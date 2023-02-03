ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
My Country 95.5

WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night

If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?

If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes

It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Wellness Matters: New Casper business offers multiple paths to healthy living

CASPER, Wyo. — It wasn’t long ago when longtime Casper native Gail Knight was sick. Very sick. “I was dealing with fibromyalgia, and I needed a CPAP machine to sleep, and I had migraines,” she said. The migraines were bad enough to incapacitate her for hours, not only causing her terrible pain but forcing her to spend up to 15 days each month in bed. She also dealt with multiple allergies and digestive issues.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seek Information Related to Whereabouts of Wanted Man Elijah Dobbins

The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and 150...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
CASPER, WY
county10.com

Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger

Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star

It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate. A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.
WYOMING STATE
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

