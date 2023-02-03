Read full article on original website
Teen was out on bond when he prompted lockdown at Houston high school last week, court docs say
HOUSTON — One of the teens who was arrested in connection with an armed robbery and a lockdown at a Houston high school was in trouble before the incident last week, according to court documents. Mahamoudou Sylla, 18, was out on bond when he was arrested at his school...
Sheriff's Office: Beach City woman charged with murder in husband's death following 'suspicious illness'
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A Beach City woman is charged with murder in connection with her husband's death after he was taken to a hospital with what staff called a "suspicious illness." The Baytown Houston Methodist Hospital called Chambers County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about the suspicious illness of a...
Man, woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Galveston County
SAN LEON, Texas – Deputies in San Leon say they are investigating an apparent murder-suicide. The incident reportedly took place at a home near 24th Street and Avenue D on Saturday. According to officials, deputies responded to calls of gunshots and reports of a woman screaming. Law enforcement officers...
HPD: Clerk shot, injured in attempted robbery in southeast Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are looking for two suspects after a store clerk was shot in an attempted robbery in southeast Houston. Two men wearing gray track suits tried to rob a convenience store at 7140 Scott Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. Police say the men propped open...
2 brothers shot multiple times by masked gunman outside convenience store, HPD says
One brother was shot four times and the other was shot once, police said. The brother who was shot once managed to run home and call for help.
HPD: Missing man found dead in vehicle after shooting at his NW Houston house
HOUSTON — The man Houston police were looking for after another man was found shot to death inside his house was found dead Wednesday inside a vehicle, the department said. Police were looking for James Gerald Martin III, 37, after they went to his home on West T C Jester Boulevard near West 18th Street on Jan. 27 and found Dana Ryssdal, 35, shot multiple times. Paramedics were called to the home where they pronounced Ryssdal dead.
Surveillance video shows chaos following shooting outside Houston event center
HOUSTON — Surveillance video showed the chaos that erupted following a shooting outside of an event hall in southwest Houston Saturday night. Houston police are still looking for whoever is responsible. New surveillance video from another business across the street captured the chaos as hundreds of teens went running...
Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in separate areas in SW Houston, Houston police says
According to HPD, the two victims were on Fleetwell Dr. when a suspect opened fire. One victim died at the scene. The second ran from the area and died from his injuries.
Sheriff identifies man killed in Saturday shooting
A man was killed Saturday after allegedly entering a Bullard-area home and threatening the homeowner’s fiancée, according to Smith County Sgt. Larry Christian. The accused man was identified by Smith as Mark Anthony Correro, a 50-year-old man from Houston. According to officials, Smith County deputies were dispatched about...
Body found in ditch on Webercrest Road in southeast Houston, police say
It is unclear how long the body was in the ditch or if foul play was involved. Eyewitness News is working on learning more about this developing story.
Surveillance photos released of suspects after man killed at Houston Gardens-area gas station
Authorities need your help looking for these two suspects accused of killing and robbing a man at a Houston Gardens-area gas station last month.
3 young men found after going missing at off-road park in Crosby, Harris County sheriff says
About 45 minutes after announcing the disappearance Sunday morning, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that the three had been found safe.
Man arrested, accused of waving stolen gun while making TikTok video inside Spring grocery store
The 19-year-old is accused of holding a stolen gun while making TikTok videos inside a grocery store.
Houston man convicted for killing his wife in 2019 and shooting himself to fake crime scene, DA says
During the weeklong trial, details revealed that the man abused his wife for 10 years and reportedly threatened to shoot her in the head just three months before her death in 2019.
Houston man arrested in connection to woman found dead at newly built home in La Marque
LA MARQUE, Texas — A Houston man was arrested Thursday in connection to the woman who was found dead in a newly built home in La Marque. Evidence thrown away in a dumpster identified Carlos Lara-Balcazar, 34, as the suspected killer, police said. The dumpster is about seven minutes away from Lara-Balcazar's home.
Bond for teenager suspected of murdering his mother set at more over $1 million
A judge set bond for a Humble teen accused of murdering his mother and stuffing her body in a vehicle trunk at more than $1 million on Thursday. After a pursuit and accident, Tyler Roenz was detained in Nebraska back in October. After that, he was sent to Harris County on extradition charges related to the beating and strangulation murder of his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49. He crashed the automobile he was driving, and his passengers discovered her dead in the trunk.
22-year-old woman shot multiple times during argument at Westchase area apartment, HPD says
An argument between alleged friends left a 22-year-old woman in critical condition with at least four gunshot wounds. Now, police said they're looking for a juvenile suspect.
Human smuggling suspect makes plea deal
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — One of several men arrested last summer and charged with human smuggling has made a plea deal on his charge. 36-year-old William Carlos-Baran of Houston has a plea hearing set on February 10 for a 2-year prison term. He is jailed on a $50,000 bond. Deputies said seven immigrants from Guatemala […]
N. Harris Co. neighbors were arguing before 1 shot through wall hitting the other, deputies say
The sheriff's office said the suspect and the victim were arguing between their two units when the shot was fired Friday in north Harris County.
Mother of student killed in Santa Fe mass shooting arrested after Confederate flag argument
Rosie Yanas has been dealing with change and tragedy. She's a grieving mother who said her arrest after taking down her neighbor's Confederate flag was "unjust."
