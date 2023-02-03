Read full article on original website
Bill would rename a portion of Rep. John Lewis Way after President Donald Trump
Rep. Paul Sherrell, R-Sparta, sponsored the bill that would rename a quarter-mile stretch of the street that includes the Cordell Hull legislative office building after the 45th President.
GOP Lawmakers Seek to Re-Name Part of 'John Lewis Way' After Trump
The Republicans introduced a bill this week that would change a portion of a street named after Lewis, a late civil rights leader who served in Congress.
A Republican Nightmare Is Unfolding in Mississippi
New polling shows GOP Governor Tate Reeves could be highly vulnerable in this year's race in the Southern state.
House Republicans vote down proposal to enshrine abortion access in Virginia Constitution
Virginia Democrats' push to enshrine the right to an abortion in the state constitution was rejected by a Republican-led panel.
POLITICO
The FAA has a new problem: Senate Republicans are raising a military waiver issue that could stall Joe Biden's pick to run the agency.
According to statute, FAA administrators must be a U.S. citizen, be a "civilian" and have experience in a field directly related to aviation. What's happening: Phil Washington, President Joe Biden's pick to head the FAA, has a new problem: Some Senate Republicans appear intent on fouling up his nomination over a statutory requirement intended to ensure that the head of the agency is a civilian.
CoinDesk
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
Mitch McConnell touts funding he secured for Kentucky by voting for Biden's infrastructure bill: 'I'm proud'
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell touted $21.4 million in funding he secured for the city of Louisville by voting for President Biden's trillion-dollar infrastructure bill.
Senate Democrats scrap Republican election-related bills
One week into the General Assembly session, Senate Democrats already have killed several Republican bills echoing GOP election security allegations that would have restricted voting access. The bills largely aimed to limit absentee and early voting, rolling back Democratic legislation that expanded access. These bills followed the recent creation of...
Nancy Pelosi takes Hakeem Jeffries on tour of California's high-class Democrat donors
Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries will meet with California's top Democratic donors on Thursday during a tour of the state with former Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st State
As announced on January 25th in a press statement from the office of U.S. Senator Mark Warner, a bill was recently introduced to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state. The bill is titled the Washington, D.C. Admission Act. A bill has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton, who represents Washington, D.C. but is not permitted to vote on legislation.
A South Dakota Senate aide's allegation roils GOP politics
The South Dakota Senate has sanctioned a member who was accused of harassing a legislative aide
Texas Senate leaders signal intent to spend big on border security
The state has spent $4 billion on border initiatives in the past two years, including $40 million to bus migrants out of Texas into Democrat-led cities.
‘Blood on their hands’: Tyre Nichols’ mother warns lawmakers against blocking George Floyd bill
The emotional funeral of Tyre Nichols in Memphis saw a re-energised call for the passage of the George Floyd Policing Act. Veteran civil rights campaigner Al Sharpton led the calls for the legislation during his eulogy at the service. He said: "Some of us are going to fight until we make this legislation happen."I don't know when, I don't know how, but we won't stop until we hold you accountable and change this system."Among the prominent measures the bill calls for is a ban on chokeholds and police being able to enter property unannounced. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘How dare you’: Al Sharpton calls Tyre Nichols attackers ‘punks’ at funeral‘We mourn with you’: Kamala Harris gives passionate speech at Tyre Nichols’s funeralFlames engulf West Midlands hillside as wildfire rages
Black Caucus Meets With White House On Police Reform In Wake Of Tyre Nichols Murder
The White House sat down with the members of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss police reform after the murder of Tyre Nichols The post Black Caucus Meets With White House On Police Reform In Wake Of Tyre Nichols Murder appeared first on NewsOne.
Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address
The mother of Ronald Greene, the Black motorist who died in Louisiana State Police custody after white troopers beat him during a traffic stop, will attend President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Mona Hardin is the invitee of Congressman Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, whose office confirmed Hardin will be in the gallery of […] The post Ronald Greene’s mother will attend State of the Union address appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to give Republican response to State of the Union
Just a month after taking the reins in Arkansas, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is stepping into the national spotlight to give the Republican response to Pres. Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.
