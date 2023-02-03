ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, GA

Georgia-born Blassingame changed how we view the history of slavery

By Chris Joyner - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8bJ1_0kbQkkKs00

Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppression in the Black community.

When Newton County native John Blassingame was a boy, school children in Georgia were taught that slavery in the American South was a largely compassionate institution that civilized African Americans at the expense of the slaveholder and the South as a region.

That view of slavery was perpetuated by influential historians like Ulrich B. Phillips , who grew up in LaGrange, graduated from the University of Georgia, and taught history at Yale University until his death in 1934. The mythology of the benign slaveholder and the docile slave, based largely on the records of Southern slaveholders themselves, was the dominant narrative taught to Black and white children in schools across the nation, but especially in the South where the idea of the Lost Cause was a powerful tool in maintaining the social order of segregation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FBixj_0kbQkkKs00

Credit: Special Collections

But Blassingame, who was born in Covington in 1940 and spent his childhood in Social Circle, grew up to challenge that narrative by unearthing the voices of the slaves themselves, who told a story of resistance and resilience despite brutal oppression and violence.

“He’s really the leader of this enormous, tremendous shift in the approach to the history of enslavement in the United States, because he took the perspective of the enslaved people,” said Mark Smith, a history professor at Fort Valley State University, a historically Black college in middle Georgia where Blassingame earned his undergraduate degree in 1960.

Blassingame’s most influential work, “The Slave Community: Plantation Life in the Antebellum South,” published in 1972, is widely considered a cornerstone work that changed how American slavery was understood and taught. The book used narratives of former slaves , collected during the Great Depression but long ignored by white historians, to reveal the vibrant culture and family structures created by African Americans in defiance of white enslavers and overseers.

Gerald Jaynes, a Yale professor of economics and African American studies and a colleague of Blassingame, said “Blass,” as he was known to his friends, grew up being taught a version of Southern history that rested on “a bed of inaccurate, distorted facts.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r81bG_0kbQkkKs00

Credit: Yale University

But that history did not match the reality Blassingame knew from his upbringing in Social Circle, at a time when some of the elders in his community would have been the children of former slaves, Jaynes said.

After graduating from Fort Valley, Blassingame went on to graduate school at Howard University, and finally, Yale where he earned his doctorate and was invited to join the faculty. Jaynes said Blassingame’s personal background and scholarly path prepared him to confront the official history of slavery.

“If you think about it that way, he had no choice but to resist,” he said.

Blassingame faced criticisms from white historians of South history for using sources like the slave narratives. Many historians had disregarded the more than 2,300 first-person accounts of slavery as untrustworthy recollections taken down decades later, despite the consistency of those stories.

“We think about Blassingame’s major contribution to historical study — which applies directly to slavery, but goes beyond that — was that he gave historical Black Americans a voice,” Jaynes said. “He set all those former slaves’ voices free.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h7NPk_0kbQkkKs00

Credit: Submitted

There had been prior challenges by historians to the Phillips school of thought about slavery. Notably, Kenneth Stampp, a white historian, attacked slavery as both brutal and profitable, contrary to the assertions of Phillips and others. But this interpretation still did not view enslaved African Americans as anything other than victims of an oppressive system.

Blassingame focused less on the brutality of the enslaver and concentrated his analysis on the vibrancy of the community built by the enslaved.

“He shows that they have the resiliency to create their own community, to create their own culture,” Smith said. “That, in and of itself, is a form of resistance — just resisting the system and the attempt to break them to the will of others.”

“After Blassingame, no one could write about slavery in the United States and ignore the Black voice,” Jaynes said.

Even so, there is little public recognition in Georgia for Blassingame, who died in 2000 in Connecticut. A historical marker outside of LaGrange memorializes Ulrich Phillips as a “noted Georgia historian,” but no such marker exists for Blassingame in Newton County or anywhere else in the state.

Smith said there was an effort to create a scholarship in his honor at Fort Valley shortly before the money for it dried up in the economic downturn of the Great Recession of 2008. Smith said the effort needs to be revived.

