfilled or underserved in WWE, a few superstars have taken matters into their own hands to etch their own creative direction in hopes of one day returning to something better. Prime examples include Drew McIntyre, who was released from the company in 2014, after which he built an impressive resume appearing in ICW, Evolve, and Impact Wrestling, before making his grand return to WWE in 2017 under the "NXT" banner.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Taylor Wilde Reveals How Motherhood Impacted Her Wrestling Career
On January 10, 2011, Taylor Wilde announced that she was retiring from wrestling in order to pursue her Bachelor of Arts Honors Degree. Wilde gave birth to her son on April 20, 2018, and named him Taylor. On April 25, 2021, the former Knockouts Champion returned to Impact Wrestling at...
ringsidenews.com
Cody Rhodes Throws Beer At Seth Rollins During WWE Live Event
Seth Rollins has achieved great success during his WWE career, and his popularity only continues to grow. He excels in every role he is given and this is particularly evident in his current character. Additionally, it appears that his rivalry with Cody Rhodes will persist indefinitely. In fact, it seems Cody Rhodes threw beer at Rollins during a WWE live event.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Releases Incredible Elimination Chamber Poster With Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
The long awaited match between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn is officially set. Following the amazing angle to close out the Royal Rumble premium live event last weekend, Sami and Roman both appeared on last night’s SmackDown. Sami appeared wearing a hoodie designed to disguise his identity, jumping Reigns...
tjrwrestling.net
Naomi Gives Latest Hint At WWE Exit
Former SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi has given the clearest indication yet that she is no longer part of WWE after walking out of the company in 2022. Back on May 15th, 2022 Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of an episode of Monday Night Raw due to being frustrated over their creative direction as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. They handed over their title belts to then-Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis before their exit and were later stripped of the championship and publicly suspended by the company.
ewrestlingnews.com
Naomi Hints At WWE Exit With Instagram Bio Change
Naomi may be leaving WWE soon (if she’s not gone already) judging by a recent change of her bio on Instagram. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion has been suspended since May of last year after she and Sasha Banks walked out of a RAW taping over creative issues.
ewrestlingnews.com
Bayley Segment Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT
Former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Bayley will be returning to the gold brand this week to host a special edition of her ‘Ding Dong Hello’ show. On Twitter, it was confirmed that Bayley will be appearing this Tuesday, with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin being her guests.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (2/6/23)
WWE NXT (2/8/23) Best of WWE: Best of The Elimination Chamber – Volume 2 – 10 a.m. ET. Friday Night SmackDown (1/13/23) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
ewrestlingnews.com
Candice LeRae Says ‘Freak Accident’ Kept Her Out Of Action Last Year
During a recent appearance on “The Sam Laprade Show,” Candice LeRae opened up about a ‘freak accident’ that kept her out of action for almost all of last year. She said,. “I just had a freak accident happen not that long ago. We’re always taking a...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Reacts To Ricky Starks Being Backstage At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PPV
WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently spoke with The Daily Mail to discuss a variety of topics, including the transition from working for Vince McMahon to Triple H. Additionally, Rhodes addressed the photos that surfaced online of AEW wrestler Ricky Starks being backstage at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jake Hager Weighs In On CM Punk/All Out Incident
It’s been 154 days since the post-All Out altercation between The Elite and CM Punk & Ace Steel, but it remains a topic of conversation throughout pro wrestling. Jake Hager became the latest to weigh in with their opinion on the “Brawl Out” press conference. Hager was...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chad Gable On Former Partner Jason Jordan Becoming A Producer
In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, current WWE Superstar Chad Gable opined about his one-time tag team partner Jason Jordan and his switch from in-ring performer to producer. Jordan took on the new role after suffering a career-ending neck injury in 2018. Gable said, courtesy of 411mania.com:. “So Jason,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tony Khan Suggests Date & Location For AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 Pay-Per-View Event
All Elite Wrestling has yet to announce the date and location for the 2023 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view event. Last year, the event took place during Memorial Day weekend on May 29th at the T-Mobile Arena in the Las Vegas suburb of Paradise, Nevada. On the Mark Hoke Show, AEW...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 2/3/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,384,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,544,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.61 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.67 rating from one week ago. This was the Royal Rumble fallout episode of SmackDown.
ewrestlingnews.com
Chris Jericho Gifted With Original WWE Intercontinental Title He Won In 1999
Chris Jericho has been gifted with the original WWF Intercontinental Championship that the Canadian first captured in 1999. After debuting in the WWF in August 1999, Jericho captured his first of a record nine Intercontinental Championships at that year’s Armageddon pay-per-view event. On his Rock ‘n Rager cruise, Jericho...
