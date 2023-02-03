Read full article on original website
Skibiel's Dagger Slices SCSU, Dragons Win 55-50
MOORHEAD, Minn. -- MSU Moorhead lead for over 30 minutes against St. Cloud State while Olivia Skibiel put that lead on ice with a massive three-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to lift the Dragons over the Huskies. MSUM came out on top 55-50 for their 11th win of the season.
Back in Black: Dragons Rebound for Win over Huskies
MOORHEAD, Minn. – It was not pretty at times, but in the backend game of the weekend's double-header, MSU Moorhead bested St. Cloud State 83-68. Five Dragons scored in double figures in the win. Both teams would battle back and forth for most the first half with the Dragons...
Hokanson Dazzles Once Again to Lead MSUM at Bison Open
FARGO, N.D. – At the annual Bison Open, Ashley Hokanson continued to dazzle for MSUM track & field, winning her fourth pole vault event of the season and breaking her own school record in the process. Hokanson vaulted a 13'-06.25" on Friday evening to win the event by just...
