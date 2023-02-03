Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/30/23–2/5/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
WATCH: Mega Wyoming Snow Blower At Night
If you're in Wyoming this winter then you've seen the BIG TONKA TOYS eating up snow and spitting it out. You love the video below. Those drivers look bored to me. Maybe because they've been doing it all day. But, admit it, you'd like to try driving that machine for...
Chance For New Ink And Astrological Reading At Casper Tattoo Shop
A study shows that in 2023, 46% of Americans have at least one tattoo and many of that 46% are looking to get another tat. Getting tattoos is a little big addictive and for some people, needle therapy is exactly what's needed to be able to relax a little. In...
oilcity.news
Crash along US 20 blocks traffic near Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A crash along US 20 close to milepost 8 has blocked traffic. Emergency personnel are tending to the scene. Motorists should avoid the area if possible and expect delays, the Wyoming Department of Transportation reports. No estimate was given for when the scene will be cleared.
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Says Wanted Man Elijiah Dobbins is in Custody
--- The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and...
oilcity.news
Strong winds close WYO 258 from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed WYO 258 in both directions from Mills to Evansville to light, high-profile vehicles due to strong gusting winds. According to the National Weather Department, the area is seeing winds from the southwest blowing in at 22–26 mph, with gusts...
county17.com
Highway Patrol officer injured in collision after being hit by truck along WYO 59
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Highway Patrol Officer was injured Friday evening along WYO 59 when he was struck by a truck while sitting in his patrol vehicle. At roughly 6:40 p.m., the Douglas Trooper was parked near milepost 46.5, aiding multiple motorists who had exited the roadway due to hazardous weather and road conditions.
Want A Great Chance To See Casper, Wyoming On YouTube?
If you've ever wondered how long a driving tour of Casper, Wyoming would be, thanks to YouTube user Joint Unity 7496, we now know it would be 30:25. In the day where everyone has the option of creating and watching videos on their phones, any time during the day, YouTube has become our friend. You can see just about any type of video you can think of, and there's a good chance that you can see multiple versions of it.
Casper Restauranteur Offers Sober Alternatives to Classic Cocktails
In 2015, Cory Poulos had a decision to make. He could continue down the road he was currently on, or he could take a sharp left and reclaim his life. When he really started to think about it, the decision was an easy one. The hard part, at least for a time, was taking that very first step.
WATCH: Black TikTok Hiker Visits Casper and Cracks Jokes
It's not a new for travelers from other places to crack jokes on Wyoming, but at least this guy did it with some style. A gentleman by the name Nelson Holland, who's TikTok username is hilariously, fatblackandgettinit, popped up on my feed with video he did while traveling to Casper. The 17-second video is actually kind of funny.
oilcity.news
Bridges to plows: WYDOT engineer gives Wyo drivers glimpse into projects, challenges
CASPER, Wyo. — Recently, a district engineer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation gave deep insight into the organization’s mission and challenges during this unusually snowy winter season in Casper. Mark Ayen, a district engineer for WYDOT District 2, was the featured speaker during this week’s Kiwanis luncheon...
Casper Man Outraged by DoorDash Fees on Fast Food Order
A Casper man called in to K2Radio to share his frustration over a $73 bill for 2 burritos, 2 softshell tacos and a couple sides of potato oles. At first, I thought this was a mistake. "Did you try to contact them?" I asked. He said, "Yeah, and they just...
oilcity.news
Wellness Matters: New Casper business offers multiple paths to healthy living
CASPER, Wyo. — It wasn’t long ago when longtime Casper native Gail Knight was sick. Very sick. “I was dealing with fibromyalgia, and I needed a CPAP machine to sleep, and I had migraines,” she said. The migraines were bad enough to incapacitate her for hours, not only causing her terrible pain but forcing her to spend up to 15 days each month in bed. She also dealt with multiple allergies and digestive issues.
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Seek Information Related to Whereabouts of Wanted Man Elijah Dobbins
The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information related to the whereabouts of wanted person Elijah Dobbins. Dobbins has an active felony warrant for multiple violent felony charges to include aggravated assault and battery, and strangulation. Dobbins is described as a 22-year-old black male, approximately 5’7” tall and 150...
oilcity.news
Man pleads guilty to theft of prized ’72 Chevelle
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man has pleaded guilty to the theft of a prized 1972 Chevelle from a storage unit last September. Jaelin Miller, 27, entered his plea in Natrona County District Court on Friday. “I really regret my decision and it affected some pretty good people in...
county10.com
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
Wyoming Winter Inspires Skincare Collection by Jeffree Star
It's not often Wyomingites have a skincare collection named after their climate. A couple years ago a collection of skincare products from Jackson Hole were inspired by the wildflowers prominent to the region--aptly named Alpyn Beauty--but has there ever been a skincare collection named after Wyoming's Winters and specific to central Wyoming?? This might be a first.
YMCA Challenges Natrona County to ‘Reset’ and Win Prizes
The YMCA of Natrona County wants you to get healthy(er). It's the beginning of a new year and, with that, is the potential for a 'new you.' It's a time to revive. A time to regroup. And a time to, well, reset. That's according to a press release from the...
Casper PD Detectives Add City of Casper to Police Chief Lawsuit
The former and current police detectives who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the Casper Police Chief have now named the City of Casper as a defendant, according to a recently filed court document. The initial complaint by former detective Shannon Daley and current detective Teri Patrick only named Chief...
(PHOTOS) Round Building at Nichols and 1st Hit Last Night in High Speed Chase
The round building at Nichols and 1st Street in Casper was hit last night during a high speed chase (~3:45 a.m.). Jamie Purcell, the executive director at Wyoming Food for Thought, sent several photographs. She told K2Radio News that she believes the suspect is in custody. We will update this...
104.7 KISS FM
Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0