“In terms of scholars to come out of the university and go on for graduate work elsewhere, his is probably the biggest impact that I think that Fort Valley State has probably produced in the academic community,” he said. “We need to do a better job of remembering that legacy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uuojk_0kbQkkKs00

Credit: Library of Congress

This year, the AJC’s Black History Month series will focus on the role of resistance to forms of oppression in the Black community. In addition to the traditional stories that we do on African American pioneers, these pieces will run in our Living and A sections every day this month. You can also go to ajc.com/black-history-month for more subscriber exclusives on the African American people, places and organizations that have changed the world.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 8

Related
The Hill

Kemp condemns antisemitic flyers found in Atlanta suburbs

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) condemned antisemitic flyers found on residents’ driveways in Atlanta, Ga. suburbs over the weekend. Residents of the Sandy Springs and Dunwoody neighborhoods, which are predominantly Jewish, found antisemitic flyers encased in plastic ziploc baggies on their driveways Sunday morning. “This kind of hate has no place in our state and…
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Efforts underway to repeal Georgia's certificate of need law

An effort is underway this legislative session to repeal Georgia’s certificate of need law. That law places restrictions on where new health care facilities can be located or new medical services offered based on determination of whether a community needs those facilities or services. The upcoming debate under the...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Former First Lady of Atlanta Bunnie Jackson-Ransom dies at 82

ATLANTA - Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, a well-respected Black entrepreneur, public relations specialist, and the ex-wife of Atlanta’s first Black mayor has died. She was 82. "I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Mrs. Bunnie Jackson-Ransom. My deepest condolences are extended to her family, friends, and colleagues," Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond wrote in a statement on Thursday.
ATLANTA, GA
Albany Herald

Instant runoffs bill introduced in Georgia House

ATLANTA — An effort that could lead eventually to the elimination of runoff elections in Georgia has surfaced in the General Assembly. State Rep. Joseph Gullett, R-Dallas, introduced a bill into the Georgia House this week that would allow Georgia cities to experiment with instant runoff voting in nonpartisan municipal elections.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Another earthquake confirmed in Georgia

MILLEDGEVILLE, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) announced that another earthquake was confirmed in Georgia on Sunday morning. USGS officials said the earthquake was detected 9.6 miles northwest of Milledgeville, Georgia and 28.8 miles northeast of Macon, Georgia at 10:22 a.m. The 1.6 magnitude quake also...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
Georgia Recorder

Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil

Tankers hauling mystery sludge have been a common – and unwelcome – sight in rural Wilkes County for more than a decade, regularly filling the country air with a putrid aroma. But those haulers have been skipping past Wilkes County lately. That probably has something to do with a fish kill last summer that attracted […] The post Rural Georgia lawmaker wants Legislature to settle stink raised by casting sludge upon the soil appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
247Sports

National Signing Day 2023: Where the top 30 recruits in Georgia signed

The 2023 recruiting cycle wrapped up Wednesday with National Signing Day, and many of the top prospects around the country have officially locked in their college decisions. With that in mind, we have decided to take a look at where the top-ranked recruits in the state of Georgia are heading for college.
GEORGIA STATE
The Center Square

Report: Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage, workforce development

(The Center Square) — A new National Federation of Independent Business report shows that Georgia lawmakers should address the labor shortage and workforce development, the group’s state director says. The report found that more than half (57%) of business owners reported hiring or attempting to hire in January. Most (91%) reported few or no qualified applicants for the positions they wanted to fill. "Our members say they are really struggling...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Sequoyah High School students disciplined after racist social media posts

Atlanta News First sports reporters Fred Kalil and Scott Pennyman host ANF+ Sports Tonight, covering everything you need to know about Atlanta sports. Microsoft halting development on massive westside Atlanta project. Updated: 4 hours ago. The tech giant was planning to use a 90-acre parcel of land at the westside...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia Democrats call for investigation into Manuel Teran’s death

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s been two weeks since Manuel Teran was killed during a confrontation between protestors and Georgia State Police (GSP) at the site of a planned Atlanta police training facility. GSP troopers were clearing out the area when they say Teran opened fire and...
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
92K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy