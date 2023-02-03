ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Sky Lose Azura Stevens to Sparks; Courtney Vandersloot Joins Liberty

By Brandon Cain
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XG0jz_0kbQvZbq00

The 2021 WNBA champions follow Candace Parker out of Chicago.

Azura Stevens and Courtney Vandersloot, members of the Chicago Sky 's 2021 WNBA championship team, will have new homes next season.

Stevens will sign with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent told ESPN on Thursday. Vandersloot also announced on social media that she will sign with the New York Liberty.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Stevens averaged 10.6 points and 3.9 rebounds in more than 20 minutes per game this past season. Selected sixth overall in the 2018 WNBA Draft, she was acquired by the Sky from the Dallas Wings for Katie Lou Samuelson and a 2021 first-round draft pick.

Vandersloot, the third-overall pick in the 2011 draft, has averaged 10.2 points and 6.6 assists in her career. The four-time All-Star also released a thank you letter on social media to Chicago.

Azura Stevens and Courtney Vandersloot joined two-time MVP Candace Parker as players to leave the Chicago Sky in free agency. Parker signed with the Las Vegas Aces .

