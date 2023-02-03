ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.

According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
MAINE STATE
CoinDesk

Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
AUSTIN, TX
Henrico Citizen

Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills

One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
GEORGIA STATE
Jordan Arthur

Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State

As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

‘Blood on their hands’: Tyre Nichols’ mother warns lawmakers against blocking George Floyd bill

The emotional funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act. Veteran civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton led the calls for the legislation during his eulogy at the service. He said: "Some of us are going to fight until we make this legislation happen."I don't know when, I don't know how, but we won't stop until we hold you accountable and change this system."Among the prominent measures the bill calls for is a ban on chokeholds and police being able to enter property unannounced. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeralFlames engulf West Midlands hillside as wildfire rages
MEMPHIS, TN
Louisiana Illuminator

Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address

The mother of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died in Louisiana State Police custody after white troopers beat him during a traffic stop, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Mona Hardin is the invitee of Congressman Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, whose office confirmed Hardin will be in the gallery of […] The post Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy