Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players desperate for better Post-Game DLC
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players are frustrated with a lack of content in the post-game, with many hoping the Battle Tower or Battle Facility to be added in potential future DLC. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have had a busy first few months of Gen 9. Between battling various Gym...
dexerto.com
Disney Dreamlight Valley confirms February 2023 update release date after cryptic teaser
Disney Dreamlight Valley has finally revealed the February 2023 update release date following social media post that teased the information on February 5. Disney Dreamlight Valley players have been hungry for the next round of content in the popular, early-access game. After a holiday season filled with beautiful decorations and fun quests, many wonder what the chilly month of February will offer, and what new friends they might meet around their towns.
dexerto.com
After BLAST showing, ZywOo is keen to end Vitality’s ugly Katowice record
Vitality star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut spoke with Dexerto about his goals for 2023 as the team prepares to play at IEM Katowice. ZywOo hopes that the fourth time will be the charm. IEM Katowice has always been a thorn in Vitality’s side. In 2019, 2020, and 2022, ZywOo...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 16 teasers point at carnival chaos on World’s Edge
Brand new teasers for Apex Legends Season 16 point at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment. Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had....
dexerto.com
CDL Major 2 breaks viewership records amid reports of switch from Twitch to YouTube
Call of Duty League Major 2 was a wild ride for CoD fans, with some crazy results, huge performances, and even a mid-tournament retirement. Perhaps most importantly to some, though, the tournament’s viewership reached dizzying heights, becoming one of the most-watched events in CoD history. Atlanta FaZe took home...
dexerto.com
Call of Duty fan spots familiar Zombies scenes in The Day Before trailer
A Call of Duty Zombies superfan has pointed out some extreme similarities between The Day Before and a Cold War trailer. The Day Before, a survival shooter set in an extremely dangerous American wasteland, has been making quite the stir online thanks to its January 24 delay. Speculation over the site of the game has gone rampant with some fans even claiming the game may not even exist.
dexerto.com
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor dev confirms much-requested fast travel feature
According to director Stig Asmussen, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the much-coveted fast travel feature and rideable mounts. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order more or less constituted the game that series faithful had long dreamed of playing. The game’s intense combat encounters, fun exploration, and exciting story felt like a breath of fresh air to those burned by EA’s other Star Wars-branded experiences.
dexerto.com
League players mock Aurelion Sol rework with ‘200 year’ meme as multiple bugs emerge
League of Legends’ newest rework of the Star Dragon Aurelion Sol has players being reminded of a certain ‘200-year-old’ meme. Aurelion Sol is the latest champion to receive a rework in League of Legends, with the dragon being met with a complete gameplay overhaul. The rework has moved Aurelion Sol into more of a fighter mage, with a new kit brought along to reflect it.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal potential map overhauls to address spawn problems
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed they are considering overhauling maps where you can get separated from your team by an untimely respawn. Playing on defence in Overwatch 2 brings a unique issue with respawns. If you spawn in, and a point is taken right after, the rest of your team will begin spawning elsewhere on the map in a safe place.
dexerto.com
Miyoo Mini handheld to cease production indefinitely due to lack of screens
The highly popular retro handheld, the Miyoo Mini, has seemingly come to an abrupt end, as the manufacturer cannot find a supplier for screens. One of our favorite handhelds, the Miyoo Mini, has hit a snag in its production. The highly sought-after retro single-board computer (SBC) has reportedly lost access to a much-needed supply of screens.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players beg for long-distance trading to share excess Shiny hauls
Pokemon Go players with excess Shiny species from Community Day events aren’t sure what to do with their hauls, calling on Niantic to add long-distance trading to share their rare catches with those who missed out. Pokemon Go players are always on the hunt for rare Shiny encounters. Whether...
dexerto.com
Amouranth shares her ultimate career goals and they’re incredibly wholesome
Twitch giant Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa has revealed where she ultimately wants her streaming career to lead, telling xQc she intends to focus on animal welfare and protection. Amouranth’s career continues to go from strength to strength. After freeing herself from an abusive relationship, she has adjusted her content...
dexerto.com
When is Love Island added to ITVX 2023?
If you’re looking to catch up with the latest Love Island UK episode and are wondering when it will be added to on-demand service ITVX, here’s everything you need to know. Love Island is one of the most popular reality dating shows, with multiple different versions across the world. The UK series is currently airing its ninth season, with a whole new cast of people entering the villa in the hopes of finding love.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty devs troll TimTheTatman after “porterhouse” Ashika Island joke
TimTheTatman is one of the biggest streamers in the gaming world and the Call of Duty developers brilliantly trolled him for saying that the upcoming Ashika Island Warzone 2 map looks like “a porterhouse steak.”. TimTheTatman’s relationship with Call of Duty has largely been a positive one. Even when...
dexerto.com
Valorant devs reveal huge Stinger changes ahead of patch 6.02
The Valorant devs have revealed major Stinger changes following huge community backlash, and the decision has fans split. First undergoing changes in Patch 5.06, the Stinger has steadily climbed the Valorant rankings. Its absurdly high fire rate, as well as its affordability, makes the weapon a recipe for success when you’re low on credits.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Mixtape mode: New LTM playlist explained
Apex Legends Season 16 is introducing a new permanent playlist called Mixtape, which brings back previous LTMs on rotation. Here’s everything Apex fans need to know about the new playlist. One of the things the Apex Legends player base requests most from the development team at Respawn are more...
dexerto.com
LCS broadcast crippled by tech issues resulting in hour long delay
Due to an issue with player comms on-stage, the LCS broadcast was delayed by an hour and players were forced to play remotely for the day of February 3, 2023. Tech issues are sometimes unavoidable when it comes to putting on a live broadcast. Though things have been fairly smooth so far in 2023, the LCS is no stranger to tech issues and delays.
dexerto.com
Leak reveals details of canceled single-player Apex Legends x Titanfall game
A reliable leaker has revealed more details about EA’s canceled single-player game, set within the Apex Legends and Titanfall universe. One of the biggest battle-royale games out right now, Apex Legends, was spawned off the popular Titanfall franchise that EA launched in 2014. With two successful Titanfall games holding...
dexerto.com
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
dexerto.com
What is Viking Wolf about? Netflix werewolf movie explained
Viking Wolf, a new Norwegian werewolf movie, has just dropped on Netflix – here’s a rundown on what the movie’s about, who’s in it, and what you can expect. While Netflix has had huge hits with the likes of Stranger Things, Wednesday, and Bridgerton, its foreign-language shows and movies are among the very best the streaming platform has to offer.
Comments / 0