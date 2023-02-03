ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Marque, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cw39.com

HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house

HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
HOUSTON, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting

A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
BULLARD, TX
texasbreaking.com

Bond for teenager suspected of murdering his mother set at more over $1 million

A judge set bond for a Humble teen accused of murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk at more than $1 million on Thursday. After a pursuit and accident, Tyler Roenz was detained in Nebraska back in October. After that, he was sent to Harris County on extradition charges related to the beating and strangulation murder of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49. He crashed the automobile he was driving, and his passengers discovered her dead in the trunk.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
HOUSTON, TX

